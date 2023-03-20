St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The parade time temperature was 22 degrees with a cold wind, but the sun was shining and people were having fun in Crosslake on Saturday, March 18, for the 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration.

People dressed warmly — many in green with St. Patrick’s Day hats and headbands — and lined County State Aid Highway 66 to enjoy the parade.

Those clad in green included parade grand marshal Fred Skog, 95, founder of Crosslake Sheet Metal, who rode inside a horse-drawn carriage in the parade.

New this year was a sold-out Shenanigans VIP Experience, and those who paid $100 received access to a heated Shenanigans VIP tent, a meal and drink, and a green camping chair. The chairs were lined along Swann Drive at the start of the parade for preferred curbside, front row seating.

The parade route was a half mile longer than in the past, extending past the Daggett Channel Bridge to the Log Church.

The National Loon Center's float won best nonprofit float Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Parade winners were:

Best of parade: Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.

Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar. Second place: JAG Interior Solutions.

JAG Interior Solutions. Third place: Boyd Lodge.

Boyd Lodge. Favorite nonprofit: National Loon Center.

National Loon Center. Second place nonprofit: Pequot Lakes Track & Field.

Pequot Lakes Track & Field. Third place nonprofit: Lee Miller 1964 Studebaker.

Mikayla Bavreck-Sindt and Brett Wallace, of St. Paul, found the Lost Pot O' Gold on the Nordic Ridge Trail at the Crosslake Community Center after two clues.

Clue No. 1

The 49th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is here,

You’ll need warm clothes and your Geimhreadh gear.

Magnum Research is sure to impress,

Our Emerald Sponsor is Simply the Best!

Clue No. 2

Skating, Fireworks and Trails galore,

Walk around trees and so much more.

The Aistear will be hard, it’s for the strong

The hike is beautiful and pretty long.

People run to grab candy behind the Northland Pet Lodge float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The JAG Interior Solutions float, complete with live music, won second best float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

First National Bank was among the many businesses with a float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal