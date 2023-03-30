99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snow incoming for March 30, March 31

Snow is anticipated Thursday, with a possible encore for some areas Friday.

033023-NWS-2-stages.jpg
For our upcoming rounds of wintry precipitation, the first one we are quite confident in snowfall amounts, so we're showing our snow forecast. The second one still has too much variability to give snowfall amounts, but NW Wisconsin is most likely to see the most snow.
Graphic / NWS Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

The National Weather Service out of Duluth has issued a heads up that much of east central Minnesota will likely see precipitation starting Thursday afternoon.

Cass County and Crow Wing County make up the westermost boundary of the snow and wintry mix that stretches from there to the east into Wisconsin.

033023-NWS-2-stage-storm.jpg
A system will bring two rounds of wintry mix of to the area Thursday into Saturday. The first round, affecting Thursday afternoon and night, features higher confidence. The second round has higher variability and will affect Friday afternoon and night, ending Saturday morning.
Graphic / NWS Duluth

National Weather service is predicting a one-two punch with precipitation almost guaranteed on Thursday and possibly more coming Friday afternoon, with a lull in between. The weather service is confident in the Thursday event, though the Friday event may miss some areas outside of the northeast of Wisconsin.

Thursday's snow will likely be wet, heavy snow with a possible accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch of ice on surfaces including roads from the Brainerd lakes area and to the east, urging caution for motorists. Snow may accumulate with 1-2 inches predicted in the Brainerd lakes area and up to 5 inches in other areas.

The National Weather Service is less confident in the prediction for the potential Friday snowfall, however, the Friday snow event could result in drier, greater snowfall, especially into Northwestern Wisconsin.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
