STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire
Academic performance recognized
We are part of The Trust Project.
EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,783 students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Students from our area who were named to the Dean's List are:
Hometown, Name, College
ADVERTISEMENT
Baxter
- Jackson Dwyer, College of Business
Brainerd
- Colten Dols, College of Business
ADVERTISEMENT
Cushing
- Camilla Johnson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Fort Ripley
- Abigail Thompson, College of Education and Human Sciences
Nisswa
ADVERTISEMENT
- Eleanor Peabody, College of Business
Pierz
- Amaya Rocheleau, College of Arts and Sciences
Walker
- Rachel Pitt, College of Business
Named to President's or Dean's lists
Students receive recognition
These students recognized for achievements
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
Students receive academic recognition
These area students honored for their academic excellence
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
Former mayor and council member returns after six years as a state legislator
Three different owners shared the same, community centric vision
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
Event is Feb. 2 at Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd