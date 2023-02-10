99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces area students on fall honors lists

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 10, 2023 12:57 PM
BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 394 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 303 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Hometown, Name, Honors List

Aitkin

  • Raija Gustin, Dean's List
  • Brooke Zubke, Dean's List
  • Carmen Ferdelman, Dean's List
  • Mariah Lenox, Dean's List
  • Jayden Techau, Dean's List
  • Jack Dagen, Dean's List

  • Jaelend Williams, President's List
  • Alan Gruhlke, President's List
  • Austin Price, President's List
  • Destiny Eckdahl, President's List
  • Jillian Robinson, President's List
  • Gary Franke, President's List
  • Ellee Johnson, President's List
  • Martin Henke, President's List
  • Gavin Justen, President's List
  • Autumn Niemeyer, President's List
  • Bree Voller, President's List
  • Katelyn Welle, President's List

Akeley

  • Isaiah Haas, President's List
  • Sydney Hoopman, President's List

Backus

  • RebeccaKay Hamson, Dean's List
  • Raina Vredenburg, Dean's List
  • Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Dean's List

  • Brandi Wallace, President's List
  • Hannah Barchus, President's List
  • Ashlee Crawford, President's List
  • Alaura Dahl, President's List
  • Emma Gearns, President's List
  • Maegan Irish, President's List
  • Anneka Lindquist, President's List
  • Alexander Newman, President's List
  • Averie Sawyer, President's List
  • Sadie Soukup, President's List

Bagley

  • Jonna Seifert, Dean's List

Baxter

  • Brianna Fisher, Dean's List
  • Wyatt Gabrielson, Dean's List
  • Lindee Gibson, Dean's List
  • Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List
  • Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List
  • Lucas Inwards, Dean's List
  • Karsan Johnson, Dean's List
  • Jaidyn Lundstrom, Dean's List
  • Sophia Mattson, Dean's List
  • Hailey Pikula, Dean's List
  • Keaton Walkowiak, Dean's List
  • Danessa Williams, Dean's List
  • Arda Alici, Dean's List
  • Grace Ernster, Dean's List
  • Cecilia Ford, Dean's List
  • Giancarlo Hanson, Dean's List
  • Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List
  • Shayla Kelps, Dean's List
  • Ethan Naanes, Dean's List
  • David Staples, Dean's List
  • Koral Tepley-King, Dean's List
  • Samuel Adams, Dean's List
  • Cynthia Addison, Dean's List
  • Aaron Beasley, Dean's List
  • Jordan Fiske, Dean's List
  • Logan White, Dean's List
  • Luke Wilhelm, Dean's List
  • Mariia Kharytonova, Dean's List
  • Eve Otteson, Dean's List
  • Jakob Johnson, Dean's List

  • Maxwell Olson, President's List
  • Madison Gaffney, President's List
  • Mason Callstrom, President's List
  • Quentin Lance, President's List
  • Avery Johnson, President's List
  • Marshall Garbe, President's List
  • Rowena Hanson, President's List
  • Joseph Casper, President's List
  • Grace Kargel, President's List
  • Brandon Miller, President's List
  • Eric Hocuk, President's List
  • Ahnicka Perez Krueger, President's List
  • Abigail Thom, President's List
  • Laura Wells, President's List
  • Tamara Pederson, President's List
  • Morgan Schmidt, President's List
  • Heather Reynolds, President's List
  • Tatiana Colon, President's List
  • Danae Kelm, President's List
  • Anna Carper, President's List
  • Sophia Dewey, President's List
  • Hannah Drietz, President's List
  • Sienna Houle, President's List
  • Camdyn Marohn, President's List
  • Allie Siemers, President's List
  • Joshua Tomonovich, President's List
  • Elsie Turner, President's List
  • John Unger, President's List
  • Aden Yost, President's List

Bemidji

  • Jenna Dralle, President's List
  • Samantha Melberg, President's List

Bertha

  • Lynda Dobmeier, Dean's List
  • Macie Fox, Dean's List

  • Kole Weishalla, President's List
  • Adam Bates, President's List
  • Danielle Peltier, President's List
  • Deagen Captain, President's List

