News | Local
News reporting
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list

Students honored for achievements.

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
ST. CLOUD, MN - St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Hometown, Name, College, Major

Baxter

  • Logan Anderson. School of Public Affairs, Economics, BA
  • Lillee Hardee. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Health and Physical Education, BS
  • Autumn Meyer. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS

Brainerd

  • Nicole Benson. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Medical Laboratory Science, BS
  • Laura Fisher. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS
  • Isaac Foster. College of Science and Engineering, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, BS
  • Megan Heinrich. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Isabella Hoffs. College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA
  • Brittany Miller. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS
  • Alexis Trebesch. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS

Deerwood

  • Tricia Kobberdahl. College of Science and Engineering, Hydrology, BS

Fort Ripley

  • Samuel Bellefeuille. College of Science and Engineering, Technology Education, BS

Grey Eagle

  • Tori Roe. College of Liberal Arts, Music Teaching, BS

Hackensack

  • Aiden Birch. Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS

Long Prairie

  • Gabi Bartels. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS
  • Adeline McCoy. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS

Merrifield

  • Danica Westrich. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Community Psychology, BS

Pierz

  • Jacob Andres. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Health and Physical Education, BS
  • Janessa Gangl. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Grace Marshik. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Logan Schmidtz. College of Science and Engineering, Meteorology, BS
  • Graci Stangl. College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
  • Alyssa Thesing. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Social Work, BS

Randall

  • Brandon Behsman. Herberger Business School, Accounting, BS
  • Caitlin Gustafson. College of Education and Learning Design, Early Childhood Education, BS

Royalton

  • Miranda Hellickson. University College, PSEO

Sebeka

  • Eion Ness. College of Science and Engineering, Computer Science, BS

