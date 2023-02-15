STUDENT NEWS: Area University of Nebraska-Lincoln 'Huskers' named to fall deans' list

LINCOLN, NE - More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some students chose not to be listed.

Backus

ADVERTISEMENT

Braden Joseph Holmes, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance.

Brainerd

Addison Marie Hillman, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Menahga

Tom Aman, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science.

Pequot Lakes