Bowlus

  • Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List
  • Jeremy Mugg, Dean's List

Brainerd

  • Abigail Anderson, Dean's List
  • Kyleigh Bertschi, Dean's List
  • Lily Boehland-Goeden, Dean's List
  • Trevor Brooks, Dean's List
  • Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List
  • Breanna Burggraff, Dean's List
  • Carmen Churchill, Dean's List
  • Bridget Collins, Dean's List
  • Samina Crabtree, Dean's List
  • Maria Harris, Dean's List
  • Hannah Hinrichs, Dean's List
  • Braden Hoffer, Dean's List
  • Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List
  • Ryan Kennedy, Dean's List
  • Kylee Larson, Dean's List
  • Kiara Laube, Dean's List
  • Beau Lindley, Dean's List
  • Cadence Porisch, Dean's List
  • Megan Praught, Dean's List
  • Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List
  • Ashley Rogers, Dean's List
  • Payton Rossum, Dean's List
  • Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List
  • Payton Simonet, Dean's List
  • Eugene Skiba, Dean's List
  • Alyssa Svoboda, Dean's List
  • Sebastian Tisdell, Dean's List
  • Allison Woitalla, Dean's List
  • Paige Yeager, Dean's List
  • Kyla Cross, Dean's List
  • Nichole Hansen, Dean's List
  • Allec Hins, Dean's List
  • Caleb Kalahar, Dean's List
  • Amber Kartman, Dean's List
  • Trent Lichtsinn, Dean's List
  • Garrett Maclaughlin, Dean's List
  • Rachel Monasmith, Dean's List
  • Shelby Nickey, Dean's List
  • Duc Tri Pham, Dean's List
  • Barrett Rezac, Dean's List
  • Jackson Scheinost, Dean's List
  • Frank Ares Soukup, Dean's List
  • Kyle Swehla, Dean's List
  • Emma Tautges, Dean's List
  • Megan Yeager, Dean's List
  • Richard Berry, Dean's List
  • Lynnae Haines, Dean's List
  • Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List
  • Ashley Mattia, Dean's List
  • Nicholas Miller, Dean's List
  • Joe Schley, Dean's List
  • Patrick Wussow, Dean's List

  • Chellsy Elling, President's List
  • Jodi Dumbeck, President's List
  • Brady Toensing, President's List
  • Richard Welliver, President's List
  • Ryan Miller, President's List
  • Dakota Cox, President's List
  • Sophia Laube, President's List
  • Zachary Capistrant, President's List
  • Joshua Diebold, President's List
  • Tyler Davidson, President's List
  • Zakia Herron, President's List
  • Jordan Oehrlein, President's List
  • Victoria Martinez, President's List
  • Victoria Plemel, President's List
  • Elena Kahler-Sinotte, President's List
  • Adam Ohman, President's List
  • Eric Minenko, President's List
  • Andrew Albright, President's List
  • Jennifer Saba, President's List
  • Clayton Pyle, President's List
  • Benjamin Edwards, President's List
  • Amanda O'Hotto, President's List
  • Ashley Peterson, President's List
  • Kylie Hurlbert, President's List
  • Mathew Schubert, President's List
  • Matthew Erickson, President's List
  • Caron Raiche, President's List
  • Faith Bohnenstingl, President's List
  • Carri Grant, President's List
  • Hunter Kvalevog, President's List
  • Kimberly Scheffler, President's List
  • Tracy Lyons, President's List
  • Amber Law, President's List
  • Jordan Lemke-Berzins, President's List
  • Joseph Broadbent, President's List
  • Kolbie Bernu, President's List
  • Lila Collins, President's List
  • Lindy Cordes, President's List
  • Brenna Deason, President's List
  • Nathan Duy, President's List
  • Isabel Erfurth, President's List
  • Sarah Galbadores, President's List
  • Isaiah Germann, President's List
  • Faith Gielow, President's List
  • Saxon Haney, President's List
  • Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List
  • Kristoffer Koop, President's List
  • Teagan Kronbeck, President's List
  • Ellie Mills, President's List
  • Anthony Nelson, President's List
  • Savaiya Nylund, President's List
  • Lydia Olson, President's List
  • Cassidy Rardin, President's List
  • Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List
  • Jacob Schlegel, President's List
  • Bailey Schommer, President's List
  • Sophia Singh, President's List
  • Terry Swanberg, President's List
  • Nolan Thiesse, President's List
  • Shelby Vojvodich, President's List
  • Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List
  • Summer Woitalla, President's List
  • Crystal Churchill, President's List

