Speaker changes for Nisswa Women's Club's April 27 meeting

BREEZY POINT — The Nisswa Garden Club's speaker has changed for the April 27 meeting at the Pelican Lake Conservation Club in Breezy Point.

Veronica Geisenhoff, owner of Country Sunshine, will be the new speaker. Geisenhoff will demonstrate her own “Sensational Pots” with her Country Sunshine grown flowers, fresh from her family-run flower tunnels and greenhouse.

Read more local area news





The program demonstration time is still 1 p.m. and will last for 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.