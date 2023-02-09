99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list

Students honored for achievements

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 09, 2023 12:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SAINT PETER, MN - The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.

The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hometown, Name

Baxter

  • Avery LeMieur
  • Gabriel Maurer

Brainerd

  • Taylor Ruhl

ADVERTISEMENT

Motley

  • Torii Nienow

Pine River

  • Whitney Fink

Staples

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Rose Han

Wadena

  • Madison Packer

Read more Student News
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston
Academic achievements recognized
February 07, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston
Recognized for their academic achievements
February 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
February 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022
Students recognized for achievements
February 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire
Academic performance recognized
February 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students from area named to University of Jamestown dean's list
Students receive recognition
January 25, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list
These students recognized for achievements
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSEDUCATION
What To Read Next
Lakes Area Food Shelf volunteer1 Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to become community resource hub
Goal is to offer access to experts for housing, mental health issues, transportation, Legal Aid, child care needs and more
February 09, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Financial activity revs up as tax season starts
Auditor-Treasurer's office receiving a lot of calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka Feb. 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes won't regulate or require a permit for short-term rentals
Council consensus is people pay property taxes and should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt