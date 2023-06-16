Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists

Students recognized for academic achievement

CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 spring semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 399 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Hometown, Name, Honor

Aitkin

  • Destiny Eckdahl, President's List
  • Gary Franke, President's List
  • Alan Gruhlke, President's List
  • Leelani Hurd, President's List
  • Gavin Justen, President's List
  • Jordan Mount, President's List
  • Autumn Niemeyer, President's List
  • Austin Price, Dean's List
  • Katelyn Welle, President's List
  • Jaelend Williams, Dean's List

Akeley

  • Sydney Hoopman, President's List

Backus

  • Alaura Dahl, President's List
  • Emma Gearns, President's List
  • Maegan Irish, President's List
  • Nicole Johnson, Dean's List
  • Anneka Lindquist, Dean's List
  • Alexander Newman, President's List
  • Averie Sawyer, President's List
  • Yetta Soukup, Dean's List
  • Raina Vredenburg, President's List

Baxter

  • Arda Alici, President's List
  • Koray Alici, President's List
  • Mason Argir, Dean's List
  • Aaron Beasley, President's List
  • Jackson Callian, President's List
  • Mason Callstrom, President's List
  • Anna Carper, President's List
  • Joseph Casper, President's List
  • Ryan Cook, Dean's List
  • Kadee Davidson, President's List
  • Daniel DeMars, Dean's List
  • Sophia Dewey, Dean's List
  • Hannah Drietz, President's List
  • Grace Ernster, Dean's List
  • Jonas Ewald, President's List
  • Brianna Fisher, Dean's List
  • Natalie Fleck, President's List
  • Madison Gaffney, President's List
  • Benjamin Garfield, Dean's List
  • Lindee Gibson, Dean's List
  • Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List
  • Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List
  • Rowena Hanson, President's List
  • Tyler Heinlen, President's List
  • Jakeb Hooge, President's List
  • Sienna Houle, President's List
  • Lucas Inwards, President's List
  • Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List
  • Avery Johnson, President's List
  • Grace Kargel, President's List
  • Danae Kelm, President's List
  • Shayla Kelps, President's List
  • Mariia Kharytonova, President's List
  • Camdyn Marohn, President's List
  • Brandon Miller, President's List
  • Ethan Naanes, President's List
  • Alyssa Neistadt, President's List
  • Maxwell Olson, Dean's List
  • Hailey Pikula, President's List
  • Braeden Pontius, President's List
  • Heather Reynolds, President's List
  • Brady Rushin, Dean's List
  • Allie Siemers, President's List
  • David Staples, Dean's List
  • Abigail Thom, President's List
  • Elsie Turner, President's List
  • John Unger, President's List
  • Keaton Walkowiak, President's List
  • Laura Wells, President's List
  • Logan White, Dean's List
  • Danessa Williams, Dean's List
  • Aden Yost, President's List

Bertha

  • Deagen Captain, President's List
  • Macie Fox, Dean's List
  • Elisa Knoll, President's List
  • Danielle Peltier, Dean's List
  • Makenna Wilhelmi, Dean's List

