STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College

ATCHISON, KS - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended December 12, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President's List and 794 made the Dean's List.

Those area residents who have earned these honors are:

Hometown, Name, Honors

Burtrum

Katerina Jensen, President's List

Crosby

Emma Stokman, Dean's List

Deerwood

Teresa Goodwin, Dean's List

Ellen Silgen, Dean's List

Nisswa

Catherine Moraghan, President's List