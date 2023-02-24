99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Patty's cookies, ACT prep and piano playing are focus of classes through Pequot Lakes Community Education

Classes start Feb. 25

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
February 24, 2023 05:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • St. Patty's Day Cookie Decorating for grades 1-6: Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS Room. Fee: $29.

Instructor Char Bzdok will guide her class in decorating cookies with a St. Patrick's Day theme. There will be other activities to pass the time while the frosting is drying.

  • ACT Prep Course: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $100.

The Doorway to College ACT Prep Course is designed to prepare students to take the ACT by equipping them with skills and test taking strategies to improve their score.

The class will cover content and strategies for English, math, reading, science and the optional essay. The course has a track record of helping students raise their scores.

  • Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People for ages 13 and up: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 25, online. Fee: $59.

Instructor Craig Coffman will teach students to play piano the way professionals do, using chords.

The fee covers the cost of an online book and online followup video lessons, allowing students to continue to practice and study on their own. This course is partly lecture/demonstration and partly hands-on instruction.

