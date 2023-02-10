STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces area students on fall honors lists

BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 394 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 303 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Hometown, Name, Honors List

Aitkin

Raija Gustin, Dean's List

Brooke Zubke, Dean's List

Carmen Ferdelman, Dean's List

Mariah Lenox, Dean's List

Jayden Techau, Dean's List

Jack Dagen, Dean's List

Jaelend Williams, President's List

Alan Gruhlke, President's List

Austin Price, President's List

Destiny Eckdahl, President's List

Jillian Robinson, President's List

Gary Franke, President's List

Ellee Johnson, President's List

Martin Henke, President's List

Gavin Justen, President's List

Autumn Niemeyer, President's List

Bree Voller, President's List

Katelyn Welle, President's List



Akeley

Isaiah Haas, President's List

Sydney Hoopman, President's List

Backus

RebeccaKay Hamson, Dean's List

Raina Vredenburg, Dean's List

Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Dean's List

Brandi Wallace, President's List

Hannah Barchus, President's List

Ashlee Crawford, President's List

Alaura Dahl, President's List

Emma Gearns, President's List

Maegan Irish, President's List

Anneka Lindquist, President's List

Alexander Newman, President's List

Averie Sawyer, President's List

Sadie Soukup, President's List

Bagley

Jonna Seifert, Dean's List

Baxter

Brianna Fisher, Dean's List

Wyatt Gabrielson, Dean's List

Lindee Gibson, Dean's List

Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List

Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List

Lucas Inwards, Dean's List

Karsan Johnson, Dean's List

Jaidyn Lundstrom, Dean's List

Sophia Mattson, Dean's List

Hailey Pikula, Dean's List

Keaton Walkowiak, Dean's List

Danessa Williams, Dean's List

Arda Alici, Dean's List

Grace Ernster, Dean's List

Cecilia Ford, Dean's List

Giancarlo Hanson, Dean's List

Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List

Shayla Kelps, Dean's List

Ethan Naanes, Dean's List

David Staples, Dean's List

Koral Tepley-King, Dean's List

Samuel Adams, Dean's List

Cynthia Addison, Dean's List

Aaron Beasley, Dean's List

Jordan Fiske, Dean's List

Logan White, Dean's List

Luke Wilhelm, Dean's List

Mariia Kharytonova, Dean's List

Eve Otteson, Dean's List

Jakob Johnson, Dean's List

Maxwell Olson, President's List

Madison Gaffney, President's List

Mason Callstrom, President's List

Quentin Lance, President's List

Avery Johnson, President's List

Marshall Garbe, President's List

Rowena Hanson, President's List

Joseph Casper, President's List

Grace Kargel, President's List

Brandon Miller, President's List

Eric Hocuk, President's List

Ahnicka Perez Krueger, President's List

Abigail Thom, President's List

Laura Wells, President's List

Tamara Pederson, President's List

Morgan Schmidt, President's List

Heather Reynolds, President's List

Tatiana Colon, President's List

Danae Kelm, President's List

Anna Carper, President's List

Sophia Dewey, President's List

Hannah Drietz, President's List

Sienna Houle, President's List

Camdyn Marohn, President's List

Allie Siemers, President's List

Joshua Tomonovich, President's List

Elsie Turner, President's List

John Unger, President's List

Aden Yost, President's List

Bemidji

Jenna Dralle, President's List

Samantha Melberg, President's List

Bertha

Lynda Dobmeier, Dean's List

Macie Fox, Dean's List

Kole Weishalla, President's List

Adam Bates, President's List

Danielle Peltier, President's List

Deagen Captain, President's List

Bowlus

Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List

Jeremy Mugg, Dean's List

Brainerd

Abigail Anderson, Dean's List

Kyleigh Bertschi, Dean's List

Lily Boehland-Goeden, Dean's List

Trevor Brooks, Dean's List

Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List

Breanna Burggraff, Dean's List

Carmen Churchill, Dean's List

Bridget Collins, Dean's List

Samina Crabtree, Dean's List

Maria Harris, Dean's List

Hannah Hinrichs, Dean's List

