STUDENT NEWS: Area University of Nebraska-Lincoln 'Huskers' named to fall deans' list
These area students recognized for academic achievement
LINCOLN, NE - More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some students chose not to be listed.
Backus
- Braden Joseph Holmes, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance.
Brainerd
- Addison Marie Hillman, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Menahga
- Tom Aman, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science.
Pequot Lakes
- Megan Buffington, senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.
- Sarah Marie Iverson, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
