STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022
Students receive academic recognition
MENOMONIE, WI - The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Hometown, Name, Class Year, Major(s)
Brainerd
- Taylor Cadwell, Junior, BS special education
- Murphy Hill, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media
- Ariana Jensen, Freshman, BFA interior design
Crosslake
- Taylor Sherack, Sophomore, BFA pre-graphic design and interactive media
Deerwood
- Jake Klancher, Sophomore, BS construction
Pequot Lakes
- Mia Wolter, Junior, BS health, wellness and fitness
Walker
- Gabby Cairns, Freshman, BS pre-mechanical engineering