Bowlus

  • Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List

Brainerd

  • Andrew Albright, President's List
  • Abigail Anderson, Dean's List
  • Cadence Atwater, Dean's List
  • Hailey Badger, Dean's List
  • Austin Beber, Dean's List
  • Kolbie Bernu, Dean's List
  • Richard Berry, Dean's List
  • Kyleigh Bertschi, President's List
  • Lily Boehland-Goeden, President's List
  • Kendra Bost, Dean's List
  • Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List
  • Zachary Capistrant, Dean's List
  • Carmen Churchill, Dean's List
  • Crystal Churchill, President's List
  • Bridget Collins, Dean's List
  • Lila Collins, President's List
  • Lindy Cordes, President's List
  • Bailey Cox, Dean's List
  • Dakota Cox, President's List
  • Samina Crabtree, President's List
  • Carley Cronquist, President's List
  • Cosette Cruz Gellert, President's List
  • Natalie Culp, Dean's List
  • Noah Day, President's List
  • Brenna Deason, President's List
  • Joshua Diebold, President's List
  • Jenna Dralle, President's List
  • Nathan Duy, President's List
  • James Eck, Dean's List
  • Sean Engelstad, President's List
  • Isabel Erfurth, Dean's List
  • Isabel Everson, President's List
  • Aaron Forstrom, President's List
  • Sarah Galbadores, Dean's List
  • Luisa Garcia, Dean's List
  • Isaiah Germann, President's List
  • Carri Grant, President's List
  • Cadence Hall, Dean's List
  • Saxon Haney, Dean's List
  • Maria Harris, Dean's List
  • Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List
  • Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List
  • Caroline Holcomb-Smith, Dean's List
  • Jacob Holm, Dean's List
  • Kylie Hurlbert, President's List
  • Reece Isle, Dean's List
  • Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List
  • Amber Kartman, Dean's List
  • Kristoffer Koop, President's List
  • Marissa Kraklau, President's List
  • Teagan Kronbeck, President's List
  • Lyric Larsen, President's List
  • Sophia Laube, President's List
  • Amber Law, President's List
  • Heavyn Lee, Dean's List
  • Trent Lichtsinn, President's List
  • Briana Lowe, Dean's List
  • Ashley Mann, Dean's List
  • Ashley Mattia, Dean's List
  • Brett Meerman, President's List
  • Cristopher Mendoza, Dean's List
  • Paige Mertens, Dean's List
  • Nicholas Miller, President's List
  • Ellie Mills, President's List
  • Dashiell Moreland, Dean's List
  • Samantha Mudderman, President's List
  • Anthony Nelson, Dean's List
  • Kaja Nygard, President's List
  • Savaiya Nylund, Dean's List
  • Amanda O'Hotto, President's List
  • Courtney Oestreich, Dean's List
  • Adam Ohman, Dean's List
  • Lydia Olson, President's List
  • Melanie Olson, Dean's List
  • Ashley Peterson, President's List
  • Cadence Porisch, President's List
  • Megan Praught, Dean's List
  • Clayton Pyle, President's List
  • Cassidy Rardin, President's List
  • Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List
  • Ashley Rogers, President's List
  • Breya Sawyer, President's List
  • Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List
  • Kimberly Scheffler, President's List
  • Jacob Schlegel, President's List
  • Joe Schley, Dean's List
  • Cody Schroeder, Dean's List
  • Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List
  • Rashad Sherwood, President's List
  • Sophia Singh, President's List
  • Eugene Skiba, Dean's List
  • Carter Soens, Dean's List
  • Terry Swanberg, President's List
  • Kyle Swehla, Dean's List
  • Nolan Thiesse, President's List
  • Brady Toensing, President's List
  • Shelby Vojvodich, President's List
  • Richard Welliver, President's List
  • Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List
  • Allison Woitalla, Dean's List
  • Summer Woitalla, President's List
  • Patrick Wussow, Dean's List
  • Paige Yeager, Dean's List

Breezy Point

  • Olivia Armstrong, Dean's List
  • Nicole Atwater, Dean's List
  • Maria Bance, President's List
  • Halle Bluhm, President's List
  • Grace Jordan, Dean's List
  • Melissa Perrine, President's List
  • Ruby Seidl, President's List
  • Ethan Stohr, Dean's List
  • Lucas Taylor, Dean's List
  • Alexis Triebenbach, President's List
  • Quinn Trottier, President's List
  • Ashley Wallin, President's List

Browerville

  • Grace Allen, President's List
  • Isabel Birkholtz, President's List
  • Mutita Golbeck, Dean's List
  • Blake Irsfeld, President's List
  • Abigail Marxer, President's List
  • Anna Myers, President's List
  • Hans Puck, President's List
  • Andre Recknor, Dean's List
  • Issiah Tabatt, President's List

