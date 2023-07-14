STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD, MN - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 872 students during spring semester 2023.
Hometown, Name, Degree, Major, Honors (if listed)
Baxter
- Patrick Gervenak, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude
- Patrick Gervenak, Certificate, Professional Selling Specialization
- Emily Gorman, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Cum Laude
Brainerd
- Deviere Ramirez Sanchez, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
- Cash Robinson, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Browerville
- Spencer Miller, Bachelor of Science, Land Surveying/Mapping Science
Fort Ripley
- Sarah Stout, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Grey Eagle
- Gina Spicer, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Long Prairie
- Adeline McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
- Emily Tonder, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy
Longville
- Katie Newhouse, Master of Science, Criminal Justice Studies
Motley
- Krystal Yoder, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy
Pierz
- Jacob Andres, Bachelor of Science, Health and Physical Education, Summa Cum Laude
- Johnathan Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity
- Grace Marshik, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude
Randall
- Brandon Behsman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
- Luke Miller, Bach Sci-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
- Luke Miller, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Royalton
- Jolene Cherne, Graduate Certificate, Emotional/Behavioral Disorders
- Elaina Wimmer, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Sebeka
- Kendra Wattenhofer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
- Missy Wattenhofer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Staples
- Rylie Rau, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude
Swanville
- Alexandra Goebel, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy
Wadena
- Bryce Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
