STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces spring semester 2023 Dean’s List

AMES, IA – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Curriculm

Brainerd

Summer Nicole Stehr, 4, Interior Design

Browerville

Jordan Lee Feda, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Staples

Bryn Williams, 4, Animal Ecology

