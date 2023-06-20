Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces spring semester 2023 Dean’s List

Recognized for academic achievement

iowa-state-university-logo.jpg
Iowa State University logo
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:57 AM

AMES, IA – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Curriculm

Brainerd

  • Summer Nicole Stehr, 4, Interior Design

Browerville

  • Jordan Lee Feda, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Staples

  • Bryn Williams, 4, Animal Ecology

