STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls

Students receive distinction for academic achievements

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
RIVER FALLS, WI - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,593 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.

Hometown, Name, Major

Bowlus

  • Erin Borash, Animal Science

Brainerd

  • Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering
  • Hailley Wood, Animal Science

Fort Ripley

  • Luke Kush, Marketing

Pierz

  • Arika Libby, Animal Science

Royalton

  • Mackenzie Beam, Elementary Education