Braden Hoffer, Dean's List

Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List

Ryan Kennedy, Dean's List

Kylee Larson, Dean's List

Kiara Laube, Dean's List

Beau Lindley, Dean's List

Cadence Porisch, Dean's List

Megan Praught, Dean's List

Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List

Ashley Rogers, Dean's List

Payton Rossum, Dean's List

Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List

Payton Simonet, Dean's List

Eugene Skiba, Dean's List

Alyssa Svoboda, Dean's List

Sebastian Tisdell, Dean's List

Allison Woitalla, Dean's List

Paige Yeager, Dean's List

Kyla Cross, Dean's List

Nichole Hansen, Dean's List

Allec Hins, Dean's List

Caleb Kalahar, Dean's List

Amber Kartman, Dean's List

Trent Lichtsinn, Dean's List

Garrett Maclaughlin, Dean's List

Rachel Monasmith, Dean's List

Shelby Nickey, Dean's List

Duc Tri Pham, Dean's List

Barrett Rezac, Dean's List

Jackson Scheinost, Dean's List

Frank Ares Soukup, Dean's List

Kyle Swehla, Dean's List

Emma Tautges, Dean's List

Megan Yeager, Dean's List

Richard Berry, Dean's List

Lynnae Haines, Dean's List

Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List

Ashley Mattia, Dean's List

Nicholas Miller, Dean's List

Joe Schley, Dean's List

Patrick Wussow, Dean's List

Chellsy Elling, President's List

Jodi Dumbeck, President's List

Brady Toensing, President's List

Richard Welliver, President's List

Ryan Miller, President's List

Dakota Cox, President's List

Sophia Laube, President's List

Zachary Capistrant, President's List

Joshua Diebold, President's List

Tyler Davidson, President's List

Zakia Herron, President's List

Jordan Oehrlein, President's List

Victoria Martinez, President's List

Victoria Plemel, President's List

Elena Kahler-Sinotte, President's List

Adam Ohman, President's List

Eric Minenko, President's List

Andrew Albright, President's List

Jennifer Saba, President's List

Clayton Pyle, President's List

Benjamin Edwards, President's List

Amanda O'Hotto, President's List

Ashley Peterson, President's List

Kylie Hurlbert, President's List

Mathew Schubert, President's List

Matthew Erickson, President's List

Caron Raiche, President's List

Faith Bohnenstingl, President's List

Carri Grant, President's List

Hunter Kvalevog, President's List

Kimberly Scheffler, President's List

Tracy Lyons, President's List

Amber Law, President's List

Jordan Lemke-Berzins, President's List

Joseph Broadbent, President's List

Kolbie Bernu, President's List

Lila Collins, President's List

Lindy Cordes, President's List

Brenna Deason, President's List

Nathan Duy, President's List

Isabel Erfurth, President's List

Sarah Galbadores, President's List

Isaiah Germann, President's List

Faith Gielow, President's List

Saxon Haney, President's List

Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List

Kristoffer Koop, President's List

Teagan Kronbeck, President's List

Ellie Mills, President's List

Anthony Nelson, President's List

Savaiya Nylund, President's List

Lydia Olson, President's List

Cassidy Rardin, President's List

Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List

Jacob Schlegel, President's List

Bailey Schommer, President's List

Sophia Singh, President's List

Terry Swanberg, President's List

Nolan Thiesse, President's List

Shelby Vojvodich, President's List

Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List

Summer Woitalla, President's List

Crystal Churchill, President's List

Breezy Point

Grace Jordan, Dean's List

Lucas Taylor, Dean's List

Ashley Wallin, Dean's List

Wade Loeffler, Dean's List

Meghan McConville, Dean's List

Caleb Merrill, Dean's List

Emma Ekeberg, President's List

Olivia Armstrong, President's List

Justin DeValk, President's List

Maria Bance, President's List

Ruby Seidl, President's List

Alexis Triebenbach, President's List

Quinn Trottier, President's List

Browerville

Grace Allen, Dean's List

Jalynn Dreher, Dean's List

Megan Lentz, Dean's List

Jennae Quistorff, Dean's List

Andre Recknor, Dean's List

Jacob Trantina, Dean's List

Calob Trantina, President's List

Isabel Birkholtz, President's List

Madison Cebulla, President's List