Breezy Point

  • Grace Jordan, Dean's List
  • Lucas Taylor, Dean's List
  • Ashley Wallin, Dean's List
  • Wade Loeffler, Dean's List
  • Meghan McConville, Dean's List
  • Caleb Merrill, Dean's List

  • Emma Ekeberg, President's List
  • Olivia Armstrong, President's List
  • Justin DeValk, President's List
  • Maria Bance, President's List
  • Ruby Seidl, President's List
  • Alexis Triebenbach, President's List
  • Quinn Trottier, President's List

Browerville

  • Grace Allen, Dean's List
  • Jalynn Dreher, Dean's List
  • Megan Lentz, Dean's List
  • Jennae Quistorff, Dean's List
  • Andre Recknor, Dean's List
  • Jacob Trantina, Dean's List

  • Calob Trantina, President's List
  • Isabel Birkholtz, President's List
  • Madison Cebulla, President's List
  • Parker Duncan, President's List
  • Blake Irsfeld, President's List
  • Alexis Johnson, President's List
  • Abigail Marxer, President's List
  • Anna Myers, President's List
  • Hans Puck, President's List
  • Bryce Rickbeil, President's List
  • Issiah Tabatt, President's List

Burtrum

  • Brenna Graves, Dean's List
  • Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List

  • Andrew Aleckson, President's List
  • Natasha Crowe, President's List
  • Erica Roske, President's List

Cass Lake

  • Tayden Haugen, Dean's List

Clarissa

  • Dominic Decock, Dean's List
  • Samantha Jeffries, Dean's List

  • Levi Stearns, President's List
  • Ava Bauch, President's List
  • Lauren Schnettler, President's List
  • Mackenzie Uhlenkamp, President's List

Clearwater

  • Payton Crotty, President's List

Crosby

  • Avianna Mumm, Dean's List
  • Cordaye Yetzer, Dean's List

  • Breanna Stirewalt, President's List
  • Annaliese Vignieri, President's List

Crosslake

  • Sophia Resch, Dean's List
  • Lily Thompson, Dean's List
  • Paige Blosberg, Dean's List

  • Darby Boelter, President's List
  • Emmett Johnson, President's List
  • Caden Prouty, President's List
  • Kyra Younce, President's List

Cushing

  • Zane Kuesel, Dean's List
  • Matthew Paulson, Dean's List
  • Corey Hansen, Dean's List

  • Abraham Posner, President's List
  • Annemarie Tomas, President's List

Deerwood

  • Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List
  • Brendan Barna, Dean's List

  • Jody Kramer, President's List
  • Gabriel Kramer, President's List
  • Adelaide Lonergan, President's List

Eagle Bend

  • Ashley Warren, Dean's List
  • Ella Cuchna, President's List
  • Grace Lorentz, President's List

East Gull Lake

  • Michael Olson, Dean's List
  • Gavin Berg, President's List
  • Abigail Bjorlo, President's List
  • Aana Collette, President's List
  • Rosabella Loschko, President's List
  • Braedon Manecke, President's List

Emily

  • Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List
  • Christiana Schroeder, Dean's List
  • Carolyn Nix, Dean's List
  • Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List

Fifty Lakes

  • Burke Netland, President's List

Foley

  • Allison Graham, President's List
  • Emma Fesenmaier, President's List

Fort Ripley

  • Ali DeRosier, Dean's List
  • Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List
  • Chloe Oestreich, Dean's List
  • Julia Thesing, Dean's List
  • Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List
  • Faith Rausch, Dean's List
  • Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List

