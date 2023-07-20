6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2022-23 area graduates

CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2022-23 graduates.

These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA. The list includes all but those students with data privacy requested.

Hometown, Name, Degree, Program, Honors (if listed)

Backus

  • Jaime Johnson, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
  • Nicole Johnson, Associate of Arts,
  • Nicole Johnson, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
  • Alexander Newman, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Baxter

  • Samuel Adams, Associate of Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Honors
  • Samuel Adams, Certificate, Criminal Justice, Honors
  • Timothy Blood, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Kelly Blowers, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Timothy Clayton, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Ryan Cook, Associate of Arts,
  • Ryan Davis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Hannah Drietz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Hannah Drietz, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
  • James Eck, Associate of Arts,
  • Joshua Ewald, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Wyatt Gabrielson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Marshall Garbe, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Law Enforcement, High Honors
  • Marshall Garbe, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, High Honors
  • Colton Gutenkauf, Certificate, Criminal Justice
  • Colton Gutenkauf, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills
  • Kamery Hahn, Associate of Arts,
  • Matthew Hill, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Master Video Producer, Honors
  • Eric Hocuk, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
  • Lucas Inwards, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Ethan Iverson, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Axel Johnson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Karsan Johnson, Associate of Arts,
  • Danae Kelm, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Specialist, Honors
  • Shayla Kelps, Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production, Honors
  • Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Master Video Producer, Honors
  • Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Online Media Specialist, Honors
  • Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Social Media Producer, Honors
  • Quentin Lance, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
  • Karlene Lind, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Mary Lund, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jaidyn Lundstrom, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Katie MacDonald, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Elizabeth Marie, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, High Honors
  • Elizabeth Marie, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, High Honors
  • Elizabeth Marie, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, High Honors
  • Camdyn Marohn, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Brandon Miller, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
  • Ahnicka Perez Krueger, Associate of Arts,
  • Morgan Schmidt, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, High Honors
  • Libby Silvernail, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Koral Tepley-King, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Abigail Thom, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Joshua Tomonovich, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • John Unger, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Keaton Walkowiak, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Bertha

  • Adam Bates, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
  • Deagen Captain, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Macie Fox, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
  • Elisa Knoll, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Danielle Peltier, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Accounting, High Honors
  • Danielle Peltier, Certificate, Deaf Studies, High Honors
  • Makenna Wilhelmi, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Bowlus

  • Hannah Luedtke, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jeremy Mugg, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician, Honors
  • Paige Soltis, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Paige Soltis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

Brainerd

  • Jared Adkins, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
  • Zachery Arms, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Benjamin Arnoldy, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Cadence Atwater, Associate of Arts,
  • Masen Barton, Associate of Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Honors
  • Masen Barton, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Honors
  • Austin Beber, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
  • Kolbie Bernu, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Edmond Binda, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture
  • Michelle Bourassa, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Carmen Churchill, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Isabelle Conrad, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, High Honors
  • Kathryn Cook, Associate of Arts,
  • Bailey Cox, Associate of Arts,
  • Samina Crabtree, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Samina Crabtree, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
  • Kristy Crocker, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Tyler Davidson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Lora Davis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Noah Day, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
  • Brenna Deason, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Joshua Diebold, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Jodi Dumbeck, Certificate, Early Childhood Education
  • Benjamin Edwards, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Chellsy Elling, Certificate, Medical Scribe
  • Isabel Erfurth, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Isabel Erfurth, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
  • Matthew Erickson, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
  • Cole Evenson, Associate of Arts,
  • Aaron Forstrom, Associate of Arts,
  • Isaiah Germann, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Faith Gielow, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Cameron Gliottone, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional
  • Cameron Gliottone, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology
  • Jenna Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Tanya Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Maria Harris, Associate of Arts,
  • Zakia Herron, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway, High Honors
  • Deryk Hetland, Associate of Applied Science, Accountant
  • Gethsemane Hiltner, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Naomi Holabird, Certificate, Culinary Arts
  • Madysen Hull, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
  • Kylie Hurlbert, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Tia Hyland, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Shelby Isom, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Adassah Jensen, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Alison Jones, Associate of Arts,
  • Noel Kampen, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Noel Kampen, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
  • Noel Kampen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Amber Kartman, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, Honors
  • Madison Kelm, Associate of Arts,
  • Teagan Kronbeck, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Heavyn Lee, Associate of Arts,
  • Jordan Lemke-Berzins, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
  • Hayden Maclaughlin, Associate of Arts,
  • Ashley Mann, Associate of Applied Science, Human Services
  • Victoria Martinez, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills
  • Sage Martinson, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Sage Martinson, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
  • Sage Martinson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Verity McFadden, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Cristopher Mendoza, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
  • Ellie Mills, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Megan Moore, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Specialist, High Honors
  • Dashiell Moreland, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills
  • Aaron Moyer, Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production
  • Karrina Myhre, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Stephani Nelson, Associate of Arts,
  • Nina Nguyen, Associate of Arts,
  • Savaiya Nylund, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Savaiya Nylund, Certificate, Honors, Honors
  • Savaiya Nylund, Certificate, Women's Studies, Honors
  • Jordan Oehrlein, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Chloe Oestreich, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Adam Ohman, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, Honors
  • Amy Ohnstad, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Amy Ohnstad, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
  • Amy Ohnstad, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Maxwell Olson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Sophie Omberg, Associate of Arts,
  • Gemma Peterson, Associate of Arts,
  • Brock Platt, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Brock Platt, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
  • Victoria Plemel, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Patti Polansky, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Cadence Porisch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Cadence Porisch, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
  • Cadence Porisch, Certificate, Women's Studies, High Honors
  • Megan Praught, Associate of Arts,
  • Caron Raiche, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture, High Honors
  • Caron Raiche, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food, High Honors
  • Aubrey Rasmussen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Danielle Richter, Certificate, Sustainable Local Foods
  • Morgan Ross, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Jennifer Saba, Associate of Arts,
  • Skylar Salvevold, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Early Childhood Education
  • Breya Sawyer, Associate of Arts,
  • Jacob Schlegel, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Ashlin Schneider, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Bailey Schommer, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Cody Schroeder, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills, Honors
  • Matthew Schubert, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
  • Mikayla Schultz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Lindsay Seevers, Associate of Arts,
  • Payton Simonet, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Sophia Singh, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Madison Svendsen-Strange, Associate of Arts,
  • Alyssa Svoboda, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Marissa Svoboda, Associate of Arts,
  • Nolan Thiesse, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Ella Ukura, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Sarah VanGeest, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Shelby Vojvodich, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Wyatt Wagoner, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Molly Wieland, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Paige Yeager, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Breezy Point

  • Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Nicole Atwater, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture
  • Nicole Atwater, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food
  • Nicole Atwater, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Sustainable Greenhouse Production
  • Olivia Elson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Carrie Harmala, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Grace Jordan, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Ashley Wallin, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Browerville

  • Grace Allen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Parker Duncan, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Alexis Johnson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Jennae Quistorff, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Burtrum

  • Isaac Shoemaker, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Savannah Stumpf, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Clarissa

  • Levi Stearns, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Morgan Thielen, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Crosby

  • Rebekah Bender, Associate of Arts,
  • Haylee Hanson, Associate of Science, Exercise Science Transfer Pathway, Honors
  • Dawna McGregor, Associate of Arts,
  • Ellie Mitchell, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Avianna Mumm, Associate of Arts,
  • Michaela Quast, Associate of Science, Nursing

Crosslake

  • Mike Hastings, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
  • Emmett Johnson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Caden Prouty, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Lily Thompson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Lily Thompson, Certificate, Deaf Studies, Honors

Cushing

  • Braydon Lane, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors

Deerwood

  • Autumn Anderson, Associate of Arts,
  • Daniel Armstrong, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
  • Brendan Barna, Associate of Arts,
  • Elizabeth Barna, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Natalja Tauzell, Associate of Arts,
  • Anthony Wallace, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Automotive Technology

Eagle Bend

  • Kaeden Beach, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Ella Cuchna, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Chris Larson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, High Honors
  • Grace Lorentz, Associate of Arts, , Honors

East Gull Lake

  • Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design
  • Aana Collette, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Rosabella Loschko, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Emily

  • Kale Jones, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Gavin Wosmek, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors

Fort Ripley

  • Elsie Anderson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Javin Burkhalter, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Elise DeRosier, Associate of Arts,
  • Jordan Hunnicutt, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jocelyn Koering, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
  • Ben Korhonen, Associate of Arts,
  • Daniel Kropp, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Alyssa McClelland, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing
  • Faith Rausch, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
  • Chyleen Roskop, Associate of Science, Nursing

Grey Eagle

  • Silas Arvig, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Yadira Ledezma, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, Honors
  • Ruby Muellner, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Hackensack

  • Trevor Radke, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance

Hewitt

  • Koal Plautz, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician
  • Bailey Schmitz, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Hillman

  • Kara Bakke, Associate of Arts,
  • Casandra Brown, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Casandra Brown, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Network Administration, Honors
  • Casandra Brown, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
  • Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
  • Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Network Administration, Honors
  • Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Support Specialist, Honors
  • Alice Clemons-Virnig, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Kalli Gross, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Francesca Seelen, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Ironton

  • Julia Rasmussen, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Brenna Steward, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Audrey Wiseley-Peterson, Associate of Arts,

Jenkins

  • Rebecca Olson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

Lake Shore

  • Morgan Krieger, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Allyson Weldon, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Kimberly Schnoor, Certificate, Healthcare Administrative Specialist

Long Prairie

  • Juan Jimenez Ayala, Associate of Arts,
  • Randy Massicotte, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Greta Middendorf, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Zuleika Reyes, Associate of Arts,
  • Tye Urman, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Menahga

  • Louisa Etter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Tirzah Olson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Accountant, Honors
  • Aleksi Wuollet, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician

Merrifield

  • Shelby Fitch, Associate of Arts, Sociology Transfer Pathway, Honors
  • Shelby Fitch, Associate of Science, Pre-Social Work Transfer Pathway, Honors
  • Shelby Fitch, Certificate, Honors, Honors
  • Macy Jackson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jeffery Kohn, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
  • Joshua Peterson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician
  • Joslin Ray, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Lane Srock, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

Motley

  • Elizabeth Blackburn, Associate of Applied Science, Accountant
  • Leah Danilyuk, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway
  • Josemartin Enyart-Martinez, Associate of Arts,
  • Chase Lawrence, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
  • Connor Macheel, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
  • Paulette Sirucek, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Zach Struffert, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance

Nisswa

  • Shelby Grundtner, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Brooke Jensen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Grace Peabody, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Meghan Wirtz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Pequot Lakes

  • Zoe Adams, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Maria Bance, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Kayla Berg, Associate of Arts,
  • Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • John Brennan, Associate of Arts,
  • Brittany Dufour, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Josie Dumpprope, Associate of Arts,
  • Amelia Dvorak, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Brea Eckes, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Beth Flier, Certificate, Early Childhood Education, Honors
  • Northern Harvey, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Robert Hess, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
  • Kira Justin, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Maren Kimbler, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Abigail Martin, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
  • Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science, Welding & Fabrication, Honors
  • Meghan McConville, Certificate, Robotic Welding Advanced, Honors
  • Meghan McConville, Certificate, Robotic Welding, Honors
  • Carter Nolan, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Angelina Schultz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Angelina Schultz, Certificate, Business Entrepreneurship, High Honors
  • Angelina Schultz, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
  • Emma Trees, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Logan Wallin, Associate of Applied Science, CNC Technologies, Honors