Parker Duncan, President's List

Blake Irsfeld, President's List

Alexis Johnson, President's List

Abigail Marxer, President's List

Anna Myers, President's List

Hans Puck, President's List

Bryce Rickbeil, President's List

Issiah Tabatt, President's List

Burtrum

Brenna Graves, Dean's List

Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List

Andrew Aleckson, President's List

Natasha Crowe, President's List

Erica Roske, President's List

Cass Lake

Tayden Haugen, Dean's List

Clarissa

Dominic Decock, Dean's List

Samantha Jeffries, Dean's List

Levi Stearns, President's List

Ava Bauch, President's List

Lauren Schnettler, President's List

Mackenzie Uhlenkamp, President's List

Clearwater

Payton Crotty, President's List

Crosby

Avianna Mumm, Dean's List

Cordaye Yetzer, Dean's List

Breanna Stirewalt, President's List

Annaliese Vignieri, President's List

Crosslake

Sophia Resch, Dean's List

Lily Thompson, Dean's List

Paige Blosberg, Dean's List

Darby Boelter, President's List

Emmett Johnson, President's List

Caden Prouty, President's List

Kyra Younce, President's List

Cushing

Zane Kuesel, Dean's List

Matthew Paulson, Dean's List

Corey Hansen, Dean's List

Abraham Posner, President's List

Annemarie Tomas, President's List

Deerwood

Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List

Brendan Barna, Dean's List

Jody Kramer, President's List

Gabriel Kramer, President's List

Adelaide Lonergan, President's List

Eagle Bend

Ashley Warren, Dean's List

Ella Cuchna, President's List

Grace Lorentz, President's List

East Gull Lake

Michael Olson, Dean's List

Gavin Berg, President's List

Abigail Bjorlo, President's List

Aana Collette, President's List

Rosabella Loschko, President's List

Braedon Manecke, President's List

Emily

Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List

Christiana Schroeder, Dean's List

Carolyn Nix, Dean's List

Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List

Fifty Lakes

Burke Netland, President's List

Foley

Allison Graham, President's List

Emma Fesenmaier, President's List

Fort Ripley

Ali DeRosier, Dean's List

Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List

Chloe Oestreich, Dean's List

Julia Thesing, Dean's List

Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List

Faith Rausch, Dean's List

Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List

Daniel Kropp, President's List

Hannah Neuwirth, President's List

Ella Rausch, President's List

Stephanie Schlegel, President's List

Grand Rapids

Addison Nelson, Dean's List

Daniel Wohlers, President's List

Grey Eagle

Claire Arvig, Dean's List

Silas Arvig, President's List

Ruby Muellner, President's List

Alyssa Young, President's List

Hackensack

Corbin Knapp, President's List

Madelyn Knapp, President's List

Rian Struss, President's List

Hewitt

Bailey Schmitz, Dean's List

Julia Allen, President's List

Hillman

Kara Bakke, Dean's List

Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List

Brooke Hoheisel, Dean's List

Casandra Brown, President's List

Holdingford

Brooke Opatz, Dean's List

Isabelle Leners, President's List

Ironton

Griffin Severson, Dean's List

Julia Rasmussen, President's List

Brenna Steward, President's List

Isle

Danielle Hubbell, Dean's List

Katherine Remer, Dean's List

Brandi Smith, Dean's List

Emily Eklund, Dean's List

Jill Thompson, President's List

Shianne Espeseth, President's List

Lake Shore

Morgan Krieger, Dean's List

Allyson Weldon, Dean's List

Lastrup

Theresa Piekarski, President's List

Little Falls

Travis Bellefeuille, Dean's List

Hayden Dodge, Dean's List

Chloe Kahlhamer, Dean's List

Connor Kruse, Dean's List

Taylor Nouis, Dean's List

Kenna Otte, Dean's List

Lyndsey Strohmeier, Dean's List

Ethan Yorek, Dean's List

Christine Chandler, Dean's List

Caylyn Hansen, Dean's List

Emilee Kern, Dean's List

Riley Plumski, Dean's List

Molly Kula, Dean's List

Scott Poster, Dean's List

Adam Tembreull, Dean's List

Megan Maurer, President's List

Jacob Becker, President's List

Layla Waltman, President's List

Joseph McNamara, President's List

Spencer Strunk, President's List

Caleb Johnson, President's List

