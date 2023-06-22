STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, WI - The spring semester Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been released. It honors 1,461 students.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by name, hometown and major.

Hometown, Name, Major

Bowlus

Erin Borash, Animal Science

Brainerd

Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering

Hailley Wood, Animal Science

Pierz

Arika Libby, Animal Science

Royalton

Mackenzie Beam, Elementary Education