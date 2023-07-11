STUDENT NEWS: 6,400-plus Nebraska-Lincoln Huskers named to spring Deans' List

LINCOLN, NE - More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.

The following is a list of area honorees, listed alphabetically by hometown, with their year in school, college(s) and major(s). Some students chose not to be listed.

Backus

Braden Joseph Holmes, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance.

Brainerd

Addison Marie Hillman, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Pequot Lakes

Megan Buffington, senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.

Pierz

Matthias Noe Algarin, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, management.