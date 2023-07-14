Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Local Students Graduate from Northwest Technical College

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

BEMIDJI, MN - The following local students earned degrees from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji during the 2022-2023 school year.

Hometown, Name, Degree, Majors

Brainerd

  • Genesta Neelan, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
  • Amanda Wheeler, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In

Cass Lake

  • Kylee Beil, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Dustin McDougle, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Mariah Reyes, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Leadership and Medical Coding
  • Bonnie Sullivan, Certificate, Medical Coding

Ironton

  • Amanda Keppers, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In

Lastrup

  • Paige Laney, Diploma, Dental Assisting

Long Prairie

  • MaCoy Reimer, Diploma, Residential Plumbing/HVAC

Longville

  • Jack Slagle, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance

Pequot Lakes

  • Alex Hannahs, Diploma, Commercial Refrigeration
  • Logun Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Luke Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Thomas Schmidt, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance

Remer

  • Rachel Dodd, Diploma, Practical Nursing

Staples

  • Isaac Christoffersen, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Paige Lenk, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In

Walker

  • Kylie Borwege, Associate of Science, Health Sciences Broad Field
  • Cody Hanson, Diploma, Residential Plumbing/HVAC
  • Colton Hein, Diploma, Electrical Construction/Maintenance
  • Marissa Olson, Associate of Science, Nursing - LPN Step-In
  • Tyler Sea, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction/Maintenance

