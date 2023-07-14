STUDENT NEWS: Local Students Graduate from Northwest Technical College
BEMIDJI, MN - The following local students earned degrees from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji during the 2022-2023 school year.
Hometown, Name, Degree, Majors
Brainerd
- Genesta Neelan, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
- Amanda Wheeler, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
Cass Lake
- Kylee Beil, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Dustin McDougle, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Mariah Reyes, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Leadership and Medical Coding
- Bonnie Sullivan, Certificate, Medical Coding
Ironton
- Amanda Keppers, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
Lastrup
- Paige Laney, Diploma, Dental Assisting
Long Prairie
- MaCoy Reimer, Diploma, Residential Plumbing/HVAC
Longville
- Jack Slagle, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
Pequot Lakes
- Alex Hannahs, Diploma, Commercial Refrigeration
- Logun Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Luke Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Thomas Schmidt, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
Remer
- Rachel Dodd, Diploma, Practical Nursing
Staples
- Isaac Christoffersen, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Paige Lenk, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
Walker
- Kylie Borwege, Associate of Science, Health Sciences Broad Field
- Cody Hanson, Diploma, Residential Plumbing/HVAC
- Colton Hein, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
- Marissa Olson, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
- Tyler Sea, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
