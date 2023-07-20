STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2022-23 area graduates
BRAINERD - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2022-23 graduates.
These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.
High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA. The list includes all but those students with data privacy requested.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometown, Name, Degree, Program, Honors (if listed)
Backus
- Jaime Johnson, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
- Nicole Johnson, Associate of Arts,
- Nicole Johnson, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
- Alexander Newman, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Baxter
ADVERTISEMENT
- Samuel Adams, Associate of Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Honors
- Samuel Adams, Certificate, Criminal Justice, Honors
- Timothy Blood, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Kelly Blowers, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Timothy Clayton, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Ryan Cook, Associate of Arts,
- Ryan Davis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Hannah Drietz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Hannah Drietz, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
- James Eck, Associate of Arts,
- Joshua Ewald, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Wyatt Gabrielson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Marshall Garbe, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Law Enforcement, High Honors
- Marshall Garbe, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, High Honors
- Colton Gutenkauf, Certificate, Criminal Justice
- Colton Gutenkauf, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills
- Kamery Hahn, Associate of Arts,
- Matthew Hill, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Master Video Producer, Honors
- Eric Hocuk, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
- Lucas Inwards, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Ethan Iverson, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Axel Johnson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Karsan Johnson, Associate of Arts,
- Danae Kelm, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Specialist, Honors
- Shayla Kelps, Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production, Honors
- Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Master Video Producer, Honors
- Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Online Media Specialist, Honors
- Shayla Kelps, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Social Media Producer, Honors
- Quentin Lance, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
- Karlene Lind, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Mary Lund, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jaidyn Lundstrom, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Katie MacDonald, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Elizabeth Marie, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, High Honors
- Elizabeth Marie, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, High Honors
- Elizabeth Marie, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, High Honors
- Camdyn Marohn, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Brandon Miller, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
- Ahnicka Perez Krueger, Associate of Arts,
- Morgan Schmidt, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, High Honors
- Libby Silvernail, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Koral Tepley-King, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Abigail Thom, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Joshua Tomonovich, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- John Unger, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Keaton Walkowiak, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Bertha
- Adam Bates, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
- Deagen Captain, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Macie Fox, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
- Elisa Knoll, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Danielle Peltier, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Accounting, High Honors
- Danielle Peltier, Certificate, Deaf Studies, High Honors
- Makenna Wilhelmi, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Bowlus
- Hannah Luedtke, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jeremy Mugg, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician, Honors
- Paige Soltis, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Paige Soltis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Brainerd
ADVERTISEMENT
- Jared Adkins, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
- Zachery Arms, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Benjamin Arnoldy, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Cadence Atwater, Associate of Arts,
- Masen Barton, Associate of Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Honors
- Masen Barton, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Honors
- Austin Beber, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
- Kolbie Bernu, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Edmond Binda, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture
- Michelle Bourassa, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Carmen Churchill, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Isabelle Conrad, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, High Honors
- Kathryn Cook, Associate of Arts,
- Bailey Cox, Associate of Arts,
- Samina Crabtree, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Samina Crabtree, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
- Kristy Crocker, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Tyler Davidson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Lora Davis, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Noah Day, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
- Brenna Deason, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Joshua Diebold, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Jodi Dumbeck, Certificate, Early Childhood Education
- Benjamin Edwards, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Chellsy Elling, Certificate, Medical Scribe
- Isabel Erfurth, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Isabel Erfurth, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
- Matthew Erickson, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
- Cole Evenson, Associate of Arts,
- Aaron Forstrom, Associate of Arts,
- Isaiah Germann, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Faith Gielow, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Cameron Gliottone, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional
- Cameron Gliottone, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology
- Jenna Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Tanya Hanson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Maria Harris, Associate of Arts,
- Zakia Herron, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway, High Honors
- Deryk Hetland, Associate of Applied Science, Accountant
- Gethsemane Hiltner, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Naomi Holabird, Certificate, Culinary Arts
- Madysen Hull, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
- Kylie Hurlbert, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Tia Hyland, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Shelby Isom, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Adassah Jensen, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Alison Jones, Associate of Arts,
- Noel Kampen, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Noel Kampen, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
- Noel Kampen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Amber Kartman, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, Honors
- Madison Kelm, Associate of Arts,
- Teagan Kronbeck, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Heavyn Lee, Associate of Arts,
- Jordan Lemke-Berzins, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, High Honors
- Hayden Maclaughlin, Associate of Arts,
- Ashley Mann, Associate of Applied Science, Human Services
- Victoria Martinez, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills
- Sage Martinson, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Sage Martinson, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
- Sage Martinson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Verity McFadden, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Cristopher Mendoza, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
- Ellie Mills, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Megan Moore, Associate of Applied Science, Healthcare Administrative Specialist, High Honors
- Dashiell Moreland, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills
- Aaron Moyer, Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production
- Karrina Myhre, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Stephani Nelson, Associate of Arts,
- Nina Nguyen, Associate of Arts,
- Savaiya Nylund, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Savaiya Nylund, Certificate, Honors, Honors
- Savaiya Nylund, Certificate, Women's Studies, Honors
- Jordan Oehrlein, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Chloe Oestreich, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Adam Ohman, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, Honors
- Amy Ohnstad, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Amy Ohnstad, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
- Amy Ohnstad, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Maxwell Olson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Sophie Omberg, Associate of Arts,
- Gemma Peterson, Associate of Arts,
- Brock Platt, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Brock Platt, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
- Victoria Plemel, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Patti Polansky, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Cadence Porisch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Cadence Porisch, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
- Cadence Porisch, Certificate, Women's Studies, High Honors
- Megan Praught, Associate of Arts,
- Caron Raiche, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture, High Honors
- Caron Raiche, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food, High Honors
- Aubrey Rasmussen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Danielle Richter, Certificate, Sustainable Local Foods
- Morgan Ross, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Jennifer Saba, Associate of Arts,
- Skylar Salvevold, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Early Childhood Education
- Breya Sawyer, Associate of Arts,
- Jacob Schlegel, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Ashlin Schneider, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Bailey Schommer, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Cody Schroeder, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Occupational Skills, Honors
- Matthew Schubert, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
- Mikayla Schultz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Lindsay Seevers, Associate of Arts,
- Payton Simonet, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Sophia Singh, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Madison Svendsen-Strange, Associate of Arts,
- Alyssa Svoboda, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Marissa Svoboda, Associate of Arts,
- Nolan Thiesse, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Ella Ukura, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Sarah VanGeest, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Shelby Vojvodich, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Wyatt Wagoner, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Molly Wieland, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Paige Yeager, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Breezy Point
- Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Nicole Atwater, Associate of Applied Science, Horticulture
- Nicole Atwater, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food
- Nicole Atwater, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Sustainable Greenhouse Production
- Olivia Elson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Carrie Harmala, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Grace Jordan, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Ashley Wallin, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Browerville
- Grace Allen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Parker Duncan, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Alexis Johnson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Jennae Quistorff, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Burtrum
ADVERTISEMENT
- Isaac Shoemaker, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Savannah Stumpf, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Clarissa
- Levi Stearns, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Morgan Thielen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Crosby
- Rebekah Bender, Associate of Arts,
