STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,783 students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Students from our area who were named to the Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, College

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter

Jackson Dwyer, College of Business

Brainerd

Colten Dols, College of Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Cushing

Camilla Johnson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Fort Ripley

Abigail Thompson, College of Education and Human Sciences

Nisswa

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleanor Peabody, College of Business

Pierz

Amaya Rocheleau, College of Arts and Sciences

Walker