Lindsey Chandler, President's List

Jayla Mortensen, President's List

Kendra Lawrence, President's List

Robert Jarvis, President's List

Abigail Thesing, President's List

Nicole Schaffer, President's List

Jesse Holm, President's List

Morgan Bellefeuille, President's List

Nordica Dodge, President's List

Gracie Johnson, President's List

Madison Vienna, President's List

Emma Walcheski, President's List

Long Prairie

Lexi Hanson, Dean's List

Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List

Greta Middendorf, Dean's List

Tye Urman, Dean's List

Madison Koltes, President's List

Alli Park, President's List

Josie Anderson, President's List

Menahga

Jack Peeters, President's List

Louisa Etter, President's List

Merrifield

Macy Jackson, Dean's List

Jason Boller, Dean's List

Isaac Seeker, President's List

Kaidyn Pederson, President's List

Hailey Arns, President's List

Kessa Eggert, President's List

Joslin Ray, President's List

Milaca

Rylee Bandow, President's List

William Nord, President's List

Mora

Alyssa Putz, President's List

Motley

Shauna Wiegand, Dean's List

Miranda Frame, President's List

Leah Danilyuk, President's List

Connor Macheel, President's List

Kaja Nygard, President's List

Brenden Brichacek, President's List

Lillian March, President's List

Nevis

Haley Kerr, President's List

New York Mills

Aiden Tumberg, Dean's List

Paige Plautz, Dean's List

Jevon Pedersen, President's List

Nisswa

Brooke Jensen, Dean's List

Alyssa Peterson, Dean's List

Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List

Nathaniel Schwarz, Dean's List

Rachel Lundell, President's List

Grace Peabody, President's List

Matthew Hill, President's List

Scott Fischer, President's List

Shane Crowley, President's List

Addison Wirtz, President's List

Meghan Wirtz, President's List

Onamia

Sadie Johnson, Dean's List

Outing

Ellie Mitchell, President's List

Park Rapids

Casey Aasen, Dean's List

Athina Hjermstad, President's List

Riley Pike, President's List

Pequot Lakes

Zoe Adams, Dean's List

Amber Hidde, Dean's List

Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List

Kelbee Lampi, Dean's List

Avery Larson, Dean's List

Barron Milham, Dean's List

Eva Mumm, Dean's List

Vannessa Ostrowski, Dean's List

Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List

Micah Sullivan, Dean's List

Landen Besler, Dean's List

Maren Kimbler, Dean's List

Micah Olson, Dean's List

Emma Trees, Dean's List

Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List

Deisy Flynn, Dean's List

Logan Wallin, President's List

Natalie Thrun, President's List

Brandon Dufour, President's List

Robert Hess, President's List

Lydia Flategraff, President's List

Kammy Leek, President's List

Brian Craig, President's List

Elizabeth Flier, President's List

Levi Barnes, President's List

Leo Bolz-Andolshek, President's List

Amelia Dvorak, President's List

Brea Eckes, President's List

Tasia Flen, President's List

Camryn Good, President's List

Elijah Hall, President's List

Nicholas Holmberg, President's List

Kira Justin, President's List

Aubrey Larsen, President's List

Abigail Martin, President's List

Carter Nolan, President's List

Angelina Schultz, President's List

Alison Walberg, President's List

Allyson Yahn, President's List

Pierz

Samantha Brau, Dean's List

Calli Funk, Dean's List

Angela Giuliani, Dean's List

McKayla Misbe, Dean's List

Marissa Otremba, Dean's List

Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List

Kristen Rauch, Dean's List

Alana Rocheleau, Dean's List

Britney Schommer, Dean's List

Joseph Stuckmayer, Dean's List

Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List

Megan Brixius, Dean's List

Kaylee Becker, President's List

Emma Young, President's List

Lilah Bednar, President's List

Jadyn Dorn, President's List

Cameryn Herold, President's List

Thomas Herold, President's List

Macy Hoffman, President's List

Jenna Hoheisel, President's List

Ashley Kimman, President's List

Destanee Piekarski, President's List

Lily Poser, President's List

Ella Riedeman, President's List

Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List

Jack Smude, President's List

Alexandra Thielen, President's List

Gracie Virnig, President's List

Joleen Weyer, President's List

Pillager

Audrey Bock, Dean's List

Alayna Kavanaugh, Dean's List

Makenna Lambert, Dean's List

Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List

Ally Rakauskas, Dean's List

Jacob Dobson, Dean's List

Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List

Corey Pearson, Dean's List

Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List

Isabelle Krawiecki, Dean's List

Alison Coventry, President's List

Samantha Macheel, President's List

Danielle Kocur, President's List

Ellie Brown, President's List

Jocelyn Daniels, President's List

Wyatt Glas, President's List

Christopher Gratke, President's List

Grace Grimsley, President's List

Jessa Kimman, President's List

Jada Loucks, President's List

Ivy Matejcek, President's List

Ezra Notch, President's List

Olivia Notch, President's List

Talene Whiddon, President's List

Kylee Wilson, President's List

Pine River

Cole Burrell, Dean's List

Hunter Norman, Dean's List

Julia Shogren, Dean's List

Christine Bonham, Dean's List

Viola Reddick, Dean's List

Tiara Crannell, Dean's List

Ashley Hayford, President's List

Alexis Orth, President's List

Chloe Andrus, President's List

Brianna Hanneken, President's List

Emily Holtti, President's List

Tabitha Kibwaa, President's List

Ashley Shamp, President's List

Irvin Tulenchik, President's List

Ramsey Tulenchik, President's List

Kyana Vondal-Parsons, President's List

Randall

Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List

Tyler Baumgartner, Dean's List

Remer

Tatum Peterson, President's List

Royalton

Blair Tschida, Dean's List

Hailey DeVriendt, Dean's List

Ellie Petron, President's List

Kodi Franks, President's List

Ashlyn Alvord, President's List

Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List

Sartell

Rayanne Ahmed, Dean's List

Kaeli Figallo, Dean's List

Joseph Folsom, Dean's List

Sauk Centre

Violet Anderson, Dean's List

Zachary Bick, Dean's List

Owen Christians, Dean's List

Andrew Drevlow, Dean's List

Alicia Jennissen, Dean's List

Ava Kerfeld, Dean's List

Jacob Robischon, Dean's List



Dylan Gruenes, President's List

Ethan Riley, President's List

Lanna Walter, President's List

Sauk Rapids

Cole Orton, Dean's List

Allysah Benner, President's List

Sebeka

Bailee Palmer, Dean's List

Lucas Brownell, President's List

Staples

Lily Albertson, Dean's List

Tiana Gonzalez, Dean's List

Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List

Blake Knudson, Dean's List

Allison Olander, Dean's List

Brayden Rudrud, Dean's List

Lee Hess, Dean's List

Ryan Youngbauer, Dean's List

Andrew KaKayGeesick-Johnson, Dean's List

Kiara Stai, Dean's List

Brianna Adams, President's List

Stephan Nelson, President's List

Jacob Carpenter, President's List

Milo Spilman, President's List

Madysen Hull, President's List

Dilan Orlando, President's List

Taylor Heldman, President's List

Ryan Schuette, President's List

Keller Anderson, President's List

Briana Bendson, President's List

Topanga Braith, President's List

Amanda Carter, President's List

Nicole Carter, President's List

Rafael Caudillo, President's List

Addisyn Cichos, President's List

Grace Jennissen, President's List

Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List

Landon Mertens, President's List

Lauren Rutten, President's List

Trinity Seamann, President's List

Ashlyn Vogel, President's List

Swanville

Emma Pearson, Dean's List

Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List

Megan Weber, Dean's List

Rachel Brenner, President's List

Bryce Binek, President's List

Kennedee Chuba, President's List

Jacob Gunderson, President's List

Amelia Hudalla, President's List

Jasmine Johnson, President's List

Karley Loven, President's List

Lauren Miller, President's List

Lucas Miller, President's List

Swatara

Elijah Schafbuch, President's List

Upsala

Axel Johnson, Dean's List

Wadena

Nikolas Wiese, Dean's List

Jolene Peterson, President's List

Zachary Meeks, President's List

Clay Aho, President's List

Taylor Lloyd, President's List

Wahkon