99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snowmobile crash results in serious injury in Lake Shore

Incident occurred during Nisswa 100 race

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 16, 2023 02:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE SHORE — A 26-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday, Jan. 15, during the Nisswa 100 cross-country snowmobile race, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release that at 1:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile crash in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore.

Read more local area news
Representative Ben Davis.jpg
Local
State Rep. Ben Davis sworn into office
Davis is on committees on climate and energy and children and families
January 16, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-Crosslake Clinic offers weight management services
Services began being offered Jan. 9
January 16, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Pequot Lakes City Hall sign Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes housing opportunities are on the horizon
City council learns about apartment complex, new home construction plans; talks about take-home squad policy
January 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd announces first baby of 2023
The year's first baby was born to Rachel and Colton Hanson
January 16, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that the snowmobile operator, from Mayville, Wisconsin, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race event and had crashed on the race course.

Medical aid was immediately initiated by a number of agencies that were staging at the event. The man was transported by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injury.

Assisting on scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire and Rescue, Mission Fire, Crosby Ambulance Service and North Memorial Air Care. The incident remains under investigation.

Related Topics: LAKE SHORECASS COUNTYCRASHESCASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICELAKE SHORE POLICE DEPARTMENTNISSWA FIRE DEPARTMENTNISSWASNOWMOBILING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Jenkins Council swear in.jpg
Local
Cottage Avenue in Jenkins won't be reconstructed because of opposition
Council seeks other roads to include in improvement project
January 16, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Central Lakes College seeks musicians for ensembles
11 different ensembles are seeking members
January 15, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment on land use ordinance revisions
Comments will be accepted until Feb. 5
January 15, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Poster-Phil Date Night posterpdf.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes church to host comedic presentation on marriage
Date Night with Phil Gungor is scheduled Feb. 4
January 15, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal