‘Spring Birds in Minnesota’ presentation set March 13 in Crosby

Wildlife photographer Bill Marchel will present at the Unlimited Learning event

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 10, 2023 07:49 AM

CROSBY — Unlimited Learning welcomes Bill Marchel, of Fort Ripley, to talk about "Spring Birds in Minnesota" at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Marchel is one of North America’s foremost outdoor and wildlife photographers and writers. His images have been featured on more than 300 magazine covers, including Audubon, National Wildlife, Birder’s World and Ducks Unlimited. His photo files contain more than 150,000 images.

He is a six-time winner of a worldwide online nature photo contest, has twice been honored by the Outdoor Writers Association and he was a nominee for Life Magazine’s Best Photography of the Year.

The program is free for Unlimited Learning members and $5 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit www.lakesareaunlimitedlearning.org.

