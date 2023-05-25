Splash pad grand opening set May 25 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — A grand opening event for the Pequot Lakes splash pad will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in North Trailside Park.

Read more local area news





A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks, local organizations, vendors and crafts, face painting and more throughout the event.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Electrifying Dynamics will provide entertainment, with activities by WonderTrek Children’s Museum.