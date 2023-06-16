STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
Students recognized for academic achievement
BRAINERD, MN - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 spring semester honors lists.
The President’s List includes 399 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean’s List includes 302 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.
Hometown, Name, Honor
Aitkin
- Destiny Eckdahl, President's List
- Gary Franke, President's List
- Alan Gruhlke, President's List
- Leelani Hurd, President's List
- Gavin Justen, President's List
- Jordan Mount, President's List
- Autumn Niemeyer, President's List
- Austin Price, Dean's List
- Katelyn Welle, President's List
- Jaelend Williams, Dean's List
Akeley
- Sydney Hoopman, President's List
Backus
- Alaura Dahl, President's List
- Emma Gearns, President's List
- Maegan Irish, President's List
- Nicole Johnson, Dean's List
- Anneka Lindquist, Dean's List
- Alexander Newman, President's List
- Averie Sawyer, President's List
- Yetta Soukup, Dean's List
- Raina Vredenburg, President's List
Baxter
- Arda Alici, President's List
- Koray Alici, President's List
- Mason Argir, Dean's List
- Aaron Beasley, President's List
- Jackson Callian, President's List
- Mason Callstrom, President's List
- Anna Carper, President's List
- Joseph Casper, President's List
- Ryan Cook, Dean's List
- Kadee Davidson, President's List
- Daniel DeMars, Dean's List
- Sophia Dewey, Dean's List
- Hannah Drietz, President's List
- Grace Ernster, Dean's List
- Jonas Ewald, President's List
- Brianna Fisher, Dean's List
- Natalie Fleck, President's List
- Madison Gaffney, President's List
- Benjamin Garfield, Dean's List
- Lindee Gibson, Dean's List
- Christian Gutenkauf, Dean's List
- Sara Gutenkauf, Dean's List
- Rowena Hanson, President's List
- Tyler Heinlen, President's List
- Jakeb Hooge, President's List
- Sienna Houle, President's List
- Lucas Inwards, President's List
- Trenton Jackovich, Dean's List
- Avery Johnson, President's List
- Grace Kargel, President's List
- Danae Kelm, President's List
- Shayla Kelps, President's List
- Mariia Kharytonova, President's List
- Camdyn Marohn, President's List
- Brandon Miller, President's List
- Ethan Naanes, President's List
- Alyssa Neistadt, President's List
- Maxwell Olson, Dean's List
- Hailey Pikula, President's List
- Braeden Pontius, President's List
- Heather Reynolds, President's List
- Brady Rushin, Dean's List
- Allie Siemers, President's List
- David Staples, Dean's List
- Abigail Thom, President's List
- Elsie Turner, President's List
- John Unger, President's List
- Keaton Walkowiak, President's List
- Laura Wells, President's List
- Logan White, Dean's List
- Danessa Williams, Dean's List
- Aden Yost, President's List
Bertha
- Deagen Captain, President's List
- Macie Fox, Dean's List
- Elisa Knoll, President's List
- Danielle Peltier, Dean's List
- Makenna Wilhelmi, Dean's List
Bowlus
- Hannah Luedtke, Dean's List
Brainerd
- Andrew Albright, President's List
- Abigail Anderson, Dean's List
- Cadence Atwater, Dean's List
- Hailey Badger, Dean's List
- Austin Beber, Dean's List
- Kolbie Bernu, Dean's List
- Richard Berry, Dean's List
- Kyleigh Bertschi, President's List
- Lily Boehland-Goeden, President's List
- Kendra Bost, Dean's List
- Veronica Broskovetz, Dean's List