Burtrum

  • Natasha Crowe, Dean's List
  • Aaron Kraska, President's List
  • Erica Roske, President's List
  • Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List

Cass Lake

  • Tayden Haugen, Dean's List

Clarissa

  • Ava Bauch, President's List
  • Madison Cebulla, President's List
  • Brittney Hauer, President's List
  • Rhiannon Nelson, Dean's List
  • Lauren Schnettler, President's List

Crosby

  • Zoey Dwire, Dean's List
  • Ellie Mitchell, President's List
  • Jada Mitchell, Dean's List
  • Hannah Pederson, President's List
  • Griffin Severson, Dean's Lis
  • Kolbe Severson, President's List
  • Breanna Stirewalt, President's List
  • Annaliese Vignieri, President's List
  • Cordaye Yetzer, President's List

Crosslake

  • Isaac Bittner, Dean's List
  • Darby Boelter, President's List
  • Annabell Dahlberg, President's List
  • Emmett Johnson, President's List
  • Kaitlyn Millner, President's List
  • Lily Thompson, President's List

Cushing

  • Olivia Abear, Dean's List
  • Madalynn Beto, Dean's List
  • Dalton Etzler, President's List
  • Corey Hansen, Dean's List
  • Zane Kuesel, Dean's List
  • Selah Martensen, President's List
  • Abraham Posner, President's List
  • Annemarie Tomas, President's List

Deerwood

  • Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List
  • Brendan Barna, Dean's List
  • Aidan Bendson, President's List
  • Leah Erickson, Dean's List
  • Maxwell Erickson, Dean's List
  • Brooke Johnson, President's List
  • Gabriel Kramer, President's List
  • Jody Kramer, President's List
  • Adelaide Lonergan, President's List
  • Jacob Millsop, President's List
  • Hannah Pakarinen, Dean's List
  • Margaret Silgen, President's List
  • James Stokman, President's List
  • Lillianna Young, President's List

Eagle Bend

  • Kaeden Beach, Dean's List
  • Ella Cuchna, President's List
  • Grace Lorentz, Dean's List
  • Haylie Wielenberg, President's List

East Gull Lake

  • Gavin Berg, Dean's List
  • Abigail Bjorlo, President's List
  • Aana Collette, President's List
  • Rosabella Loschko, President's List
  • Braedon Manecke, President's List
  • Michael Olson, Dean's List
  • Meghan Stearns, President's List

Emily

  • Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List
  • Christiana Schroeder, President's List
  • Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List

Fifty Lakes

  • Autumn Jordan, President's List

Fort Ripley

  • Adelle Coppes, Dean's List
  • Ali DeRosier, President's List
  • Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List
  • Grace Kludt, Dean's List
  • Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List
  • Ben Korhonen, Dean's List
  • Daniel Kropp, President's List
  • Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List
  • Hannah Neuwirth, President's List
  • Chloe Oestreich, President's List
  • Ella Rausch, President's List
  • Faith Rausch, Dean's List
  • Stephanie Schlegel, President's List
  • Julia Thesing, Dean's List

Garrison

  • Tylee Golden-Bordeaux, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

  • Silas Arvig, President's List
  • Morgan Spieker, Dean's List
  • Alyssa Young, President's List

Hackensack

  • Madelyn Knapp, President's List

Hillman

  • Casandra Brown, President's List
  • Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List
  • Brooke Hoheisel, President's List
  • Francesca Seelen, President's List

Ironton

  • Enoch Anderson, President's List
  • Taylor Beddow, President's List
  • Daniel Hamm, Dean's List
  • Brynn Hollenhorst, President's List
  • Abigail Kramer, Dean's List
  • Will Meyer, President's List
  • Julia Rasmussen, President's List
  • Joseph Ringhand, Dean's List
  • Brenna Steward, Dean's List

