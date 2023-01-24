STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list

These students recognized for achievements

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AMES, IA – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The students listed below are from our area.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Curriculm

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

  • Summer Nicole Stehr, 3, Interior Design

Browerville

  • Jordan Lee Feda, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Staples

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Bryn Williams, 4, Animal Ecology

Read more Student News
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022
Students receive academic recognition
January 22, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022
These area students honored for their academic excellence
January 20, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to UW-Superior Dean's List
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
January 19, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
January 18, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List
Area students recognized for achievements
January 09, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
January 05, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSEDUCATION
What To Read Next
JoAnn Weaver's home garden.jpg
Local
Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26
JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden
January 24, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River City Council prepares for new year with appointments
Barclay Township will pay more for contract for police services
January 24, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center
Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb 6
January 24, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Local
'And the class of '57 had its dreams ...'
The human fascination with history
January 23, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Karen Bye