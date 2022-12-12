Snowstorm is heading toward Crow Wing, Cass counties

Crow Wing and Cass counties are in the heart of a winter storm watch from Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 13-15, with a possibility of 6-plus inches of wet and heavy snow.

From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Friday, the highest snowfall amounts — where the probability is 70% or greater — are expected from the Brainerd lakes area east-northeast through the Twin Ports and the North Shore, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The probability of greater than 6 inches or more of snowfall remains high, the weather service said.

Winter storm watches and warnings are explained. Contribute / National Weather Service, Duluth

The weather service called it a complex, slow-moving, mixed precipitation storm. A mix of rain or freezing rain mixing in could affect snow totals..

Timing

The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the Wednesday morning commute likely to be very difficult, the weather service said.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow is predicted to arrive from south to north Tuesday afternoon/evening.

The wintry mix is forecast to change to heavy snow in northeast Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The precipitation should become all snow Wednesday night, with off and on snow lingering into Thursday and Friday.

Gusty winds out of the southeast to east upward of 40mph Tuesday night through Wednesday are possible.

Heavy snowfall rates combine with the strong winds Tuesday night into Wednesday may lead to near white conditions at times, the weather service warned.

Also, snow loading on limbs and power lines combined with windy conditions may lead to power outages.

Forecast