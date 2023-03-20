99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans in Crosslake

Cold temperatures and a brisk wind don't dampen spirits or turnout at Crosslake parade

Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5289.JPG
Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar's float won best in parade Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The parade time temperature was 22 degrees with a cold wind, but the sun was shining and people were having fun in Crosslake on Saturday, March 18, for the 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration.

Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5228.JPG
People dressed warmly — many in green with St. Patrick’s Day hats and headbands — and lined County State Aid Highway 66 to enjoy the parade.

Those clad in green included parade grand marshal Fred Skog, 95, founder of Crosslake Sheet Metal, who rode inside a horse-drawn carriage in the parade.

New this year was a sold-out Shenanigans VIP Experience, and those who paid $100 received access to a heated Shenanigans VIP tent, a meal and drink, and a green camping chair. The chairs were lined along Swann Drive at the start of the parade for preferred curbside, front row seating.

The parade route was a half mile longer than in the past, extending past the Daggett Channel Bridge to the Log Church.

Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5332.JPG
The National Loon Center's float won best nonprofit float Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Parade winners were:

  • Best of parade: Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.
  • Second place: JAG Interior Solutions.
  • Third place: Boyd Lodge.
  • Favorite nonprofit: National Loon Center.
  • Second place nonprofit: Pequot Lakes Track & Field.
  • Third place nonprofit: Lee Miller 1964 Studebaker.

Mikayla Bavreck-Sindt and Brett Wallace, of St. Paul, found the Lost Pot O' Gold on the Nordic Ridge Trail at the Crosslake Community Center after two clues.

Clue No. 1

The 49th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is here,

You’ll need warm clothes and your Geimhreadh gear.

Magnum Research is sure to impress,

Our Emerald Sponsor is Simply the Best!

Clue No. 2

Skating, Fireworks and Trails galore,

Walk around trees and so much more.

The Aistear will be hard, it’s for the strong

The hike is beautiful and pretty long.

Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5292.JPG
People run to grab candy behind the Northland Pet Lodge float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5327.JPG
The JAG Interior Solutions float, complete with live music, won second best float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5303.JPG
First National Bank was among the many businesses with a float in the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023_5268.JPG
Waste Partners, Pine River, travels the Crosslake parade route with a giant St. Patrick's Day hat atop the truck Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
