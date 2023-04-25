99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Speaker changes for Nisswa Women's Club's April 27 meeting

Time and topic will remain the same

container flowers.jpeg
There are many options for container flowers, and they will be covered at an April 27, 2023 Nisswa Garden Club meeting at Pelican Lake Conservation Club.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Nisswa Garden Club's speaker has changed for the April 27 meeting at the Pelican Lake Conservation Club in Breezy Point.

Veronica Geisenhoff, owner of Country Sunshine, will be the new speaker. Geisenhoff will demonstrate her own “Sensational Pots” with her Country Sunshine grown flowers, fresh from her family-run flower tunnels and greenhouse.

The program demonstration time is still 1 p.m. and will last for 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