- Zachary Capistrant, Dean's List
- Carmen Churchill, Dean's List
- Crystal Churchill, President's List
- Bridget Collins, Dean's List
- Lila Collins, President's List
- Lindy Cordes, President's List
- Bailey Cox, Dean's List
- Dakota Cox, President's List
- Samina Crabtree, President's List
- Carley Cronquist, President's List
- Cosette Cruz Gellert, President's List
- Natalie Culp, Dean's List
- Noah Day, President's List
- Brenna Deason, President's List
- Joshua Diebold, President's List
- Jenna Dralle, President's List
- Nathan Duy, President's List
- James Eck, Dean's List
- Sean Engelstad, President's List
- Isabel Erfurth, Dean's List
- Isabel Everson, President's List
- Aaron Forstrom, President's List
- Sarah Galbadores, Dean's List
- Luisa Garcia, Dean's List
- Isaiah Germann, President's List
- Carri Grant, President's List
- Cadence Hall, Dean's List
- Saxon Haney, Dean's List
- Maria Harris, Dean's List
- Gethsemane Hiltner, President's List
- Kimberly Hodges, Dean's List
- Caroline Holcomb-Smith, Dean's List
- Jacob Holm, Dean's List
- Kylie Hurlbert, President's List
- Reece Isle, Dean's List
- Tanner Karsnia, Dean's List
- Amber Kartman, Dean's List
- Kristoffer Koop, President's List
- Marissa Kraklau, President's List
- Teagan Kronbeck, President's List
- Lyric Larsen, President's List
- Sophia Laube, President's List
- Amber Law, President's List
- Heavyn Lee, Dean's List
- Trent Lichtsinn, President's List
- Briana Lowe, Dean's List
- Ashley Mann, Dean's List
- Ashley Mattia, Dean's List
- Brett Meerman, President's List
- Cristopher Mendoza, Dean's List
- Paige Mertens, Dean's List
- Nicholas Miller, President's List
- Ellie Mills, President's List
- Dashiell Moreland, Dean's List
- Samantha Mudderman, President's List
- Anthony Nelson, Dean's List
- Kaja Nygard, President's List
- Savaiya Nylund, Dean's List
- Amanda O'Hotto, President's List
- Courtney Oestreich, Dean's List
- Adam Ohman, Dean's List
- Lydia Olson, President's List
- Melanie Olson, Dean's List
- Ashley Peterson, President's List
- Cadence Porisch, President's List
- Megan Praught, Dean's List
- Clayton Pyle, President's List
- Cassidy Rardin, President's List
- Aubrey Rasmussen, Dean's List
- Ashley Rogers, President's List
- Breya Sawyer, President's List
- Margaret Schaefbauer, President's List
- Kimberly Scheffler, President's List
- Jacob Schlegel, President's List
- Joe Schley, Dean's List
- Cody Schroeder, Dean's List
- Lindsay Seevers, Dean's List
- Rashad Sherwood, President's List
- Sophia Singh, President's List
- Eugene Skiba, Dean's List
- Carter Soens, Dean's List
- Terry Swanberg, President's List
- Kyle Swehla, Dean's List
- Nolan Thiesse, President's List
- Brady Toensing, President's List
- Shelby Vojvodich, President's List
- Richard Welliver, President's List
- Gabrielle Wentzel, President's List
- Allison Woitalla, Dean's List
- Summer Woitalla, President's List
- Patrick Wussow, Dean's List
- Paige Yeager, Dean's List
Breezy Point
- Olivia Armstrong, Dean's List
- Nicole Atwater, Dean's List
- Maria Bance, President's List
- Halle Bluhm, President's List
- Grace Jordan, Dean's List
- Melissa Perrine, President's List
- Ruby Seidl, President's List
- Ethan Stohr, Dean's List
- Lucas Taylor, Dean's List
- Alexis Triebenbach, President's List
- Quinn Trottier, President's List
- Ashley Wallin, President's List
Browerville
- Grace Allen, President's List
