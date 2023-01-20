STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.

The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.

BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

ALEXANDRIA, MN - Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence. The following students were named to the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits Fall Semester 2022:

