STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists

BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 spring semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 399 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Hometown, Name, Honor

Aitkin

Destiny Eckdahl, President's List

Gary Franke, President's List

Alan Gruhlke, President's List

Leelani Hurd, President's List

Gavin Justen, President's List

Jordan Mount, President's List

Autumn Niemeyer, President's List

Austin Price, Dean's List

Katelyn Welle, President's List

Jaelend Williams, Dean's List

Akeley

Sydney Hoopman, President's List

Backus

Alaura Dahl, President's List

Emma Gearns, President's List

Maegan Irish, President's List

Nicole Johnson, Dean's List

Anneka Lindquist, Dean's List

Alexander Newman, President's List

Averie Sawyer, President's List

Yetta Soukup, Dean's List

Raina Vredenburg, President's List

Baxter

Arda Alici, President's List

Koray Alici, President's List

Mason Argir, Dean's List

Aaron Beasley, President's List

Jackson Callian, President's List

Mason Callstrom, President's List

Anna Carper, President's List

Joseph Casper, President's List

Ryan Cook, Dean's List

Kadee Davidson, President's List

Daniel DeMars, Dean's List

Sophia Dewey, Dean's List

Hannah Drietz, President's List

Grace Ernster, Dean's List

Jonas Ewald, President's List

Brianna Fisher, Dean's List

Natalie Fleck, President's List

Madison Gaffney, President's List

Benjamin Garfield, Dean's List

Lindee Gibson, Dean's List

Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List

Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List

Rowena Hanson, President's List

Tyler Heinlen, President's List

Jakeb Hooge, President's List

Sienna Houle, President's List

Lucas Inwards, President's List

Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List

Avery Johnson, President's List

Grace Kargel, President's List

Danae Kelm, President's List

Shayla Kelps, President's List

Mariia Kharytonova, President's List

Camdyn Marohn, President's List

Brandon Miller, President's List

Ethan Naanes, President's List

Alyssa Neistadt, President's List

Maxwell Olson, Dean's List

Hailey Pikula, President's List

Braeden Pontius, President's List

Heather Reynolds, President's List

Brady Rushin, Dean's List

Allie Siemers, President's List

David Staples, Dean's List

Abigail Thom, President's List

Elsie Turner, President's List

John Unger, President's List

Keaton Walkowiak, President's List

Laura Wells, President's List

Logan White, Dean's List

Danessa Williams, Dean's List

Aden Yost, President's List

Bertha

Deagen Captain, President's List

Macie Fox, Dean's List

Elisa Knoll, President's List

Danielle Peltier, Dean's List

Makenna Wilhelmi, Dean's List

Bowlus

Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List

Brainerd

Andrew Albright, President's List

Abigail Anderson, Dean's List

Cadence Atwater, Dean's List

Hailey Badger, Dean's List

Austin Beber, Dean's List

Kolbie Bernu, Dean's List

Richard Berry, Dean's List

Kyleigh Bertschi, President's List

Lily Boehland-Goeden, President's List

Kendra Bost, Dean's List

Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List

Zachary Capistrant, Dean's List

Carmen Churchill, Dean's List

Crystal Churchill, President's List

Bridget Collins, Dean's List

Lila Collins, President's List

Lindy Cordes, President's List

Bailey Cox, Dean's List

Dakota Cox, President's List

Samina Crabtree, President's List

Carley Cronquist, President's List

Cosette Cruz Gellert, President's List

Natalie Culp, Dean's List

Noah Day, President's List

Brenna Deason, President's List

Joshua Diebold, President's List

Jenna Dralle, President's List

Nathan Duy, President's List

James Eck, Dean's List

Sean Engelstad, President's List

Isabel Erfurth, Dean's List

Isabel Everson, President's List

Aaron Forstrom, President's List

Sarah Galbadores, Dean's List

Luisa Garcia, Dean's List

Isaiah Germann, President's List

Carri Grant, President's List

Cadence Hall, Dean's List

Saxon Haney, Dean's List

Maria Harris, Dean's List

Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List

Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List

Caroline Holcomb-Smith, Dean's List

Jacob Holm, Dean's List

Kylie Hurlbert, President's List