Lake Shore

  • Clayton Erickson, Dean's List
  • Gavin Kennen, Dean's List
  • Morgan Krieger, Dean's List

Long Prairie

  • Colton Allen, Dean's List
  • Maria Buntjer, President's List
  • Brandon Cline, President's List
  • Ava Determan, President's List
  • Korrin Gwost, President's List
  • Kailee Johnson, Dean's List
  • Zack Kleinschmidt, President's List
  • Madison Koltes, President's List
  • Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List
  • David Liebsch, President's List
  • Alli Park, President's List

Menahga

  • Alayna Day, President's List
  • Louisa Etter, Dean's List

Merrifield

  • Hailey Arns, President's List
  • Jason Boller, Dean's List
  • Kessa Eggert, Dean's List
  • Shelby Fitch, President's List
  • Macy Jackson, Dean's List
  • Jeffery Kohn, President's List
  • Alyssa Nelson, Dean's List
  • Kaidyn Pederson, President's List
  • Joslin Ray, President's List
  • Joselynn Schaefer, President's List
  • Isaac Seeker, President's List

Motley

  • Camden Anderson, President's List
  • Elizabeth Blackburn, Dean's List
  • Brenden Brichacek, President's List
  • Bridget Danielson, President's List
  • Leah Danilyuk, President's List
  • Miranda Frame, President's List
  • Morgan Kanten, President's List
  • Connor Michael, President's List
  • Lillian March, President's List
  • Odin Trif, President's List

Nisswa

  • Scarlett Anderson, President's List
  • Vanessa Anderson, President's List
  • Calia Chaney, President's List
  • Shane Crowley, President's List
  • Scott Fischer, Dean's List
  • Kooper Frank, Dean's List
  • Adison Gentry, President's List
  • Matthew Hill, Dean's List
  • Brooke Jensen, President's List
  • Rachel Lundell, President's List
  • Ryan Weigelt, President's List
  • Addison Wirtz, Dean's List
  • Meghan Wirtz, President's List
  • Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List
  • Hailey Wright, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

  • Zoe Adams, Dean's List
  • Levi Barnes, Dean's List
  • Landen Besler, President's List
  • Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Dean's List
  • Brandon Dufour, Dean's List
  • Amelia Dvorak, President's List
  • Brea Eckes, President's List
  • Lydia Flategraff, President's List
  • Tasia Flen, President's List
  • Camryn Good, Dean's List
  • Elijah Hall, Dean's List
  • Robert Hess, President's List
  • Amber Hidde, Dean's List
  • Nicholas Holmberg, President's List
  • Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List
  • Kira Justin, President's List
  • Maren Kimbler, Dean's List
  • Eli Laposky, Dean's List
  • Aubrey Larsen, President's List
  • Avery Larson, Dean's List
  • Kammy Leek, President's List
  • Abigail Martin, President's List
  • Kelsi Martini, Dean's List
  • Caleb Merrill, Dean's List
  • Barron Milham, Dean's List
  • Sidney Miller, Dean's List
  • Eva Mumm, Dean's List
  • Carter Nolan, President's List
  • Micah Olson, Dean's List
  • Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List
  • Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List
  • Angelina Schultz, President's List
  • Natalie Thrun, Dean's List
  • Alison Walberg, President's List
  • Maggie Wolter, President's List
  • Allyson Yahn, President's List

Pierz

  • Silencia Algarin, Dean's List
  • Carissa Andres, President's List
  • Lilah Bednar, President's List
  • Samantha Brau, Dean's List
  • Megan Brixius, Dean's List
  • Cameryn Herold, President's List
  • Thomas Herold, President's List
  • Macy Hoffman, President's List
  • Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List
  • Jenna Hoheisel, President's List
  • Robert Kowalzek, Dean's List
  • Halle Marshik, President's List
  • Destanee Piekarski, President's List
  • Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List
  • Lily Poser, President's List
  • Rylee Rauch, President's List
  • Lily Riley, Dean's List
  • Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List
  • Kenneth Schlegel, President's List
  • Alexandra Thielen, President's List
  • Gracie Virnig, Dean's List
  • Emma Young, Dean's List
  • Halle Zupan, Dean's List

