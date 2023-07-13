Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's list for Spring 2023

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

SAINT PAUL, MN - The following students were named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's List for the Spring 2023 term. They were among 566 students to make the Dean's List that semester.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours.

Baxter

  • Hannah Trtanj

Blackduck

  • Malori Burmeister

Merrifield

  • Cheyenne Abear
  • Ella Hannah

