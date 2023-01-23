STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
RIVER FALLS, WI - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,593 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
Hometown, Name, Major
Bowlus
- Erin Borash, Animal Science
Brainerd
- Jameson Folden, Environmental Engineering
- Hailley Wood, Animal Science
Fort Ripley
- Luke Kush, Marketing
Pierz
- Arika Libby, Animal Science
Royalton
- Mackenzie Beam, Elementary Education
