Snowmobile crash results in serious injury in Lake Shore

LAKE SHORE — A 26-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday, Jan. 15, during the Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release that at 1:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile crash in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore.

Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that the snowmobile operator, from Mayville, Wisconsin, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race event and had crashed on the race course.

Medical aid was immediately initiated by a number of agencies that were staging at the event. The man was transported by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injury.

Assisting on scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire and Rescue, Mission Fire, Crosby Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care. The incident remains under investigation.