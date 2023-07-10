STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from UMN Crookston

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CROOKSTON, MN - The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring semester 2023 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.