STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire

Academic performance recognized

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 01, 2023 12:57 PM
EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,783 students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Students from our area who were named to the Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, College

Baxter

  • Jackson Dwyer, College of Business

Brainerd

  • Colten Dols, College of Business

Cushing

  • Camilla Johnson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Fort Ripley

  • Abigail Thompson, College of Education and Human Sciences

Nisswa

  • Eleanor Peabody, College of Business

Pierz

  • Amaya Rocheleau, College of Arts and Sciences

Walker

  • Rachel Pitt, College of Business