- Haylee Hanson, Associate of Science, Exercise Science Transfer Pathway, Honors
- Dawna McGregor, Associate of Arts,
- Ellie Mitchell, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Avianna Mumm, Associate of Arts,
- Michaela Quast, Associate of Science, Nursing
ADVERTISEMENT
Crosslake
- Mike Hastings, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
- Emmett Johnson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Caden Prouty, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Lily Thompson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Lily Thompson, Certificate, Deaf Studies, Honors
Cushing
- Braydon Lane, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
Deerwood
ADVERTISEMENT
- Autumn Anderson, Associate of Arts,
- Daniel Armstrong, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
- Brendan Barna, Associate of Arts,
- Elizabeth Barna, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Natalja Tauzell, Associate of Arts,
- Anthony Wallace, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Automotive Technology
Eagle Bend
- Kaeden Beach, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Ella Cuchna, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Chris Larson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, High Honors
- Grace Lorentz, Associate of Arts, , Honors
East Gull Lake
- Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design
- Aana Collette, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Rosabella Loschko, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Emily
- Kale Jones, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Gavin Wosmek, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
Fort Ripley
- Elsie Anderson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Javin Burkhalter, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Elise DeRosier, Associate of Arts,
- Jordan Hunnicutt, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jocelyn Koering, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
- Ben Korhonen, Associate of Arts,
- Daniel Kropp, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Alyssa McClelland, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing
- Faith Rausch, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
- Chyleen Roskop, Associate of Science, Nursing
Grey Eagle
- Silas Arvig, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Yadira Ledezma, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, Honors
- Ruby Muellner, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Hackensack
- Trevor Radke, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
Hewitt
- Koal Plautz, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician
- Bailey Schmitz, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Hillman
- Kara Bakke, Associate of Arts,
- Casandra Brown, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Casandra Brown, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Network Administration, Honors
- Casandra Brown, Certificate, Microsoft Office Professional, Honors
- Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology, Honors
- Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Network Administration, Honors
- Casandra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Support Specialist, Honors
- Alice Clemons-Virnig, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Kalli Gross, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Francesca Seelen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Ironton
- Julia Rasmussen, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Brenna Steward, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Audrey Wiseley-Peterson, Associate of Arts,
Jenkins
- Rebecca Olson, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Lake Shore
- Morgan Krieger, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Allyson Weldon, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Kimberly Schnoor, Certificate, Healthcare Administrative Specialist
Long Prairie
- Juan Jimenez Ayala, Associate of Arts,
- Randy Massicotte, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Greta Middendorf, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Zuleika Reyes, Associate of Arts,
- Tye Urman, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Menahga
- Louisa Etter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Tirzah Olson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Accountant, Honors
- Aleksi Wuollet, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician
Merrifield
- Shelby Fitch, Associate of Arts, Sociology Transfer Pathway, Honors
- Shelby Fitch, Associate of Science, Pre-Social Work Transfer Pathway, Honors
- Shelby Fitch, Certificate, Honors, Honors
- Macy Jackson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jeffery Kohn, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, Honors
- Joshua Peterson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician
- Joslin Ray, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Lane Srock, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Motley
- Elizabeth Blackburn, Associate of Applied Science, Accountant
- Leah Danilyuk, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway
- Josemartin Enyart-Martinez, Associate of Arts,
- Chase Lawrence, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
- Connor Macheel, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
- Paulette Sirucek, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Zach Struffert, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
Nisswa
- Shelby Grundtner, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Brooke Jensen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Grace Peabody, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Meghan Wirtz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Pequot Lakes
- Zoe Adams, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Maria Bance, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Kayla Berg, Associate of Arts,
- Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- John Brennan, Associate of Arts,
- Brittany Dufour, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Josie Dumpprope, Associate of Arts,
- Amelia Dvorak, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Brea Eckes, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Beth Flier, Certificate, Early Childhood Education, Honors
- Northern Harvey, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Robert Hess, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports, High Honors
- Kira Justin, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Maren Kimbler, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Abigail Martin, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
- Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science, Welding & Fabrication, Honors
- Meghan McConville, Certificate, Robotic Welding Advanced, Honors
- Meghan McConville, Certificate, Robotic Welding, Honors
- Carter Nolan, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Angelina Schultz, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Angelina Schultz, Certificate, Business Entrepreneurship, High Honors
- Angelina Schultz, Certificate, Honors, High Honors
- Emma Trees, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Logan Wallin, Associate of Applied Science, CNC Technologies, Honors
Pierz
- Kaylee Becker, Certificate, Bookkeeping, High Honors
- Megan Brixius, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing
- Paige Brower, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Ashley Foust, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Macy Hoffman, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Mark Hoffman, Associate of Arts,
- Jordyn Jansen, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Tina Keehr, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Trista Krych, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Justine Meyer, Certificate, Business Assistant, Honors
- Lydia Otremba, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Rylee Rauch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Lily Riley, Associate of Arts,
- Amanda Schirmers, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway
- Megan Tritz, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Technology
- Megan Tritz, Certificate, Natural Resources Conservation Services
- Cassidy Winscher, Associate of Science, Nursing
Pillager
- Audrey Bock, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jacob Borgstrom, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Equipment Technician
- Ellie Brown, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Tahlia Craft, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Hannah Dolezal, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
- Christopher Gratke, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Grace Grimsley, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Brittany Janke, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Emily Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Jessa Kimman, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Makenna Lambert, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Samantha Macheel, Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway
- Madyson Mortenson, Associate of Arts,
- Ty Nelson, Associate of Applied Science, Natural Resources Technology
- Ezra Notch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Olivia Notch, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Kylee Wilson, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Pine River
- Olivia Adkins, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Chloe Beavers, Associate of Arts,
- Christine Bonham, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors
- Tiara Crannell, Associate of Arts,
- Ashley Hayford, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Tabitha Kibwaa, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Tabitha Kibwaa, Certificate, Honors, Honors
- Maxx Laxen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jessica Siltman, Certificate, Bookkeeping
- Jessica Siltman, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Accountant
- Dominique Sonenstahl, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Randall
- Karen Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing
- Andrea Larson, Associate of Applied Science, Business Management
- Andrea Larson, Certificate, Business Assistant
- Andrea Larson, Certificate, Business Entrepreneurship
- Andrea Larson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Business Management
- Jessica Wheeler, Associate of Arts,
Remer
- Tatum Peterson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Royalton
- Hailey DeVriendt, Associate of Applied Science, Individualized Studies
- Kodi Franks, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
Sebeka
- Lucas Brownell, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Lucas Fisher, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
- Bailee Palmer, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Bailee Palmer, Certificate, Criminal Justice, Honors
- Bailee Palmer, Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills, Honors
Staples
- Brianna Adams, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Social Media Producer, Honors
- Briana Bendson, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Jacob Carpenter, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery
- Amanda Carter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Nicole Carter, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Emilya Case, Associate of Arts,
- Rafael Caudillo, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Joseph Fellman, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
- Adam Flategraff, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine and Powersports
- Sasha Gaspard, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
- Brooke Heldman, Certificate, Phlebotomy Technician
- Taylor Heldman, Associate of Arts,
- Lee Hess, Certificate, Emergency Medical Response Technician, Honors
- Grace Jennissen, Associate of Arts, , Honors
- Benjamin Johnson, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
- Alexander Kokett, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery
- Seth Larson, Associate of Arts,
- Stephan Nelson, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, High Honors
- Joseph Tyrrell, Certificate, Meat Cutting and Butchery, Honors
- Megan Wall, Associate of Arts,
- Ryan Youngbauer, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors
- Angela Ziegler, Associate of Applied Science, Computer Information Technology
- Angela Ziegler, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Computer Information Technology
Swanville
- Abigail Kurowski, Associate of Science, Nursing, High Honors
- Lauren Miller, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Lucas Miller, Associate of Arts, , High Honors
- Megan Weber, Associate of Arts, , Honors
Verndale
- Avery Johnson, Associate of Applied Science, Graphic Design, High Honors
- Avery Johnson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Graphic Design, High Honors
- Amber Sullivan, Associate of Arts,
Wadena
- Cheyenne Fosse, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Medical Assistant, Honors
- Jacob Ismil, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance
- Ashley Kern, Associate of Science, Pre-Social Work Transfer Pathway
- Zachary Meeks, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, High Honors
- Kyara Topp, Certificate, Deaf Studies
ADVERTISEMENT