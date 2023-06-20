STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list

ST. CLOUD, MN - St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 982 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2023 Spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Hometown, Name, College, Major

Baxter

Logan Anderson, School of Public Affairs, Economics, BA

Patrick Gervenak, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS

Samantha Oswald, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA

Brainerd

Nicole Benson, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Medical Laboratory Science, BS

Benjamin Edwards, College of Liberal Arts, Spanish, BS

Laura Fisher, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS

Isaac Foster, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity, Ecology & Evolution, BS

Megan Heinrich, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS

Alexis Trebesch, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS

Deerwood

Andrea Glomski, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Fort Ripley

Samuel Bellefeuille, College of Science and Engineering, Technology Education, BS

Grey Eagle

Alexis Haider, College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS

Hillman

Laney Bjerke, University College, PSEO

Mya Morberg, University College, PSEO

Long Prairie

Adeline McCoy, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS

Merrifield

Faith Leffler, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA

Pierz

Grace Marshik, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS

Graci Stangl, College of Education and Learning Design, Elmentary/K-6 Education, BS

Alyssa Thesing, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Pillager

Madalynn Fundine, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Pine River

Jacquelyn Karnis, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS

Randall

Brandon Behsman, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS

Caitlin Gustafson, College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS

Luke Miller, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME

Sebeka

Eion Ness, College of Science and Engineering, Computer Science, BS

Staples

Jaden Engebretson, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA

Rylie Rau, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA

Wadena

Bryce Cooper, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS