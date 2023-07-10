STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON, MN - The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring semester 2023 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2023.
Hometown, Name, Degree/Major, Honors (if listed)
Motley
- Tasha Achermann, Bachelor of Science in Management, Distinction
Randall
- Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business
- Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
- Katie Orth, Bachelor of Science in Equine Science
- Abigail Schelonka, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, High Distinction
- Abigail Schelonka, Early Childhood Education, High Distinction
Verndale
- Brianna Hinman, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Brianna Hinman, Finance
- Brianna Hinman, Management
Wadena
- Jake Dykhoff, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Robert Ludovissie, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
