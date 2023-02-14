99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list

Area students recognized

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 14, 2023 12:57 PM
SAINT PETER, MN - The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.

The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College:

Hometown, Name

Baxter

  • Avery LeMieur
  • Gabriel Maurer

Brainerd

  • Taylor Ruhl

Motley

  • Torii Nienow

Pine River

  • Whitney Fink

Staples

  • Rose Han

Wadena

  • Madison Packer

