STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls

Honored for academic achievements

u-wisconsin-river-falls.jpg
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 11:57 AM

RIVER FALLS, WI - The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. It honors 1,461 students.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by name, hometown and major.

Hometown, Name, Major

Bowlus

  • Erin Borash, Animal Science

Brainerd

  • Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering
  • Hailley Wood, Animal Science

Pierz

  • Arika Libby, Animal Science

Royalton

  • Mackenzie Beam, Elementary Education

