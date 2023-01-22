STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022

Students receive academic recognition

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 22, 2023 05:01 AM
MENOMONIE, WI - The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Major(s)

Brainerd

  • Taylor Cadwell, Junior, BS special education
  • Murphy Hill, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media
  • Ariana Jensen, Freshman, BFA interior design

Crosslake

  • Taylor Sherack, Sophomore, BFA pre-graphic design and interactive media

Deerwood

  • Jake Klancher, Sophomore, BS construction

Pequot Lakes

  • Mia Wolter, Junior, BS health, wellness and fitness

Walker

  • Gabby Cairns, Freshman, BS pre-mechanical engineering