  • Daniel Kropp, President's List
  • Hannah Neuwirth, President's List
  • Ella Rausch, President's List
  • Stephanie Schlegel, President's List

Grand Rapids

  • Addison Nelson, Dean's List
  • Daniel Wohlers, President's List

Grey Eagle

  • Claire Arvig, Dean's List
  • Silas Arvig, President's List
  • Ruby Muellner, President's List
  • Alyssa Young, President's List

Hackensack

  • Corbin Knapp, President's List
  • Madelyn Knapp, President's List
  • Rian Struss, President's List

Hewitt

  • Bailey Schmitz, Dean's List
  • Julia Allen, President's List

Hillman

  • Kara Bakke, Dean's List
  • Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List
  • Brooke Hoheisel, Dean's List
  • Casandra Brown, President's List

Holdingford

  • Brooke Opatz, Dean's List
  • Isabelle Leners, President's List

Ironton

  • Griffin Severson, Dean's List
  • Julia Rasmussen, President's List
  • Brenna Steward, President's List

Isle

  • Danielle Hubbell, Dean's List
  • Katherine Remer, Dean's List
  • Brandi Smith, Dean's List
  • Emily Eklund, Dean's List

  • Jill Thompson, President's List
  • Shianne Espeseth, President's List

Lake Shore

  • Morgan Krieger, Dean's List
  • Allyson Weldon, Dean's List

Lastrup

  • Theresa Piekarski, President's List

Little Falls

  • Travis Bellefeuille, Dean's List
  • Hayden Dodge, Dean's List
  • Chloe Kahlhamer, Dean's List
  • Connor Kruse, Dean's List
  • Taylor Nouis, Dean's List
  • Kenna Otte, Dean's List
  • Lyndsey Strohmeier, Dean's List
  • Ethan Yorek, Dean's List
  • Christine Chandler, Dean's List
  • Caylyn Hansen, Dean's List
  • Emilee Kern, Dean's List
  • Riley Plumski, Dean's List
  • Molly Kula, Dean's List
  • Scott Poster, Dean's List
  • Adam Tembreull, Dean's List

  • Megan Maurer, President's List
  • Jacob Becker, President's List
  • Layla Waltman, President's List
  • Joseph McNamara, President's List
  • Spencer Strunk, President's List
  • Caleb Johnson, President's List
  • Lindsey Chandler, President's List
  • Jayla Mortensen, President's List
  • Kendra Lawrence, President's List
  • Robert Jarvis, President's List
  • Abigail Thesing, President's List
  • Nicole Schaffer, President's List
  • Jesse Holm, President's List
  • Morgan Bellefeuille, President's List
  • Nordica Dodge, President's List
  • Gracie Johnson, President's List
  • Madison Vienna, President's List
  • Emma Walcheski, President's List

Long Prairie

  • Lexi Hanson, Dean's List
  • Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List
  • Greta Middendorf, Dean's List
  • Tye Urman, Dean's List

  • Madison Koltes, President's List
  • Alli Park, President's List
  • Josie Anderson, President's List

Menahga

  • Jack Peeters, President's List
  • Louisa Etter, President's List

Merrifield

  • Macy Jackson, Dean's List
  • Jason Boller, Dean's List

  • Isaac Seeker, President's List
  • Kaidyn Pederson, President's List
  • Hailey Arns, President's List
  • Kessa Eggert, President's List
  • Joslin Ray, President's List

Milaca

  • Rylee Bandow, President's List
  • William Nord, President's List

Mora

  • Alyssa Putz, President's List

Motley

  • Shauna Wiegand, Dean's List

  • Miranda Frame, President's List
  • Leah Danilyuk, President's List
  • Connor Macheel, President's List
  • Kaja Nygard, President's List
  • Brenden Brichacek, President's List
  • Lillian March, President's List

Nevis

  • Haley Kerr, President's List

New York Mills

  • Aiden Tumberg, Dean's List
  • Paige Plautz, Dean's List
  • Jevon Pedersen, President's List

