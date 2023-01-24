STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list

AMES, IA – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The students listed below are from our area.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Curriculm

Brainerd

Summer Nicole Stehr, 3, Interior Design

Browerville

Jordan Lee Feda, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Staples