Reece Isle, Dean's List

Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List

Amber Kartman, Dean's List

Kristoffer Koop, President's List

Marissa Kraklau, President's List

Teagan Kronbeck, President's List

Lyric Larsen, President's List

Sophia Laube, President's List

Amber Law, President's List

Heavyn Lee, Dean's List

Trent Lichtsinn, President's List

Briana Lowe, Dean's List

Ashley Mann, Dean's List

Ashley Mattia, Dean's List

Brett Meerman, President's List

Cristopher Mendoza, Dean's List

Paige Mertens, Dean's List

Nicholas Miller, President's List

Ellie Mills, President's List

Dashiell Moreland, Dean's List

Samantha Mudderman, President's List

Anthony Nelson, Dean's List

Kaja Nygard, President's List

Savaiya Nylund, Dean's List

Amanda O'Hotto, President's List

Courtney Oestreich, Dean's List

Adam Ohman, Dean's List

Lydia Olson, President's List

Melanie Olson, Dean's List

Ashley Peterson, President's List

Cadence Porisch, President's List

Megan Praught, Dean's List

Clayton Pyle, President's List

Cassidy Rardin, President's List

Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List

Ashley Rogers, President's List

Breya Sawyer, President's List

Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List

Kimberly Scheffler, President's List

Jacob Schlegel, President's List

Joe Schley, Dean's List

Cody Schroeder, Dean's List

Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List

Rashad Sherwood, President's List

Sophia Singh, President's List

Eugene Skiba, Dean's List

Carter Soens, Dean's List

Terry Swanberg, President's List

Kyle Swehla, Dean's List

Nolan Thiesse, President's List

Brady Toensing, President's List

Shelby Vojvodich, President's List

Richard Welliver, President's List

Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List

Allison Woitalla, Dean's List

Summer Woitalla, President's List

Patrick Wussow, Dean's List

Paige Yeager, Dean's List

Breezy Point

Olivia Armstrong, Dean's List

Nicole Atwater, Dean's List

Maria Bance, President's List

Halle Bluhm, President's List

Grace Jordan, Dean's List

Melissa Perrine, President's List

Ruby Seidl, President's List

Ethan Stohr, Dean's List

Lucas Taylor, Dean's List

Alexis Triebenbach, President's List

Quinn Trottier, President's List

Ashley Wallin, President's List

Browerville

Grace Allen, President's List

Isabel Birkholtz, President's List

Mutita Golbeck, Dean's List

Blake Irsfeld, President's List

Abigail Marxer, President's List

Anna Myers, President's List

Hans Puck, President's List

Andre Recknor, Dean's List

Issiah Tabatt, President's List

Burtrum

Natasha Crowe, Dean's List

Aaron Kraska, President's List

Erica Roske, President's List

Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List

Cass Lake

Tayden Haugen, Dean's List

Clarissa

Ava Bauch, President's List

Madison Cebulla, President's List

Brittney Hauer, President's List

Rhiannon Nelson, Dean's List

Lauren Schnettler, President's List

Crosby

Zoey Dwire, Dean's List

Ellie Mitchell, President's List

Jada Mitchell, Dean's List

Hannah Pederson, President's List

Griffin Severson, Dean's Lis

Kolbe Severson, President's List

Breanna Stirewalt, President's List

Annaliese Vignieri, President's List

Cordaye Yetzer, President's List

Crosslake

Isaac Bittner, Dean's List

Darby Boelter, President's List

Annabell Dahlberg, President's List

Emmett Johnson, President's List

Kaitlyn Millner, President's List

Lily Thompson, President's List

Cushing

Olivia Abear, Dean's List

Madalynn Beto, Dean's List

Dalton Etzler, President's List

Corey Hansen, Dean's List

Zane Kuesel, Dean's List

Selah Martensen, President's List

Abraham Posner, President's List

Annemarie Tomas, President's List

Deerwood

Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List

Brendan Barna, Dean's List

Aidan Bendson, President's List

Leah Erickson, Dean's List

Maxwell Erickson, Dean's List

Brooke Johnson, President's List

Gabriel Kramer, President's List

Jody Kramer, President's List

Adelaide Lonergan, President's List

Jacob Millsop, President's List

Hannah Pakarinen, Dean's List

Margaret Silgen, President's List

James Stokman, President's List

Lillianna Young, President's List

Eagle Bend

Kaeden Beach, Dean's List

Ella Cuchna, President's List

Grace Lorentz, Dean's List

Haylie Wielenberg, President's List

East Gull Lake

Gavin Berg, Dean's List

Abigail Bjorlo, President's List

Aana Collette, President's List

Rosabella Loschko, President's List

Braedon Manecke, President's List

Michael Olson, Dean's List

Meghan Stearns, President's List

Emily

Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List

Christiana Schroeder, President's List

Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List

Fifty Lakes

Autumn Jordan, President's List

Fort Ripley

Adelle Coppes, Dean's List

Ali DeRosier, President's List

Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List

Grace Kludt, Dean's List

Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List

Ben Korhonen, Dean's List

Daniel Kropp, President's List

Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List

Hannah Neuwirth, President's List

Chloe Oestreich, President's List

Ella Rausch, President's List

Faith Rausch, Dean's List

Stephanie Schlegel, President's List

Julia Thesing, Dean's List

Garrison

Tylee Golden-Bordeaux, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

Silas Arvig, President's List

Morgan Spieker, Dean's List

Alyssa Young, President's List

Hackensack

Madelyn Knapp, President's List

Hillman

Casandra Brown, President's List

Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List

Brooke Hoheisel, President's List

Francesca Seelen, President's List

Ironton

Enoch Anderson, President's List

Taylor Beddow, President's List

Daniel Hamm, Dean's List

Brynn Hollenhorst, President's List

Abigail Kramer, Dean's List

Will Meyer, President's List

Julia Rasmussen, President's List

Joseph Ringhand, Dean's List

Brenna Steward, Dean's List

Lake Shore

Clayton Erickson, Dean's List

Gavin Kennen, Dean's List

Morgan Krieger, Dean's List

Long Prairie

Colton Allen, Dean's List

Maria Buntjer, President's List

Brandon Cline, President's List

Ava Determan, President's List

Korrin Gwost, President's List

Kailee Johnson, Dean's List

Zack Kleinschmidt, President's List

Madison Koltes, President's List

Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List

David Liebsch, President's List

Alli Park, President's List

Menahga

Alayna Day, President's List

Louisa Etter, Dean's List

Merrifield

Hailey Arns, President's List

Jason Boller, Dean's List

Kessa Eggert, Dean's List

Shelby Fitch, President's List

Macy Jackson, Dean's List

Jeffery Kohn, President's List

Alyssa Nelson, Dean's List

Kaidyn Pederson, President's List

Joslin Ray, President's List

Joselynn Schaefer, President's List

Isaac Seeker, President's List

Motley

Camden Anderson, President's List

Elizabeth Blackburn, Dean's List

Brenden Brichacek, President's List

Bridget Danielson, President's List

Leah Danilyuk, President's List

Miranda Frame, President's List

Morgan Kanten, President's List

Connor Michael, President's List

Lillian March, President's List

Odin Trif, President's List

Nisswa

Scarlett Anderson, President's List

Vanessa Anderson, President's List

Calia Chaney, President's List

Shane Crowley, President's List

Scott Fischer, Dean's List

Kooper Frank, Dean's List

Adison Gentry, President's List

Matthew Hill, Dean's List

Brooke Jensen, President's List

Rachel Lundell, President's List

Ryan Weigelt, President's List

Addison Wirtz, Dean's List

Meghan Wirtz, President's List

Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List

Hailey Wright, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

Zoe Adams, Dean's List

Levi Barnes, Dean's List

Landen Besler, President's List

Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Dean's List

Brandon Dufour, Dean's List

Amelia Dvorak, President's List

Brea Eckes, President's List

Lydia Flategraff, President's List

Tasia Flen, President's List

Camryn Good, Dean's List

Elijah Hall, Dean's List

Robert Hess, President's List

Amber Hidde, Dean's List

Nicholas Holmberg, President's List

Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List

Kira Justin, President's List

Maren Kimbler, Dean's List

Eli Laposky, Dean's List

Aubrey Larsen, President's List

Avery Larson, Dean's List

Kammy Leek, President's List

Abigail Martin, President's List

Kelsi Martini, Dean's List

Caleb Merrill, Dean's List

Barron Milham, Dean's List

Sidney Miller, Dean's List

Eva Mumm, Dean's List

