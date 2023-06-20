Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list

Academic achievement recognized for spring semester

st-cloud-state-logo.jpg
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

ST. CLOUD, MN - St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 982 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2023 Spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Hometown, Name, College, Major

Baxter

  • Logan Anderson, School of Public Affairs, Economics, BA
  • Patrick Gervenak, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS
  • Samantha Oswald, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA

Brainerd

  • Nicole Benson, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Medical Laboratory Science, BS
  • Benjamin Edwards, College of Liberal Arts, Spanish, BS
  • Laura Fisher, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS
  • Isaac Foster, College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity, Ecology & Evolution, BS
  • Megan Heinrich, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Alexis Trebesch, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS

Deerwood

  • Andrea Glomski, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Fort Ripley

  • Samuel Bellefeuille, College of Science and Engineering, Technology Education, BS

Grey Eagle

  • Alexis Haider, College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS

Hillman

  • Laney Bjerke, University College, PSEO
  • Mya Morberg, University College, PSEO

Long Prairie

  • Adeline McCoy, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS

Merrifield

  • Faith Leffler, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA

Pierz

  • Grace Marshik, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Graci Stangl, College of Education and Learning Design, Elmentary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Alyssa Thesing, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Pillager

  • Madalynn Fundine, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Pine River

  • Jacquelyn Karnis, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Addiction Counseling, BS

Randall

  • Brandon Behsman, Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS
  • Caitlin Gustafson, College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS
  • Luke Miller, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BSME

Sebeka

  • Eion Ness, College of Science and Engineering, Computer Science, BS

Staples

  • Jaden Engebretson, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA
  • Rylie Rau, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA

Wadena

  • Bryce Cooper, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS

