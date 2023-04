STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to Dean's List at Bethel University

ST. PAUL, MN - Local Students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.

The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Hometown, Name, Parent(s)

Baxter

Georgi Aus, daughter of David and Amy Aus

Reagan Aus, daughter of David and Amy Aus

Grace Moyer, daughter of Stephanie Conklin

Lily Plested, daughter of Trisha Plested

Brainerd

Andrew Kirzeder, son of Chris Kirzeder

Lily Plested, daughter of Oak and Danielle Plested

Crosby

Grace Moyer, daughter of Adam Conklin

Sydney Roberts, daughter of Shawn and Laura Roberts

Cushing

Iain Sams, son of Brian and Heather Sams

Hillman

Madelyn Kremer, daughter of Christopher and Stacey Kremer

Merrifield

Grace Bonfig, daughter of Scott and Julie Bonfig

Nisswa

Andrew Kirzeder, son of Mindy and Michael Chandler

Madelyn Pearson, daughter of Brian and Jenni Pearson

Pequot Lakes

Emma Benson, daughter of Jeff and Julie Benson

Mariah Rickard, daughter of Bill and Kristine Rickard

Madeline Sherman, daughter of Mark and Wendy Sherman