Carter Nolan, President's List

Micah Olson, Dean's List

Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List

Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List

Angelina Schultz, President's List

Natalie Thrun, Dean's List

Alison Walberg, President's List

Maggie Wolter, President's List

Allyson Yahn, President's List

Pierz

Silencia Algarin, Dean's List

Carissa Andres, President's List

Lilah Bednar, President's List

Samantha Brau, Dean's List

Megan Brixius, Dean's List

Cameryn Herold, President's List

Thomas Herold, President's List

Macy Hoffman, President's List

Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List

Jenna Hoheisel, President's List

Robert Kowalzek, Dean's List

Halle Marshik, President's List

Destanee Piekarski, President's List

Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List

Lily Poser, President's List

Rylee Rauch, President's List

Lily Riley, Dean's List

Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List

Kenneth Schlegel, President's List

Alexandra Thielen, President's List

Gracie Virnig, Dean's List

Emma Young, Dean's List

Halle Zupan, Dean's List

Pillager

Audrey Bock, President's List

Ellie Brown, Dean's List

Jocelyn Daniels, President's List

Camryn Ferris, Dean's List

Joshua Freelove, President's List

Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List

Wyatt Glas, President's List

Grace Grimsley, President's List

Alayna Kavanaugh, President's List

Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List

Danielle Kocur, President's List

Makenna Lambert, Dean's List

Jada Loucks, Dean's List

Samantha Macheel, President's List

Ivy Matejcek, Dean's List

Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List

Ezra Notch, President's List

Olivia Notch, Dean's List

Blake Piette, President's List

Simon Wagner, Dean's List

Marian Williams, President's List

Kylee Wilson, President's List



Pine River

Chloe Andrus, President's List

Christine Bonham, Dean's List

Brianna Hanneken, President's List

Ashley Hayford, President's List

Olivia Laxen, Dean's List

Malaki Mclaughlin, Dean's List

Alexis Orth, President's List

Viola Reddick, President's List

Ashley Shamp, President's List

Randall

Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List

Emily Johnson, Dean's List

Garrett Lindberg, President's List



Remer

Tatum Peterson, President's List

Royalton

Ashlyn Alvord, President's List

Steven Anderson, Dean's List

Kendel Hagen, Dean's List

Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List

Ellie Petron, President's List

Blair Tschida, Dean's List

Amanda Wenner, Dean's List

Sebeka

Lucas Brownell, President's List

Lucas Fisher, President's List

Staples

Brianna Adams, Dean's List

Luke Bates, President's List

Briana Bendson, Dean's List

Alex Black, Dean's List

Topanga Braith, Dean's List

Amanda Carter, President's List

Nicole Carter, Dean's List

Rafael Caudillo, President's List

Hannah Christle, Dean's List

Addisyn Cichos, Dean's List

Charles Dickey, Dean's List

Joseph Fellman, Dean's List

Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List

Anna Janssen, Dean's List

Corrine Japke, Dean's List

Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List

Benjamin Johnson, Dean's List

Blake Knudson, Dean's List

Jayce Kobliska, Dean's List

Seth Larson, President's List

Coby Maitland, Dean's List

Landon Mertens, President's List

Sabina Moe, President's List

Allison Olander, President's List

Dilan Orlando, President's List

Jennifer Platz, President's List

Lauren Rutten, President's List

Andrew Salcido, Dean's List

Brayden Salcido, President's List

Jacob Schochenmaier, President's List

Kiara Stai, Dean's List

Joseph Tyrrell, Dean's List

Ashlyn Vogel, President's List

Swanville

Bryce Binek, President's List

Kennedee Chuba, Dean's List

Jacob Gunderson, President's List

Amelia Hudalla, President's List

Jasmine Johnson, Dean's List

Karley Loven, President's List

Lauren Miller, President's List

Lucas Miller, President's List

Anthony Nienaber, President's List

Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List

Swatara

Elijah Schafbuch, Dean's List

Wadena

Clay Aho, Dean's List

Ashley Kern, President's List

Taylor Lloyd, President's List

Jolene Peterson, Dean's List

Walker

Gavin Johannsen, President's List