Nisswa

  • Brooke Jensen, Dean's List
  • Alyssa Peterson, Dean's List
  • Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List
  • Nathaniel Schwarz, Dean's List

  • Rachel Lundell, President's List
  • Grace Peabody, President's List
  • Matthew Hill, President's List
  • Scott Fischer, President's List
  • Shane Crowley, President's List
  • Addison Wirtz, President's List
  • Meghan Wirtz, President's List

Onamia

  • Sadie Johnson, Dean's List

Outing

  • Ellie Mitchell, President's List

Park Rapids

  • Casey Aasen, Dean's List
  • Athina Hjermstad, President's List
  • Riley Pike, President's List

Pequot Lakes

  • Zoe Adams, Dean's List
  • Amber Hidde, Dean's List
  • Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List
  • Kelbee Lampi, Dean's List
  • Avery Larson, Dean's List
  • Barron Milham, Dean's List
  • Eva Mumm, Dean's List
  • Vannessa Ostrowski, Dean's List
  • Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List
  • Micah Sullivan, Dean's List
  • Landen Besler, Dean's List
  • Maren Kimbler, Dean's List
  • Micah Olson, Dean's List
  • Emma Trees, Dean's List
  • Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List
  • Deisy Flynn, Dean's List

  • Logan Wallin, President's List
  • Natalie Thrun, President's List
  • Brandon Dufour, President's List
  • Robert Hess, President's List
  • Lydia Flategraff, President's List
  • Kammy Leek, President's List
  • Brian Craig, President's List
  • Elizabeth Flier, President's List
  • Levi Barnes, President's List
  • Leo Bolz-Andolshek, President's List
  • Amelia Dvorak, President's List
  • Brea Eckes, President's List
  • Tasia Flen, President's List
  • Camryn Good, President's List
  • Elijah Hall, President's List
  • Nicholas Holmberg, President's List
  • Kira Justin, President's List
  • Aubrey Larsen, President's List
  • Abigail Martin, President's List
  • Carter Nolan, President's List
  • Angelina Schultz, President's List
  • Alison Walberg, President's List
  • Allyson Yahn, President's List

Pierz

  • Samantha Brau, Dean's List
  • Calli Funk, Dean's List
  • Angela Giuliani, Dean's List
  • McKayla Misbe, Dean's List
  • Marissa Otremba, Dean's List
  • Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List
  • Kristen Rauch, Dean's List
  • Alana Rocheleau, Dean's List
  • Britney Schommer, Dean's List
  • Joseph Stuckmayer, Dean's List
  • Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List
  • Megan Brixius, Dean's List

  • Kaylee Becker, President's List
  • Emma Young, President's List
  • Lilah Bednar, President's List
  • Jadyn Dorn, President's List
  • Cameryn Herold, President's List
  • Thomas Herold, President's List
  • Macy Hoffman, President's List
  • Jenna Hoheisel, President's List
  • Ashley Kimman, President's List
  • Destanee Piekarski, President's List
  • Lily Poser, President's List
  • Ella Riedeman, President's List
  • Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List
  • Jack Smude, President's List
  • Alexandra Thielen, President's List
  • Gracie Virnig, President's List
  • Joleen Weyer, President's List

Pillager

  • Audrey Bock, Dean's List
  • Alayna Kavanaugh, Dean's List
  • Makenna Lambert, Dean's List
  • Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List
  • Ally Rakauskas, Dean's List
  • Jacob Dobson, Dean's List
  • Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List
  • Corey Pearson, Dean's List
  • Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List
  • Isabelle Krawiecki, Dean's List

  • Alison Coventry, President's List
  • Samantha Macheel, President's List
  • Danielle Kocur, President's List
  • Ellie Brown, President's List
  • Jocelyn Daniels, President's List
  • Wyatt Glas, President's List
  • Christopher Gratke, President's List
  • Grace Grimsley, President's List
  • Jessa Kimman, President's List
  • Jada Loucks, President's List
  • Ivy Matejcek, President's List
  • Ezra Notch, President's List
  • Olivia Notch, President's List
  • Talene Whiddon, President's List
  • Kylee Wilson, President's List

