Splash pad grand opening set May 25 in Pequot Lakes

Event will include food trucks, vendors, music and more

Pequot Lakes splash pad logo
Pequot Lakes splash pad logo.
Contributed (March 2022)
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — A grand opening event for the Pequot Lakes splash pad will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in North Trailside Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks, local organizations, vendors and crafts, face painting and more throughout the event.

Electrifying Dynamics will provide entertainment, with activities by WonderTrek Children’s Museum.