- Isabel Birkholtz, President's List
- Mutita Golbeck, Dean's List
- Blake Irsfeld, President's List
- Abigail Marxer, President's List
- Anna Myers, President's List
- Hans Puck, President's List
- Andre Recknor, Dean's List
- Issiah Tabatt, President's List
Burtrum
- Natasha Crowe, Dean's List
- Aaron Kraska, President's List
- Erica Roske, President's List
- Savannah Stumpf, Dean's List
Cass Lake
- Tayden Haugen, Dean's List
Clarissa
- Ava Bauch, President's List
- Madison Cebulla, President's List
- Brittney Hauer, President's List
- Rhiannon Nelson, Dean's List
- Lauren Schnettler, President's List
Crosby
- Zoey Dwire, Dean's List
- Ellie Mitchell, President's List
- Jada Mitchell, Dean's List
- Hannah Pederson, President's List
- Griffin Severson, Dean's Lis
- Kolbe Severson, President's List
- Breanna Stirewalt, President's List
- Annaliese Vignieri, President's List
- Cordaye Yetzer, President's List
Crosslake
- Isaac Bittner, Dean's List
- Darby Boelter, President's List
- Annabell Dahlberg, President's List
- Emmett Johnson, President's List
- Kaitlyn Millner, President's List
- Lily Thompson, President's List
Cushing
- Olivia Abear, Dean's List
- Madalynn Beto, Dean's List
- Dalton Etzler, President's List
- Corey Hansen, Dean's List
- Zane Kuesel, Dean's List
- Selah Martensen, President's List
- Abraham Posner, President's List
- Annemarie Tomas, President's List
Deerwood
- Daniel Armstrong, Dean's List
- Brendan Barna, Dean's List
- Aidan Bendson, President's List
- Leah Erickson, Dean's List
- Maxwell Erickson, Dean's List
- Brooke Johnson, President's List
- Gabriel Kramer, President's List
- Jody Kramer, President's List
- Adelaide Lonergan, President's List
- Jacob Millsop, President's List
- Hannah Pakarinen, Dean's List
- Margaret Silgen, President's List
- James Stokman, President's List
- Lillianna Young, President's List
Eagle Bend
- Kaeden Beach, Dean's List
- Ella Cuchna, President's List
- Grace Lorentz, Dean's List
- Haylie Wielenberg, President's List
East Gull Lake
- Gavin Berg, Dean's List
- Abigail Bjorlo, President's List
- Aana Collette, President's List
- Rosabella Loschko, President's List
- Braedon Manecke, President's List
- Michael Olson, Dean's List
- Meghan Stearns, President's List
Emily
- Caitlin Armbrust, Dean's List
- Christiana Schroeder, President's List
- Gavin Wosmek, Dean's List
Fifty Lakes
- Autumn Jordan, President's List
Fort Ripley
- Adelle Coppes, Dean's List
- Ali DeRosier, President's List
- Jordan Hunnicutt, Dean's List
- Grace Kludt, Dean's List
- Jocelyn Koering, Dean's List
- Ben Korhonen, Dean's List
- Daniel Kropp, President's List
- Alyssa McClelland, Dean's List
- Hannah Neuwirth, President's List
- Chloe Oestreich, President's List
- Ella Rausch, President's List
- Faith Rausch, Dean's List
- Stephanie Schlegel, President's List
- Julia Thesing, Dean's List
Garrison
- Tylee Golden-Bordeaux, Dean's List
Grey Eagle
- Silas Arvig, President's List
- Morgan Spieker, Dean's List
- Alyssa Young, President's List
Hackensack
- Madelyn Knapp, President's List
Hillman
- Casandra Brown, President's List
- Alice Clemons-Virnig, Dean's List
- Brooke Hoheisel, President's List
- Francesca Seelen, President's List
Ironton
- Enoch Anderson, President's List
- Taylor Beddow, President's List
- Daniel Hamm, Dean's List
- Brynn Hollenhorst, President's List
- Abigail Kramer, Dean's List
- Will Meyer, President's List