Pillager

  • Audrey Bock, President's List
  • Ellie Brown, Dean's List
  • Jocelyn Daniels, President's List
  • Camryn Ferris, Dean's List
  • Joshua Freelove, President's List
  • Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List
  • Wyatt Glas, President's List
  • Grace Grimsley, President's List
  • Alayna Kavanaugh, President's List
  • Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List
  • Danielle Kocur, President's List
  • Makenna Lambert, Dean's List
  • Jada Loucks, Dean's List
  • Samantha Macheel, President's List
  • Ivy Matejcek, Dean's List
  • Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List
  • Ezra Notch, President's List
  • Olivia Notch, Dean's List
  • Blake Piette, President's List
  • Simon Wagner, Dean's List
  • Marian Williams, President's List
  • Kylee Wilson, President's List

Pine River

  • Chloe Andrus, President's List
  • Christine Bonham, Dean's List
  • Brianna Hanneken, President's List
  • Ashley Hayford, President's List
  • Olivia Laxen, Dean's List
  • Malaki Mclaughlin, Dean's List
  • Alexis Orth, President's List
  • Viola Reddick, President's List
  • Ashley Shamp, President's List

Randall

  • Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List
  • Emily Johnson, Dean's List
  • Garrett Lindberg, President's List

Remer

  • Tatum Peterson, President's List

Royalton

  • Ashlyn Alvord, President's List
  • Steven Anderson, Dean's List
  • Kendel Hagen, Dean's List
  • Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List
  • Ellie Petron, President's List
  • Blair Tschida, Dean's List
  • Amanda Wenner, Dean's List

Sebeka

  • Lucas Brownell, President's List
  • Lucas Fisher, President's List

Staples

  • Brianna Adams, Dean's List
  • Luke Bates, President's List
  • Briana Bendson, Dean's List
  • Alex Black, Dean's List
  • Topanga Braith, Dean's List
  • Amanda Carter, President's List
  • Nicole Carter, Dean's List
  • Rafael Caudillo, President's List
  • Hannah Christle, Dean's List
  • Addisyn Cichos, Dean's List
  • Charles Dickey, Dean's List
  • Joseph Fellman, Dean's List
  • Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List
  • Anna Janssen, Dean's List
  • Corrine Japke, Dean's List
  • Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List
  • Benjamin Johnson, Dean's List
  • Blake Knudson, Dean's List
  • Jayce Kobliska, Dean's List
  • Seth Larson, President's List
  • Coby Maitland, Dean's List
  • Landon Mertens, President's List
  • Sabina Moe, President's List
  • Allison Olander, President's List
  • Dilan Orlando, President's List
  • Jennifer Platz, President's List
  • Lauren Rutten, President's List
  • Andrew Salcido, Dean's List
  • Brayden Salcido, President's List
  • Jacob Schochenmaier, President's List
  • Kiara Stai, Dean's List
  • Joseph Tyrrell, Dean's List
  • Ashlyn Vogel, President's List

Swanville

  • Bryce Binek, President's List
  • Kennedee Chuba, Dean's List
  • Jacob Gunderson, President's List
  • Amelia Hudalla, President's List
  • Jasmine Johnson, Dean's List
  • Karley Loven, President's List
  • Lauren Miller, President's List
  • Lucas Miller, President's List
  • Anthony Nienaber, President's List
  • Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List

Swatara

  • Elijah Schafbuch, Dean's List

Wadena

  • Clay Aho, Dean's List
  • Ashley Kern, President's List
  • Taylor Lloyd, President's List
  • Jolene Peterson, Dean's List

Walker

  • Gavin Johannsen, President's List
