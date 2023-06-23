STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College 2022-2023 Graduates
Graduates honored f 2022-2023 academic year
ALEXANDRIA, MN - More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2022-2023 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was held May 10, 2023 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.
Hometown, Name, Degree, Program, Term
Backus
ADVERTISEMENT
- Hannah Hawkins; Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills; Summer 2022
- Kylyn Mowell; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Summer 2022
Bertha
- Amie Rowe; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
- Noah Schultz; Diploma, Business Management; Spring 2023
Bowlus
- Anna Blonigen; Associate of Applied Science, Communication Art & Design; Spring 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Brainerd
- Chloe Colbaugh; Associate of Science, Individualized Studies; Spring 2023
- Monica Gustafson; Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal; Spring 2023
- Nicholas Karsnia; Associate of Science, TPLE; Summer 2022
Browerville
- Mauricio Botello; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022
- Melanie Hurt; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Administrative Specialist; Summer 2022
- Melanie Hurt; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Summer 2022
Burtrum
ADVERTISEMENT
- Levi Lampert; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
- Mason Landowski; Diploma, Carpentry; Spring 2023
Cass Lake
- Karen Ellis-Humphrey; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Summer 2022
Clarissa
- Rebekah Bollin; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Spring 2023
- Joseph Rivera Robles; Diploma, Law Enforcement Career Transition; Summer 2022
- Brady Warren; Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Spring 2023
Eagle Bend
ADVERTISEMENT
- Quenton Haffner; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
- Lucas Maland; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022
Emily
- Trevor Redding; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022
Fort Ripley
- Jennifer Olson; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Grey Eagle
- Kira Bergquist; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
- Skyler Rosenow; Associate of Applied Science, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, & Networking; Spring 2023
Hewitt
- Anna Guenther; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Administrative Specialist; Fall 2022
- Anna Guenther; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Fall 2022
Long Prairie
ADVERTISEMENT
- Amanda Berry; Associate of Applied Science, Communication Art & Design; Spring 2023
- Daniel Botello; Associate of Applied Science, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, & Networking; Spring 2023
- Cally Burkle; Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Spring 2023
- Jasmine Ecker; Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway; Fall 2022
- Renee Judge; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
- Jasmine Kramer; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
- Aida Mayorga; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Spring 2023
- Alfonso Montanez; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022
- Haniel Rodriguez Paulino; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023
- Koby Rohloff; Diploma, Marine, Motorcycle, & Powersports Technician; Summer 2022
- Jeffrey Veras; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Spring 2023
- Kali Warner; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023
- Victoria Wiener; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022
- Garrett Zylka; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023
Menahga
- Kyle Skoog; Associate of Applied Science, Mechatronics; Spring 2023
Nisswa
- Logan Severson; Associate of Applied Science, Exercise Science; Spring 2023
Pequot Lakes
- Samuel Hinnenkamp; Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills; Summer 2022
Pierz
- Jade Boser; Associate of Applied Science, Interior Design; Summer 2022
- Paige Hayes; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
- Elizabeth Kelash; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
Sebeka
- Raney Byman; Certificate, Retail Management; Spring 2023
- Anton Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022
- Madison Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022
- Raegan Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022
Staples
- Sheryl Nanik; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Spring 2023
- Joseph Paynovich; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Fall 2022
- Kyle Serich; Diploma, Machine Tool; Spring 2023
Wadena
- Todd Bettermann; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022
ADVERTISEMENT