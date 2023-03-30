Snow incoming for March 30, March 31

The National Weather Service out of Duluth has issued a heads up that much of east central Minnesota will likely see precipitation starting Thursday afternoon.

Cass County and Crow Wing County make up the westermost boundary of the snow and wintry mix that stretches from there to the east into Wisconsin.

A system will bring two rounds of wintry mix of to the area Thursday into Saturday. The first round, affecting Thursday afternoon and night, features higher confidence. The second round has higher variability and will affect Friday afternoon and night, ending Saturday morning. Graphic / NWS Duluth

National Weather service is predicting a one-two punch with precipitation almost guaranteed on Thursday and possibly more coming Friday afternoon, with a lull in between. The weather service is confident in the Thursday event, though the Friday event may miss some areas outside of the northeast of Wisconsin.

Thursday's snow will likely be wet, heavy snow with a possible accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch of ice on surfaces including roads from the Brainerd lakes area and to the east, urging caution for motorists. Snow may accumulate with 1-2 inches predicted in the Brainerd lakes area and up to 5 inches in other areas.

The National Weather Service is less confident in the prediction for the potential Friday snowfall, however, the Friday snow event could result in drier, greater snowfall, especially into Northwestern Wisconsin.

