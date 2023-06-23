STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College 2022-2023 Graduates

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

ALEXANDRIA, MN - More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2022-2023 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was held May 10, 2023 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.

