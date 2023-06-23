Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College 2022-2023 Graduates

Graduates honored f 2022-2023 academic year

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

ALEXANDRIA, MN - More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2022-2023 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was held May 10, 2023 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.

Hometown, Name, Degree, Program, Term

Backus

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Hannah Hawkins; Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills; Summer 2022
  • Kylyn Mowell; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Summer 2022

Bertha

  • Amie Rowe; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
  • Noah Schultz; Diploma, Business Management; Spring 2023

Bowlus

  • Anna Blonigen; Associate of Applied Science, Communication Art & Design; Spring 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

  • Chloe Colbaugh; Associate of Science, Individualized Studies; Spring 2023
  • Monica Gustafson; Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal; Spring 2023
  • Nicholas Karsnia; Associate of Science, TPLE; Summer 2022
Read more Student News

Browerville

  • Mauricio Botello; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022
  • Melanie Hurt; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Administrative Specialist; Summer 2022
  • Melanie Hurt; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Summer 2022

Burtrum

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Levi Lampert; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
  • Mason Landowski; Diploma, Carpentry; Spring 2023

Cass Lake

  • Karen Ellis-Humphrey; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Summer 2022

Clarissa

  • Rebekah Bollin; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Spring 2023
  • Joseph Rivera Robles; Diploma, Law Enforcement Career Transition; Summer 2022
  • Brady Warren; Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Spring 2023

Eagle Bend

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Quenton Haffner; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
  • Lucas Maland; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022

Emily

  • Trevor Redding; Diploma, Welding Technology; Summer 2022

Fort Ripley

  • Jennifer Olson; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Grey Eagle

  • Kira Bergquist; Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spring 2023
  • Skyler Rosenow; Associate of Applied Science, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, & Networking; Spring 2023

Hewitt

  • Anna Guenther; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Administrative Specialist; Fall 2022
  • Anna Guenther; Diploma, Medical Coding Specialist; Fall 2022

Long Prairie

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Amanda Berry; Associate of Applied Science, Communication Art & Design; Spring 2023
  • Daniel Botello; Associate of Applied Science, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, & Networking; Spring 2023
  • Cally Burkle; Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Spring 2023
  • Jasmine Ecker; Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway; Fall 2022
  • Renee Judge; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
  • Jasmine Kramer; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
  • Aida Mayorga; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Spring 2023
  • Alfonso Montanez; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022
  • Haniel Rodriguez Paulino; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023
  • Koby Rohloff; Diploma, Marine, Motorcycle, & Powersports Technician; Summer 2022
  • Jeffrey Veras; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Spring 2023
  • Kali Warner; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023
  • Victoria Wiener; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022
  • Garrett Zylka; Associate of Applied Science, Medical Laboratory Technician; Spring 2023

Menahga

  • Kyle Skoog; Associate of Applied Science, Mechatronics; Spring 2023

Nisswa

  • Logan Severson; Associate of Applied Science, Exercise Science; Spring 2023

Pequot Lakes

  • Samuel Hinnenkamp; Certificate, Law Enforcement Skills; Summer 2022

Pierz

  • Jade Boser; Associate of Applied Science, Interior Design; Summer 2022
  • Paige Hayes; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023
  • Elizabeth Kelash; Diploma, Practical Nursing; Spring 2023

Sebeka

  • Raney Byman; Certificate, Retail Management; Spring 2023
  • Anton Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022
  • Madison Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022
  • Raegan Jarvi; Certificate, Retail Management; Summer 2022

Staples

  • Sheryl Nanik; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Spring 2023
  • Joseph Paynovich; Associate of Applied Science, Speech Language Pathology Assistant; Fall 2022
  • Kyle Serich; Diploma, Machine Tool; Spring 2023

Wadena

  • Todd Bettermann; Certificate, Professional Truck Driver; Fall 2022

What To Read Next
national-loon-center-wsn.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Opening date may be later, but director says loon center will be built
June 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Community
Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides
June 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Meredith Sommers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062323-grims-grub-parade-candy.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The tale of sweets and celebrations
June 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Community
Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides
June 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Meredith Sommers
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
062123-susan-mezzenga.jpg
Local
Family remembers Susan Mezzenga for her positive attitude
June 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt