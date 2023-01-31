6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
News reporting
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College

Named to President's or Dean's lists

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
ATCHISON, KS - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended December 12, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President's List and 794 made the Dean's List.

Those area residents who have earned these honors are:

Hometown, Name, Honors

Burtrum

  • Katerina Jensen, President's List

Crosby

  • Emma Stokman, Dean's List

Deerwood

  • Teresa Goodwin, Dean's List
  • Ellen Silgen, Dean's List

Nisswa

  • Catherine Moraghan, President's List

