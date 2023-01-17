STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State Rep. Heintzeman takes oath and receives assignments

Heintzeman appointed to Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, Legacy Finance, and Ways and Means committees

Josh Heintzeman
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 17, 2023 03:01 AM
ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session officially began Jan. 3 as Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and 133 other state representatives took the oath of office during a ceremony at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

“It is an honor to have earned your trust and confidence to represent you, your family and our community in St. Paul,” Heintzeman said in a news release. “Working for the good people of the Brainerd lakes area is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I cannot wait to get to work this year to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear at the Legislature. This is sure to be a busy year as we negotiate a new two-year state budget and make decisions on what to do with the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus. As for myself, I will continue to advocate for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers and for responsible budgeting that keeps the size of government in check.”

Most of Heintzeman’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Heintzeman will serve as the Republican-lead on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee.

He also was assigned to both the Legacy Finance Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Heintzeman encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4333.

He can also be contacted via email at rep.josh.heintzeman@house.mn.gov, or via U.S. mail at 375 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Heintzeman invites residents to subscribe to his email newsletter, where he will periodically share thoughts and information on happenings at the State Capitol. To sign up, visit Rep. Heintzeman’s member page at www.house.mn and click on the “Email Updates” section.

