STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022

These area students honored for their academic excellence

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 20, 2023 04:31 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ALEXANDRIA, MN - Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence. The following students were named to the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits Fall Semester 2022:

Hometown, Name

Bowlus

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Anna Blonigen

Browerville

  • Lily Puck

Burtrum

  • Mason Landowski

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarissa

  • Brady Warren

Eagle Bend

  • Quenton Haffner
  • August Wood

Grey Eagle

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Kira Bergquist

Long Prairie

  • Amanda Berry
  • Cally Burkle
  • Jasmine Kramer
  • Alfonso Montanez
Read more Student News
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to UW-Superior Dean's List
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
January 19, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
January 18, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List
Area students recognized for achievements
January 09, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
January 05, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 academic honors
Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
January 02, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
st-scholastica-color-logo.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: College of St. Scholastica announces students named to the summer 2022 Dean's List
Area students honored for academic performance
September 20, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from Bethel University
Spring 2022 graduates
August 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch

Menahga

  • Kyle Skoog

Motley

  • Josh Kossan

Pierz

  • Julie Haldenwanger

Staples

  • Kyle Serich

Swanville

  • Mikal Woidyla-Wood

Wadena

  • Todd Bettermann

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSEDUCATIONBRAINERD LAKES AREA
What To Read Next
cass-county-9.jpg
Local
Cass County Board: Townships support DNR land purchase with a condition
The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.
January 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Emily Kaye Bridal
Local
Lake Country Faces: Say 'yes to the dress' in Nisswa
Brainerd graduate nears one-year anniversary of opening bridal store, hosts bridal runway show at senior living facility in Baxter
January 20, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Teacher of the Year
Exclusive
Local
2022 Pine River-Backus School Teacher of the Year always knew she'd be an educator
Personal relationships and test results cited in nominations for Leah Freeman
January 19, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Cass County Badge
Local
Authorities ID seriously injured snowmobile race crash victim
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 18, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report