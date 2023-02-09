STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list

SAINT PETER, MN - The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.

The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College:

Hometown, Name

Baxter

Avery LeMieur

Gabriel Maurer

Brainerd

Taylor Ruhl

Motley

Torii Nienow

Pine River

Whitney Fink

Staples

Rose Han

Wadena