STUDENT NEWS: Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's list for Spring 2023

SAINT PAUL, MN - The following students were named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean's List for the Spring 2023 term. They were among 566 students to make the Dean's List that semester.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours.

Baxter

Hannah Trtanj

Blackduck

Malori Burmeister

Merrifield

Cheyenne Abear

Ella Hannah

