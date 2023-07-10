Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from UMN Crookston

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

CROOKSTON, MN - The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring semester 2023 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2023.

Hometown, Name, Degree/Major, Honors (if listed)

Motley

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Tasha Achermann, Bachelor of Science in Management, Distinction

Randall

  • Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business
  • Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
  • Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Equine Science
  • Abigail Schelonka, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, High Distinction
  • Abigail Schelonka, Early Childhood Education, High Distinction

Verndale

  • Brianna Hinman, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
  • Brianna Hinman, Finance
  • Brianna Hinman, Management

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena

  • Jake Dykhoff, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
  • Robert Ludovissie, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Read more Student News

What To Read Next
Breezy Point City Hall Sign.jpg
Local
Breezy Point City Council supports Night to Unite
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Wise Road construction July 2023.png
Local
Wise Road under construction through July
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
3h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080820_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 8, 2023
2d ago
070923-Vogts-Notes-biking-naked.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: I promise, you’ll never catch me biking naked anywhere
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
070823-pine-river-last-windrow-shutterstock.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal