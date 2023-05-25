Splash pad grand opening set May 25 in Pequot Lakes
Event will include food trucks, vendors, music and more
PEQUOT LAKES — A grand opening event for the Pequot Lakes splash pad will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in North Trailside Park.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m.
There will be food trucks, local organizations, vendors and crafts, face painting and more throughout the event.
Electrifying Dynamics will provide entertainment, with activities by WonderTrek Children’s Museum.
