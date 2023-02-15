Pequot Lakes Snow Days royalty crowned
Eli Laposky and Lily Blomer are named king and queen
PEQUOT LAKES — There's a new king and queen in court.
Seniors Eli Laposky and Lily Blomer were crowned during Pequot Lakes Snow Days coronation Monday, Feb. 13.
Other members of the Snow Days queen court were Zaida Morsch, Morgan Krieger, Emily Traut, Georgie Thompson and Rose Aldridge.
King candidates alongside Laposky were Mason Watt, Emmett Johnson, Eddie Shetka, Grant Loge and Ethan Stohr.
Snow Days is a week-long celebration at Pequot Lakes High School, culminating with a dance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cragun's Pavilion.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the week, students are participating in dress-up days that see them dressing in "country vs. country club" attire, donning the outfits of celebrities and dressing like their fifth-grade selves.