- Julia Rasmussen, President's List
- Joseph Ringhand, Dean's List
- Brenna Steward, Dean's List
Lake Shore
- Clayton Erickson, Dean's List
- Gavin Kennen, Dean's List
- Morgan Krieger, Dean's List
Long Prairie
- Colton Allen, Dean's List
- Maria Buntjer, President's List
- Brandon Cline, President's List
- Ava Determan, President's List
- Korrin Gwost, President's List
- Kailee Johnson, Dean's List
- Zack Kleinschmidt, President's List
- Madison Koltes, President's List
- Kennedy Lemke, Dean's List
- David Liebsch, President's List
- Alli Park, President's List
Menahga
- Alayna Day, President's List
- Louisa Etter, Dean's List
Merrifield
- Hailey Arns, President's List
- Jason Boller, Dean's List
- Kessa Eggert, Dean's List
- Shelby Fitch, President's List
- Macy Jackson, Dean's List
- Jeffery Kohn, President's List
- Alyssa Nelson, Dean's List
- Kaidyn Pederson, President's List
- Joslin Ray, President's List
- Joselynn Schaefer, President's List
- Isaac Seeker, President's List
Motley
- Camden Anderson, President's List
- Elizabeth Blackburn, Dean's List
- Brenden Brichacek, President's List
- Bridget Danielson, President's List
- Leah Danilyuk, President's List
- Miranda Frame, President's List
- Morgan Kanten, President's List
- Connor Michael, President's List
- Lillian March, President's List
- Odin Trif, President's List
Nisswa
- Scarlett Anderson, President's List
- Vanessa Anderson, President's List
- Calia Chaney, President's List
- Shane Crowley, President's List
- Scott Fischer, Dean's List
- Kooper Frank, Dean's List
- Adison Gentry, President's List
- Matthew Hill, Dean's List
- Brooke Jensen, President's List
- Rachel Lundell, President's List
- Ryan Weigelt, President's List
- Addison Wirtz, Dean's List
- Meghan Wirtz, President's List
- Elizabeth Wolthuizen, Dean's List
- Hailey Wright, Dean's List
Pequot Lakes
- Zoe Adams, Dean's List
- Levi Barnes, Dean's List
- Landen Besler, President's List
- Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Dean's List
- Brandon Dufour, Dean's List
- Amelia Dvorak, President's List
- Brea Eckes, President's List
- Lydia Flategraff, President's List
- Tasia Flen, President's List
- Camryn Good, Dean's List
- Elijah Hall, Dean's List
- Robert Hess, President's List
- Amber Hidde, Dean's List
- Nicholas Holmberg, President's List
- Tyler Hushagen, Dean's List
- Kira Justin, President's List
- Maren Kimbler, Dean's List
- Eli Laposky, Dean's List
- Aubrey Larsen, President's List
- Avery Larson, Dean's List
- Kammy Leek, President's List
- Abigail Martin, President's List
- Kelsi Martini, Dean's List
- Caleb Merrill, Dean's List
- Barron Milham, Dean's List
- Sidney Miller, Dean's List
- Eva Mumm, Dean's List
- Carter Nolan, President's List
- Micah Olson, Dean's List
- Joselyn Rinio, Dean's List
- Samuel Rysavy, Dean's List
- Angelina Schultz, President's List
- Natalie Thrun, Dean's List
- Alison Walberg, President's List
- Maggie Wolter, President's List
- Allyson Yahn, President's List
Pierz
- Silencia Algarin, Dean's List
- Carissa Andres, President's List
- Lilah Bednar, President's List
- Samantha Brau, Dean's List
- Megan Brixius, Dean's List
- Cameryn Herold, President's List
- Thomas Herold, President's List
- Macy Hoffman, President's List
- Hunter Hoheisel, Dean's List
- Jenna Hoheisel, President's List
- Robert Kowalzek, Dean's List
- Halle Marshik, President's List
