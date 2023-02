STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to the 2022 St. Olaf College fall dean's list

NORTHFIELD- The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Hometown, Name, Parents (if listed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

Gus Duininck, Troy and Heather Duininck

Emma Storbakken, Eric and Trudi Storbakken

Nisswa

Calvin Foss, John and Jeanni Foss

Wadena

ADVERTISEMENT