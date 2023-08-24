State senators visit loon center on capital investment tour

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center hosted members of the state Senate Capital Investment Committee on Thursday, Aug. 17, to share information about the project in its pitch to receive $6.5 million in state assistance for the 15,000 square foot educational facility and visitor attraction.

The $6.5 million would get us to the finish line. Jon Mobeck

About two dozen people filed into The Nest, the loon center’s current headquarters in Crosslake Town Square, for a presentation.

The senators and others — including Crow Wing County Commissioner Jon Lubke, former Congressman Rick Nolan and Crosslake City Council member Sandy Farder — watched a PowerPoint presentation by Jon Mobeck, loon center executive director .

Read more about the National Loon Center





Mobeck talked about the importance of loons to Minnesota, what the loon center would offer to visitors and the goal to build the National Loon Center in Crosslake next spring.

“The $6.5 million would get us to the finish line,” he said, noting this year’s $2.5 million from the state bonding bill certainly helped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This final bit would very quickly allow us to get shovels in the ground,” Mobeck said.

Read more from Nancy Vogt





Sen. Sandy Pappas, chair of the Capital Investment Committee, asked if the request could be lower since next year’s bonding bill will be smaller than this year’s, which provided the $2.5 million to the loon center.

She advised Mobeck to keep getting private donations.

The other four senators on the tour of area projects included Jordan Rasmusson, Susan Pha, Scott Dibble and Zaynab Mohamed.

After the presentation at The Nest, they boarded a coach bus that stopped on County State Aid Highway 3 next to the wooded site where the loon center would be built before then stopping at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Campground boat launch to look at the docking system.

The senators didn’t have time to get off the bus and look more closely at the areas.

The National Loon Center Foundation announced earlier this month it was acquiring private land to build the National Loon Center facility, not far from the original site on federal lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The enhanced campus site spans nearly 10 acres between County State Aid Highway 3 and Swann Drive in Crosslake, between Reed’s Market and the CSAH 66 business strip - just a few hundred yards from the original site.

ADVERTISEMENT

This alternate site became a possibility when Crosswoods Development offered to donate more than 5 acres of this land to make this vision a reality.

Fundraising continues for the estimated $17.5 million facility.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.