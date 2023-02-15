99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Area University of Nebraska-Lincoln 'Huskers' named to fall deans' list

These area students recognized for academic achievement

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 15, 2023 12:57 PM

LINCOLN, NE - More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some students chose not to be listed.

Backus

  • Braden Joseph Holmes, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance.

Brainerd

  • Addison Marie Hillman, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Menahga

  • Tom Aman, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, actuarial science.

Pequot Lakes

  • Megan Buffington, senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.
  • Sarah Marie Iverson, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.

