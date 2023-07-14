Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from St. Cloud State University

st-cloud-state-logo.jpg
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:57 AM

ST. CLOUD, MN - St. Cloud State University graduated more than 872 students during spring semester 2023.

Hometown, Name, Degree, Major, Honors (if listed)

Baxter

  • Patrick Gervenak, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude
  • Patrick Gervenak, Certificate, Professional Selling Specialization
  • Emily Gorman, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Cum Laude

Brainerd

  • Deviere Ramirez Sanchez, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude
  • Cash Robinson, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Browerville

  • Spencer Miller, Bachelor of Science, Land Surveying/Mapping Science

Fort Ripley

  • Sarah Stout, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Grey Eagle

  • Gina Spicer, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Long Prairie

  • Adeline McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
  • Emily Tonder, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy

Longville

  • Katie Newhouse, Master of Science, Criminal Justice Studies

Motley

  • Krystal Yoder, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy

Pierz

  • Jacob Andres, Bachelor of Science, Health and Physical Education, Summa Cum Laude
  • Johnathan Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity
  • Grace Marshik, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude

Randall

  • Brandon Behsman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
  • Luke Miller, Bach Sci-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
  • Luke Miller, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Royalton

  • Jolene Cherne, Graduate Certificate, Emotional/Behavioral Disorders
  • Elaina Wimmer, Master of Social Work, Social Work

Sebeka

  • Kendra Wattenhofer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
  • Missy Wattenhofer, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Staples

  • Rylie Rau, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude

Swanville

  • Alexandra Goebel, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy

Wadena

  • Bryce Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

