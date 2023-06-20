STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces spring semester 2023 Dean’s List
Recognized for academic achievement
AMES, IA – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Hometown, Name, Class Year, Curriculm
Brainerd
- Summer Nicole Stehr, 4, Interior Design
Browerville
- Jordan Lee Feda, 2, Aerospace Engineering
Staples
- Bryn Williams, 4, Animal Ecology