- Destanee Piekarski, President's List
- Rylee Pohlkamp, Dean's List
- Lily Poser, President's List
- Rylee Rauch, President's List
- Lily Riley, Dean's List
- Alyssa Sadlovsky, President's List
- Kenneth Schlegel, President's List
- Alexandra Thielen, President's List
- Gracie Virnig, Dean's List
- Emma Young, Dean's List
- Halle Zupan, Dean's List
Pillager
- Audrey Bock, President's List
- Ellie Brown, Dean's List
- Jocelyn Daniels, President's List
- Camryn Ferris, Dean's List
- Joshua Freelove, President's List
- Jennifer Fryer, Dean's List
- Wyatt Glas, President's List
- Grace Grimsley, President's List
- Alayna Kavanaugh, President's List
- Bailey Knoblauch, Dean's List
- Danielle Kocur, President's List
- Makenna Lambert, Dean's List
- Jada Loucks, Dean's List
- Samantha Macheel, President's List
- Ivy Matejcek, Dean's List
- Madyson Mortenson, Dean's List
- Ezra Notch, President's List
- Olivia Notch, Dean's List
- Blake Piette, President's List
- Simon Wagner, Dean's List
- Marian Williams, President's List
- Kylee Wilson, President's List
Pine River
- Chloe Andrus, President's List
- Christine Bonham, Dean's List
- Brianna Hanneken, President's List
- Ashley Hayford, President's List
- Olivia Laxen, Dean's List
- Malaki Mclaughlin, Dean's List
- Alexis Orth, President's List
- Viola Reddick, President's List
- Ashley Shamp, President's List
Randall
- Robert Crosswhite, Dean's List
- Emily Johnson, Dean's List
- Garrett Lindberg, President's List
Remer
- Tatum Peterson, President's List
Royalton
- Ashlyn Alvord, President's List
- Steven Anderson, Dean's List
- Kendel Hagen, Dean's List
- Mitchell Hollenbeck, President's List
- Ellie Petron, President's List
- Blair Tschida, Dean's List
- Amanda Wenner, Dean's List
Sebeka
- Lucas Brownell, President's List
- Lucas Fisher, President's List
Staples
- Brianna Adams, Dean's List
- Luke Bates, President's List
- Briana Bendson, Dean's List
- Alex Black, Dean's List
- Topanga Braith, Dean's List
- Amanda Carter, President's List
- Nicole Carter, Dean's List
- Rafael Caudillo, President's List
- Hannah Christle, Dean's List
- Addisyn Cichos, Dean's List
- Charles Dickey, Dean's List
- Joseph Fellman, Dean's List
- Genevieve Groetsch, Dean's List
- Anna Janssen, Dean's List
- Corrine Japke, Dean's List
- Emali Jimenez-Kloeckl, President's List
- Benjamin Johnson, Dean's List
- Blake Knudson, Dean's List
- Jayce Kobliska, Dean's List
- Seth Larson, President's List
- Coby Maitland, Dean's List
- Landon Mertens, President's List
- Sabina Moe, President's List
- Allison Olander, President's List
- Dilan Orlando, President's List
- Jennifer Platz, President's List
- Lauren Rutten, President's List
- Andrew Salcido, Dean's List
- Brayden Salcido, President's List
- Jacob Schochenmaier, President's List
- Kiara Stai, Dean's List
- Joseph Tyrrell, Dean's List
- Ashlyn Vogel, President's List
Swanville
- Bryce Binek, President's List
- Kennedee Chuba, Dean's List
- Jacob Gunderson, President's List
- Amelia Hudalla, President's List
- Jasmine Johnson, Dean's List
- Karley Loven, President's List
- Lauren Miller, President's List
- Lucas Miller, President's List
- Anthony Nienaber, President's List
- Samantha Sobiech, Dean's List
Swatara
- Elijah Schafbuch, Dean's List
Wadena
- Clay Aho, Dean's List
- Ashley Kern, President's List
- Taylor Lloyd, President's List
- Jolene Peterson, Dean's List
Walker
- Gavin Johannsen, President's List