Pine River

  • Cole Burrell, Dean's List
  • Hunter Norman, Dean's List
  • Julia Shogren, Dean's List
  • Christine Bonham, Dean's List
  • Viola Reddick, Dean's List
  • Tiara Crannell, Dean's List

  • Ashley Hayford, President's List
  • Alexis Orth, President's List
  • Chloe Andrus, President's List
  • Brianna Hanneken, President's List
  • Emily Holtti, President's List
  • Tabitha Kibwaa, President's List
  • Ashley Shamp, President's List
  • Irvin Tulenchik, President's List
  • Ramsey Tulenchik, President's List
  • Kyana Vondal-Parsons, President's List

Randall

  • Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List
  • Tyler Baumgartner, Dean's List

Remer

  • Tatum Peterson, President's List

Royalton

  • Blair Tschida, Dean's List
  • Hailey DeVriendt, Dean's List

  • Ellie Petron, President's List
  • Kodi Franks, President's List
  • Ashlyn Alvord, President's List
  • Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List

Sartell

  • Rayanne Ahmed, Dean's List
  • Kaeli Figallo, Dean's List
  • Joseph Folsom, Dean's List

Sauk Centre

  • Violet Anderson, Dean's List
  • Zachary Bick, Dean's List
  • Owen Christians, Dean's List
  • Andrew Drevlow, Dean's List
  • Alicia Jennissen, Dean's List
  • Ava Kerfeld, Dean's List
  • Jacob Robischon, Dean's List

  • Dylan Gruenes, President's List
  • Ethan Riley, President's List
  • Lanna Walter, President's List

Sauk Rapids

  • Cole Orton, Dean's List
  • Allysah Benner, President's List

Sebeka

  • Bailee Palmer, Dean's List
  • Lucas Brownell, President's List

Staples

  • Lily Albertson, Dean's List
  • Tiana Gonzalez, Dean's List
  • Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List
  • Blake Knudson, Dean's List
  • Allison Olander, Dean's List
  • Brayden Rudrud, Dean's List
  • Lee Hess, Dean's List
  • Ryan Youngbauer, Dean's List
  • Andrew KaKayGeesick-Johnson, Dean's List
  • Kiara Stai, Dean's List

  • Brianna Adams, President's List
  • Stephan Nelson, President's List
  • Jacob Carpenter, President's List
  • Milo Spilman, President's List
  • Madysen Hull, President's List
  • Dilan Orlando, President's List
  • Taylor Heldman, President's List
  • Ryan Schuette, President's List
  • Keller Anderson, President's List
  • Briana Bendson, President's List
  • Topanga Braith, President's List
  • Amanda Carter, President's List
  • Nicole Carter, President's List
  • Rafael Caudillo, President's List
  • Addisyn Cichos, President's List
  • Grace Jennissen, President's List
  • Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List
  • Landon Mertens, President's List
  • Lauren Rutten, President's List
  • Trinity Seamann, President's List
  • Ashlyn Vogel, President's List

Swanville

  • Emma Pearson, Dean's List
  • Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List
  • Megan Weber, Dean's List

  • Rachel Brenner, President's List
  • Bryce Binek, President's List
  • Kennedee Chuba, President's List
  • Jacob Gunderson, President's List
  • Amelia Hudalla, President's List
  • Jasmine Johnson, President's List
  • Karley Loven, President's List
  • Lauren Miller, President's List
  • Lucas Miller, President's List

Swatara

  • Elijah Schafbuch, President's List

Upsala

  • Axel Johnson, Dean's List

Wadena

  • Nikolas Wiese, Dean's List
  • Jolene Peterson, President's List
  • Zachary Meeks, President's List
  • Clay Aho, President's List
  • Taylor Lloyd, President's List

Wahkon

  • Emily Tienter, Dean's List
  • Katherine Habeck, President's List
  • Noah Honek, President's List

