99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pequot Lakes Snow Days royalty crowned

Eli Laposky and Lily Blomer are named king and queen

Snow Days 1-copy2.jpg
Pequot Lakes seniors Eli Laposky and Lily Blomer are crowned king and queen at the school's Snow Days coronation on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 15, 2023 03:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — There's a new king and queen in court.

Seniors Eli Laposky and Lily Blomer were crowned during Pequot Lakes Snow Days coronation Monday, Feb. 13.

Other members of the Snow Days queen court were Zaida Morsch, Morgan Krieger, Emily Traut, Georgie Thompson and Rose Aldridge.

King candidates alongside Laposky were Mason Watt, Emmett Johnson, Eddie Shetka, Grant Loge and Ethan Stohr.

Snow Days is a week-long celebration at Pequot Lakes High School, culminating with a dance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cragun's Pavilion.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the week, students are participating in dress-up days that see them dressing in "country vs. country club" attire, donning the outfits of celebrities and dressing like their fifth-grade selves.

Snow Days Court.JPG
The Pequot Lakes 2023 Snow Days court, shown Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, includes: front row from left, Eva Mumm, Charlee Sullivan, Zaida Morsch, Morgan Krieger, Eli Laposky, Lily Blomer, Emily Traut, Georgie Thompson, Rose Aldridge and Titanium Schliek; back row, River Sommerness, Isaac Peterson, Mason Watt, Emmett Johnson, Eddie Shetka, Grant Loge, Ethan Stohr and Eli Hall.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Nisswa Winter Jubilee 2023 logo.jpg
Local
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area University of Nebraska-Lincoln 'Huskers' named to fall deans' list
February 15, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Great Gatsby (99).JPG
Exclusive
Local
First timer finds joy in being bad in Pequot Lakes play
February 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler