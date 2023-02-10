STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces area students on fall honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements
BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists.
The President’s List includes 394 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean’s List includes 303 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.
Hometown, Name, Honors List
Aitkin
- Raija Gustin, Dean's List
- Brooke Zubke, Dean's List
- Carmen Ferdelman, Dean's List
- Mariah Lenox, Dean's List
- Jayden Techau, Dean's List
- Jack Dagen, Dean's List
- Jaelend Williams, President's List
- Alan Gruhlke, President's List
- Austin Price, President's List
- Destiny Eckdahl, President's List
- Jillian Robinson, President's List
- Gary Franke, President's List
- Ellee Johnson, President's List
- Martin Henke, President's List
- Gavin Justen, President's List
- Autumn Niemeyer, President's List
- Bree Voller, President's List
- Katelyn Welle, President's List
Akeley
- Isaiah Haas, President's List
- Sydney Hoopman, President's List
Backus
- RebeccaKay Hamson, Dean's List
- Raina Vredenburg, Dean's List
- Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Dean's List
- Brandi Wallace, President's List
- Hannah Barchus, President's List
- Ashlee Crawford, President's List
- Alaura Dahl, President's List
- Emma Gearns, President's List
- Maegan Irish, President's List
- Anneka Lindquist, President's List
- Alexander Newman, President's List
- Averie Sawyer, President's List
- Sadie Soukup, President's List
Bagley
- Jonna Seifert, Dean's List
Baxter
- Brianna Fisher, Dean's List
- Wyatt Gabrielson, Dean's List
- Lindee Gibson, Dean's List
- Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List
- Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List
- Lucas Inwards, Dean's List
- Karsan Johnson, Dean's List
- Jaidyn Lundstrom, Dean's List
- Sophia Mattson, Dean's List
- Hailey Pikula, Dean's List
- Keaton Walkowiak, Dean's List
- Danessa Williams, Dean's List
- Arda Alici, Dean's List
- Grace Ernster, Dean's List
- Cecilia Ford, Dean's List
- Giancarlo Hanson, Dean's List
- Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List
- Shayla Kelps, Dean's List
- Ethan Naanes, Dean's List
- David Staples, Dean's List
- Koral Tepley-King, Dean's List
- Samuel Adams, Dean's List
- Cynthia Addison, Dean's List
- Aaron Beasley, Dean's List
- Jordan Fiske, Dean's List
- Logan White, Dean's List
- Luke Wilhelm, Dean's List
- Mariia Kharytonova, Dean's List
- Eve Otteson, Dean's List
- Jakob Johnson, Dean's List
- Maxwell Olson, President's List
- Madison Gaffney, President's List
- Mason Callstrom, President's List
- Quentin Lance, President's List
- Avery Johnson, President's List
- Marshall Garbe, President's List
- Rowena Hanson, President's List
- Joseph Casper, President's List
- Grace Kargel, President's List
- Brandon Miller, President's List
- Eric Hocuk, President's List
- Ahnicka Perez Krueger, President's List
- Abigail Thom, President's List
- Laura Wells, President's List
- Tamara Pederson, President's List
- Morgan Schmidt, President's List
- Heather Reynolds, President's List
- Tatiana Colon, President's List
- Danae Kelm, President's List
- Anna Carper, President's List
- Sophia Dewey, President's List
- Hannah Drietz, President's List
- Sienna Houle, President's List
- Camdyn Marohn, President's List
- Allie Siemers, President's List
- Joshua Tomonovich, President's List
- Elsie Turner, President's List
- John Unger, President's List
- Aden Yost, President's List
Bemidji
- Jenna Dralle, President's List
- Samantha Melberg, President's List
Bertha
- Lynda Dobmeier, Dean's List
- Macie Fox, Dean's List
- Kole Weishalla, President's List
- Adam Bates, President's List
- Danielle Peltier, President's List
- Deagen Captain, President's List
Bowlus
- Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List
- Jeremy Mugg, Dean's List
Brainerd
- Abigail Anderson, Dean's List
- Kyleigh Bertschi, Dean's List
- Lily Boehland-Goeden, Dean's List
- Trevor Brooks, Dean's List
- Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List
- Breanna Burggraff, Dean's List
- Carmen Churchill, Dean's List
- Bridget Collins, Dean's List
- Samina Crabtree, Dean's List
- Maria Harris, Dean's List
- Hannah Hinrichs, Dean's List
- Braden Hoffer, Dean's List
- Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List
- Ryan Kennedy, Dean's List
- Kylee Larson, Dean's List
- Kiara Laube, Dean's List
- Beau Lindley, Dean's List
- Cadence Porisch, Dean's List
- Megan Praught, Dean's List
- Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List
- Ashley Rogers, Dean's List
- Payton Rossum, Dean's List
- Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List
- Payton Simonet, Dean's List
- Eugene Skiba, Dean's List
- Alyssa Svoboda, Dean's List
- Sebastian Tisdell, Dean's List
- Allison Woitalla, Dean's List
- Paige Yeager, Dean's List
- Kyla Cross, Dean's List
- Nichole Hansen, Dean's List
- Allec Hins, Dean's List
- Caleb Kalahar, Dean's List
- Amber Kartman, Dean's List
- Trent Lichtsinn, Dean's List
- Garrett Maclaughlin, Dean's List
- Rachel Monasmith, Dean's List
- Shelby Nickey, Dean's List
- Duc Tri Pham, Dean's List
- Barrett Rezac, Dean's List
- Jackson Scheinost, Dean's List
- Frank Ares Soukup, Dean's List
- Kyle Swehla, Dean's List
- Emma Tautges, Dean's List
- Megan Yeager, Dean's List
- Richard Berry, Dean's List
- Lynnae Haines, Dean's List
- Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List
- Ashley Mattia, Dean's List
- Nicholas Miller, Dean's List
- Joe Schley, Dean's List
- Patrick Wussow, Dean's List
- Chellsy Elling, President's List
- Jodi Dumbeck, President's List
- Brady Toensing, President's List
- Richard Welliver, President's List
- Ryan Miller, President's List
- Dakota Cox, President's List
- Sophia Laube, President's List
- Zachary Capistrant, President's List
- Joshua Diebold, President's List
- Tyler Davidson, President's List
- Zakia Herron, President's List
- Jordan Oehrlein, President's List
- Victoria Martinez, President's List
- Victoria Plemel, President's List
- Elena Kahler-Sinotte, President's List
- Adam Ohman, President's List
- Eric Minenko, President's List
- Andrew Albright, President's List
- Jennifer Saba, President's List
- Clayton Pyle, President's List
- Benjamin Edwards, President's List
- Amanda O'Hotto, President's List
- Ashley Peterson, President's List
- Kylie Hurlbert, President's List
- Mathew Schubert, President's List
- Matthew Erickson, President's List
- Caron Raiche, President's List
- Faith Bohnenstingl, President's List
- Carri Grant, President's List
- Hunter Kvalevog, President's List
- Kimberly Scheffler, President's List
- Tracy Lyons, President's List
- Amber Law, President's List
- Jordan Lemke-Berzins, President's List
- Joseph Broadbent, President's List
- Kolbie Bernu, President's List
- Lila Collins, President's List
- Lindy Cordes, President's List
- Brenna Deason, President's List
- Nathan Duy, President's List
- Isabel Erfurth, President's List
- Sarah Galbadores, President's List
- Isaiah Germann, President's List
- Faith Gielow, President's List
- Saxon Haney, President's List
- Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List
- Kristoffer Koop, President's List
- Teagan Kronbeck, President's List
- Ellie Mills, President's List
- Anthony Nelson, President's List
- Savaiya Nylund, President's List
- Lydia Olson, President's List
- Cassidy Rardin, President's List
- Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List
- Jacob Schlegel, President's List
- Bailey Schommer, President's List
- Sophia Singh, President's List
- Terry Swanberg, President's List
- Nolan Thiesse, President's List
- Shelby Vojvodich, President's List
- Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List
- Summer Woitalla, President's List
- Crystal Churchill, President's List
Breezy Point
- Grace Jordan, Dean's List
- Lucas Taylor, Dean's List
- Ashley Wallin, Dean's List
- Wade Loeffler, Dean's List
- Meghan McConville, Dean's List
- Caleb Merrill, Dean's List
- Emma Ekeberg, President's List
- Olivia Armstrong, President's List
- Justin DeValk, President's List
- Maria Bance, President's List
- Ruby Seidl, President's List
- Alexis Triebenbach, President's List
- Quinn Trottier, President's List
Browerville
- Grace Allen, Dean's List
- Jalynn Dreher, Dean's List
- Megan Lentz, Dean's List
- Jennae Quistorff, Dean's List
- Andre Recknor, Dean's List
- Jacob Trantina, Dean's List
- Calob Trantina, President's List
- Isabel Birkholtz, President's List
- Madison Cebulla, President's List
- Parker Duncan, President's List
- Blake Irsfeld, President's List
- Alexis Johnson, President's List
- Abigail Marxer, President's List
- Anna Myers, President's List
- Hans Puck, President's List
- Bryce Rickbeil, President's List
- Issiah Tabatt, President's List
Burtrum
- Brenna Graves, Dean's List
- Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List
- Andrew Aleckson, President's List
- Natasha Crowe, President's List
- Erica Roske, President's List
Cass Lake
- Tayden Haugen, Dean's List
Clarissa
- Dominic Decock, Dean's List
- Samantha Jeffries, Dean's List
- Levi Stearns, President's List
- Ava Bauch, President's List
- Lauren Schnettler, President's List
- Mackenzie Uhlenkamp, President's List
Clearwater
- Payton Crotty, President's List
Crosby
- Avianna Mumm, Dean's List
- Cordaye Yetzer, Dean's List
- Breanna Stirewalt, President's List
- Annaliese Vignieri, President's List
Crosslake
- Sophia Resch, Dean's List
- Lily Thompson, Dean's List
- Paige Blosberg, Dean's List
- Darby Boelter, President's List
- Emmett Johnson, President's List
- Caden Prouty, President's List
- Kyra Younce, President's List
Cushing
- Zane Kuesel, Dean's List
- Matthew Paulson, Dean's List
- Corey Hansen, Dean's List
- Abraham Posner, President's List
- Annemarie Tomas, President's List
Deerwood
- Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List
- Brendan Barna, Dean's List
- Jody Kramer, President's List
- Gabriel Kramer, President's List
- Adelaide Lonergan, President's List
Eagle Bend
- Ashley Warren, Dean's List
- Ella Cuchna, President's List
- Grace Lorentz, President's List
East Gull Lake
- Michael Olson, Dean's List
- Gavin Berg, President's List
- Abigail Bjorlo, President's List
- Aana Collette, President's List
- Rosabella Loschko, President's List
- Braedon Manecke, President's List
Emily
- Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List
- Christiana Schroeder, Dean's List
- Carolyn Nix, Dean's List
- Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List
Fifty Lakes
- Burke Netland, President's List
Foley
- Allison Graham, President's List
- Emma Fesenmaier, President's List
Fort Ripley
- Ali DeRosier, Dean's List
- Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List
- Chloe Oestreich, Dean's List
- Julia Thesing, Dean's List
- Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List
- Faith Rausch, Dean's List
- Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List
- Daniel Kropp, President's List
- Hannah Neuwirth, President's List
- Ella Rausch, President's List
- Stephanie Schlegel, President's List
Grand Rapids
- Addison Nelson, Dean's List
- Daniel Wohlers, President's List
Grey Eagle
- Claire Arvig, Dean's List
- Silas Arvig, President's List
- Ruby Muellner, President's List
- Alyssa Young, President's List
Hackensack
- Corbin Knapp, President's List
- Madelyn Knapp, President's List
- Rian Struss, President's List
Hewitt
- Bailey Schmitz, Dean's List
- Julia Allen, President's List
Hillman
- Kara Bakke, Dean's List
- Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List
- Brooke Hoheisel, Dean's List
- Casandra Brown, President's List
Holdingford
- Brooke Opatz, Dean's List
- Isabelle Leners, President's List
Ironton
- Griffin Severson, Dean's List
- Julia Rasmussen, President's List
- Brenna Steward, President's List
Isle
- Danielle Hubbell, Dean's List
- Katherine Remer, Dean's List
- Brandi Smith, Dean's List
- Emily Eklund, Dean's List
- Jill Thompson, President's List
- Shianne Espeseth, President's List
Lake Shore
- Morgan Krieger, Dean's List
- Allyson Weldon, Dean's List
Lastrup
- Theresa Piekarski, President's List
Little Falls
- Travis Bellefeuille, Dean's List
- Hayden Dodge, Dean's List
- Chloe Kahlhamer, Dean's List
- Connor Kruse, Dean's List
- Taylor Nouis, Dean's List
- Kenna Otte, Dean's List
- Lyndsey Strohmeier, Dean's List
- Ethan Yorek, Dean's List
- Christine Chandler, Dean's List
- Caylyn Hansen, Dean's List
- Emilee Kern, Dean's List
- Riley Plumski, Dean's List
- Molly Kula, Dean's List
- Scott Poster, Dean's List
- Adam Tembreull, Dean's List
- Megan Maurer, President's List
- Jacob Becker, President's List
- Layla Waltman, President's List
- Joseph McNamara, President's List
- Spencer Strunk, President's List
- Caleb Johnson, President's List
- Lindsey Chandler, President's List
- Jayla Mortensen, President's List
- Kendra Lawrence, President's List
- Robert Jarvis, President's List
- Abigail Thesing, President's List
- Nicole Schaffer, President's List
- Jesse Holm, President's List
- Morgan Bellefeuille, President's List
- Nordica Dodge, President's List
- Gracie Johnson, President's List
- Madison Vienna, President's List
- Emma Walcheski, President's List
Long Prairie
- Lexi Hanson, Dean's List
- Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List
- Greta Middendorf, Dean's List
- Tye Urman, Dean's List
- Madison Koltes, President's List
- Alli Park, President's List
- Josie Anderson, President's List
Menahga
- Jack Peeters, President's List
- Louisa Etter, President's List
Merrifield
- Macy Jackson, Dean's List
- Jason Boller, Dean's List
- Isaac Seeker, President's List
- Kaidyn Pederson, President's List
- Hailey Arns, President's List
- Kessa Eggert, President's List
- Joslin Ray, President's List
Milaca
- Rylee Bandow, President's List
- William Nord, President's List
Mora
- Alyssa Putz, President's List
Motley
- Shauna Wiegand, Dean's List
- Miranda Frame, President's List
- Leah Danilyuk, President's List
- Connor Macheel, President's List
- Kaja Nygard, President's List
- Brenden Brichacek, President's List
- Lillian March, President's List
Nevis
- Haley Kerr, President's List
New York Mills
- Aiden Tumberg, Dean's List
- Paige Plautz, Dean's List
- Jevon Pedersen, President's List
Nisswa
- Brooke Jensen, Dean's List
- Alyssa Peterson, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List
- Nathaniel Schwarz, Dean's List
- Rachel Lundell, President's List
- Grace Peabody, President's List
- Matthew Hill, President's List
- Scott Fischer, President's List
- Shane Crowley, President's List
- Addison Wirtz, President's List
- Meghan Wirtz, President's List
Onamia
- Sadie Johnson, Dean's List
Outing
- Ellie Mitchell, President's List
Park Rapids
- Casey Aasen, Dean's List
- Athina Hjermstad, President's List
- Riley Pike, President's List
Pequot Lakes
- Zoe Adams, Dean's List
- Amber Hidde, Dean's List
- Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List
- Kelbee Lampi, Dean's List
- Avery Larson, Dean's List
- Barron Milham, Dean's List
- Eva Mumm, Dean's List
- Vannessa Ostrowski, Dean's List
- Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List
- Micah Sullivan, Dean's List
- Landen Besler, Dean's List
- Maren Kimbler, Dean's List
- Micah Olson, Dean's List
- Emma Trees, Dean's List
- Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List
- Deisy Flynn, Dean's List
- Logan Wallin, President's List
- Natalie Thrun, President's List
- Brandon Dufour, President's List
- Robert Hess, President's List
- Lydia Flategraff, President's List
- Kammy Leek, President's List
- Brian Craig, President's List
- Elizabeth Flier, President's List
- Levi Barnes, President's List
- Leo Bolz-Andolshek, President's List
- Amelia Dvorak, President's List
- Brea Eckes, President's List
- Tasia Flen, President's List
- Camryn Good, President's List
- Elijah Hall, President's List
- Nicholas Holmberg, President's List
- Kira Justin, President's List
- Aubrey Larsen, President's List
- Abigail Martin, President's List
- Carter Nolan, President's List
- Angelina Schultz, President's List
- Alison Walberg, President's List
- Allyson Yahn, President's List
Pierz
- Samantha Brau, Dean's List
- Calli Funk, Dean's List
- Angela Giuliani, Dean's List
- McKayla Misbe, Dean's List
- Marissa Otremba, Dean's List
- Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List
- Kristen Rauch, Dean's List
- Alana Rocheleau, Dean's List
- Britney Schommer, Dean's List
- Joseph Stuckmayer, Dean's List
- Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List
- Megan Brixius, Dean's List
- Kaylee Becker, President's List
- Emma Young, President's List
- Lilah Bednar, President's List
- Jadyn Dorn, President's List
- Cameryn Herold, President's List
- Thomas Herold, President's List
- Macy Hoffman, President's List
- Jenna Hoheisel, President's List
- Ashley Kimman, President's List
- Destanee Piekarski, President's List
- Lily Poser, President's List
- Ella Riedeman, President's List
- Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List
- Jack Smude, President's List
- Alexandra Thielen, President's List
- Gracie Virnig, President's List
- Joleen Weyer, President's List
Pillager
- Audrey Bock, Dean's List
- Alayna Kavanaugh, Dean's List
- Makenna Lambert, Dean's List
- Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List
- Ally Rakauskas, Dean's List
- Jacob Dobson, Dean's List
- Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List
- Corey Pearson, Dean's List
- Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List
- Isabelle Krawiecki, Dean's List
- Alison Coventry, President's List
- Samantha Macheel, President's List
- Danielle Kocur, President's List
- Ellie Brown, President's List
- Jocelyn Daniels, President's List
- Wyatt Glas, President's List
- Christopher Gratke, President's List
- Grace Grimsley, President's List
- Jessa Kimman, President's List
- Jada Loucks, President's List
- Ivy Matejcek, President's List
- Ezra Notch, President's List
- Olivia Notch, President's List
- Talene Whiddon, President's List
- Kylee Wilson, President's List
Pine River
- Cole Burrell, Dean's List
- Hunter Norman, Dean's List
- Julia Shogren, Dean's List
- Christine Bonham, Dean's List
- Viola Reddick, Dean's List
- Tiara Crannell, Dean's List
- Ashley Hayford, President's List
- Alexis Orth, President's List
- Chloe Andrus, President's List
- Brianna Hanneken, President's List
- Emily Holtti, President's List
- Tabitha Kibwaa, President's List
- Ashley Shamp, President's List
- Irvin Tulenchik, President's List
- Ramsey Tulenchik, President's List
- Kyana Vondal-Parsons, President's List
Randall
- Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List
- Tyler Baumgartner, Dean's List
Remer
- Tatum Peterson, President's List
Royalton
- Blair Tschida, Dean's List
- Hailey DeVriendt, Dean's List
- Ellie Petron, President's List
- Kodi Franks, President's List
- Ashlyn Alvord, President's List
- Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List
Sartell
- Rayanne Ahmed, Dean's List
- Kaeli Figallo, Dean's List
- Joseph Folsom, Dean's List
Sauk Centre
- Violet Anderson, Dean's List
- Zachary Bick, Dean's List
- Owen Christians, Dean's List
- Andrew Drevlow, Dean's List
- Alicia Jennissen, Dean's List
- Ava Kerfeld, Dean's List
- Jacob Robischon, Dean's List
- Dylan Gruenes, President's List
- Ethan Riley, President's List
- Lanna Walter, President's List
Sauk Rapids
- Cole Orton, Dean's List
- Allysah Benner, President's List
Sebeka
- Bailee Palmer, Dean's List
- Lucas Brownell, President's List
Staples
- Lily Albertson, Dean's List
- Tiana Gonzalez, Dean's List
- Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List
- Blake Knudson, Dean's List
- Allison Olander, Dean's List
- Brayden Rudrud, Dean's List
- Lee Hess, Dean's List
- Ryan Youngbauer, Dean's List
- Andrew KaKayGeesick-Johnson, Dean's List
- Kiara Stai, Dean's List
- Brianna Adams, President's List
- Stephan Nelson, President's List
- Jacob Carpenter, President's List
- Milo Spilman, President's List
- Madysen Hull, President's List
- Dilan Orlando, President's List
- Taylor Heldman, President's List
- Ryan Schuette, President's List
- Keller Anderson, President's List
- Briana Bendson, President's List
- Topanga Braith, President's List
- Amanda Carter, President's List
- Nicole Carter, President's List
- Rafael Caudillo, President's List
- Addisyn Cichos, President's List
- Grace Jennissen, President's List
- Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List
- Landon Mertens, President's List
- Lauren Rutten, President's List
- Trinity Seamann, President's List
- Ashlyn Vogel, President's List
Swanville
- Emma Pearson, Dean's List
- Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List
- Megan Weber, Dean's List
- Rachel Brenner, President's List
- Bryce Binek, President's List
- Kennedee Chuba, President's List
- Jacob Gunderson, President's List
- Amelia Hudalla, President's List
- Jasmine Johnson, President's List
- Karley Loven, President's List
- Lauren Miller, President's List
- Lucas Miller, President's List
Swatara
- Elijah Schafbuch, President's List
Upsala
- Axel Johnson, Dean's List
Wadena
- Nikolas Wiese, Dean's List
- Jolene Peterson, President's List
- Zachary Meeks, President's List
- Clay Aho, President's List
- Taylor Lloyd, President's List
Wahkon
- Emily Tienter, Dean's List
- Katherine Habeck, President's List
- Noah Honek, President's List