Snow and arctic cold to descend across Brainerd lakes area

Light to moderate snow is expected to fall Thursday and Friday nights, Jan. 26-27, in the Brainerd lakes area.

But the real story is that it's going to get cold.

Those attending the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 28, on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay are advised to bundle up as temperatures will barely climb above zero and will drop below zero overnight.

One to three inches of snow is forecast from 8-10 p.m. Thursday in Cass County and the western and northern halves of Crow Wing County, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The eastern part of Crow Wing County may see snow from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Light snow is expected to fall at .25 to .5 inches per hour from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday in the Brainerd area. Totals are estimated at just 1-2 inches for the Walker area in Cass County and 1 inch in the Brainerd area.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in the Brainerd lakes area Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

However, arctic air is expected to bring dangerous wind chills of 20 below to 40 below zero Friday night and through much of next week, the weather service said.

This will mark the longest period of arctic air and subzero temperatures so far this winter.

Following is the National Weather Service forecast for the next week, Jan. 26-Feb. 2:

The National Weather Service in Duluth shares this graphic showing signs of hypothermia as prolonged air will hit the state Jan. 28, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth