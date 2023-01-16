State Rep. Ben Davis sworn into office

ST. PAUL –— State Rep. Ben Davis, R-Mission Township, officially is a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives after performing the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Capitol.

Davis was elected to the House in November and fills the newly configured District 6A seat. The district map is vertically oriented, from Grand Rapids in the north to Garrison in the south, butting up to the eastern edge of Brainerd along the way.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how humbling it was to participate in the House’s swearing-in ceremony,” Davis said in a news release. “I have an enormous sense of gratitude for the support I have received from people in our district. This is an immense responsibility to serve in the House and I am committed to doing all I can to advocate for the people back home who sent me to St. Paul. The most important thing for me, in my heart, is to advocate for the best interests of my constituents and make sure they have a strong voice at the Capitol. It’s a big job and I welcome the challenge.”

Davis was selected to serve House committees on climate and energy, and children and families this biennium.

Davis, a Brainerd pastor, is married to Dawn and they have six children. He encourages constituents to provide him with input throughout the year, especially during the session.

Davis can be reached at his legislative office by calling 651-296-0172 or by emailing rep.ben.davis@house.mn.gov .

Davis intends to provide periodic email updates and citizens can sign up to receive them on his personal page at the official House website: www.house.mn .