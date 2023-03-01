"Songwriters in the Round" concert coming to Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, in partnership with B93.3, will present three Minnesota country and folk artists — Aaron Simmons, Kelley Smith and Jake Nelson — in "Songwriters in the Round" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School.

This evening of singing and storytelling will be led by musician and radio personality Chris Allen.

Tickets are $35. Seating is limited. For tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com or call the CLCPAC Box Office at 218-855-8199.

Styled in the vein of the listening room at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, "Songwriters in the Round" is a unique opportunity for music-lovers to hear the history and inspirations behind the melodies from these up-and-coming artists.

Simmons, hailing from Stewartville, Minnesota, is best known for his high-energy stage presence and vulnerable songwriting.

Simmons released his debut album, “Third St SW” in 2020, which hit No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and included the breakout single "That’s My Hometown."

His single “Nobody’s Home in Wadena” held the No. 1 position on Spotify’s Local Pulse: Minneapolis playlist. Simmons was nominated for New Artist of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Organization.

Minnesota folk musician Smith recently released her first record, "Moon Child," just after her 40th birthday.

Described as “the musical love child of Gillian Welch and Doc Watson,” Smith is a guitar-picker with an old-timey voice. Her debut record comes across as a mid-life coming-of-age story that evokes belonging, escapism, long-term love, grief and her draw to the night sky.

Smith has shared stages with roots music greats such as Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Drew Peterson and Charlie Parr.

Nelson, from St. Paul, has been making a splash in the country music scene since 2015. His self-titled debut album was released in 2017 and has been heard on the radio throughout the country and internationally.

Inspired by artists ranging from Lee Brice to Phil Collins to Frank Sinatra, Nelson is a soulful alternative country singer. He has shared the stage with such artists as the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, Craig Morgan and more.