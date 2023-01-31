STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
ATCHISON, KS - Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended December 12, 2022.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President's List and 794 made the Dean's List.
Those area residents who have earned these honors are:
Hometown, Name, Honors
Burtrum
- Katerina Jensen, President's List
Crosby
- Emma Stokman, Dean's List
Deerwood
- Teresa Goodwin, Dean's List
- Ellen Silgen, Dean's List
Nisswa
- Catherine Moraghan, President's List
