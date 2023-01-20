STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022
These area students honored for their academic excellence
We are part of The Trust Project.
ALEXANDRIA, MN - Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence. The following students were named to the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits Fall Semester 2022:
Hometown, Name
Bowlus
ADVERTISEMENT
- Anna Blonigen
Browerville
- Lily Puck
Burtrum
- Mason Landowski
ADVERTISEMENT
Clarissa
- Brady Warren
Eagle Bend
- Quenton Haffner
- August Wood
Grey Eagle
ADVERTISEMENT
- Kira Bergquist
Long Prairie
- Amanda Berry
- Cally Burkle
- Jasmine Kramer
- Alfonso Montanez
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
Area students recognized for achievements
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Area students honored for academic performance
Menahga
- Kyle Skoog
Motley
- Josh Kossan
Pierz
- Julie Haldenwanger
Staples
- Kyle Serich
Swanville
- Mikal Woidyla-Wood
Wadena
- Todd Bettermann
The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.
Brainerd graduate nears one-year anniversary of opening bridal store, hosts bridal runway show at senior living facility in Baxter
Exclusive
Personal relationships and test results cited in nominations for Leah Freeman
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.