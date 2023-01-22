STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022

MENOMONIE, WI - The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, Major(s)

Brainerd

Taylor Cadwell, Junior, BS special education

Murphy Hill, Junior, BFA graphic design and interactive media

Ariana Jensen, Freshman, BFA interior design

Crosslake

Taylor Sherack, Sophomore, BFA pre-graphic design and interactive media

Deerwood

Jake Klancher, Sophomore, BS construction

Pequot Lakes

Mia Wolter, Junior, BS health, wellness and fitness

Walker

Gabby Cairns, Freshman, BS pre-mechanical engineering