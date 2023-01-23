STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, WI - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,593 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.

Hometown, Name, Major

Bowlus

Erin Borash, Animal Science

Brainerd

Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering

Hailley Wood, Animal Science

Fort Ripley

Luke Kush, Marketing

Pierz

Arika Libby, Animal Science

Royalton

