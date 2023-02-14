STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Area students recognized
SAINT PETER, MN - The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.
The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College:
Hometown, Name
Baxter
- Avery LeMieur
- Gabriel Maurer
Brainerd
- Taylor Ruhl
Motley
- Torii Nienow
Pine River
- Whitney Fink
Staples
- Rose Han
Wadena
- Madison Packer