Pierz

  • Kaylee Becker, Certificate, Bookkeeping, High Honors
  • Megan Brixius, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing
  • Paige Brower, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Ashley Foust, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Macy Hoffman, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Mark Hoffman, Associate of Arts,
  • Jordyn Jansen, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Tina Keehr, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Trista Krych, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Justine Meyer, Certificate, Business Assistant, Honors
  • Lydia Otremba, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Rylee Rauch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Lily Riley, Associate of Arts,
  • Amanda Schirmers, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
  • Megan Tritz, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Technology
  • Megan Tritz, Certificate, Natural Resources Conservation Services
  • Cassidy Winscher, Associate of Science, Nursing

Pillager

  • Audrey Bock, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jacob Borgstrom, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Equipment Technician
  • Ellie Brown, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Tahlia Craft, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Hannah Dolezal, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
  • Christopher Gratke, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Grace Grimsley, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Brittany Janke, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Emily Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Jessa Kimman, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Makenna Lambert, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Samantha Macheel, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway
  • Madyson Mortenson, Associate of Arts,
  • Ty Nelson, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Technology
  • Ezra Notch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Olivia Notch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Kylee Wilson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Pine River

  • Olivia Adkins, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Chloe Beavers, Associate of Arts,
  • Christine Bonham, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
  • Tiara Crannell, Associate of Arts,
  • Ashley Hayford, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Tabitha Kibwaa, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Tabitha Kibwaa, Certificate, Honors, Honors
  • Maxx Laxen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jessica Siltman, Certificate, Bookkeeping
  • Jessica Siltman, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Accountant
  • Dominique Sonenstahl, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Randall

  • Karen Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing
  • Andrea Larson, Associate of Applied Science, Business Management
  • Andrea Larson, Certificate, Business Assistant
  • Andrea Larson, Certificate, Business Entrepreneurship
  • Andrea Larson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Business Management
  • Jessica Wheeler, Associate of Arts,

Remer

  • Tatum Peterson, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Royalton

  • Hailey DeVriendt, Associate of Applied Science, Individualized Studies
  • Kodi Franks, Associate of Arts, , High Honors

Sebeka

  • Lucas Brownell, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Lucas Fisher, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
  • Bailee Palmer, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Bailee Palmer, Certificate, Criminal Justice, Honors
  • Bailee Palmer, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Honors

Staples

  • Brianna Adams, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Social Media Producer, Honors
  • Briana Bendson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Jacob Carpenter, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery
  • Amanda Carter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Nicole Carter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Emilya Case, Associate of Arts,
  • Rafael Caudillo, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Joseph Fellman, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
  • Adam Flategraff, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
  • Sasha Gaspard, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
  • Brooke Heldman, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
  • Taylor Heldman, Associate of Arts,
  • Lee Hess, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
  • Grace Jennissen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
  • Benjamin Johnson, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
  • Alexander Kokett, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery
  • Seth Larson, Associate of Arts,
  • Stephan Nelson, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
  • Joseph Tyrrell, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
  • Megan Wall, Associate of Arts,
  • Ryan Youngbauer, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
  • Angela Ziegler, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology
  • Angela Ziegler, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology

Swanville

  • Abigail Kurowski, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
  • Lauren Miller, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Lucas Miller, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
  • Megan Weber, Associate of Arts, , Honors

Verndale

  • Avery Johnson, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, High Honors
  • Avery Johnson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Graphic Design, High Honors
  • Amber Sullivan, Associate of Arts,

Wadena

  • Cheyenne Fosse, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Medical Assistant, Honors
  • Jacob Ismil, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
  • Ashley Kern, Associate of Science, Pre-Social Work Transfer Pathway
  • Zachary Meeks, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, High Honors
  • Kyara Topp, Certificate, Deaf Studies

