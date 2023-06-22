STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls
Honored for academic achievements
RIVER FALLS, WI - The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. It honors 1,461 students.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by name, hometown and major.
Hometown, Name, Major
Bowlus
- Erin Borash, Animal Science
Brainerd
- Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering
- Hailley Wood, Animal Science
Pierz
- Arika Libby, Animal Science
Royalton
- Mackenzie Beam, Elementary Education
