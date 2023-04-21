99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Six from Pequot Lakes speech team advance to state

The Patriots took third at the section meet Saturday, April 15

Sections 2023.jpg
The Pequot Lakes High School speech team is shown Saturday, April 15, 2023: front row from left are Tabitha Kibwaa, Ryan Fritz, Veronica Broskovetz and Sammy McMahon; middle row includes Amani Kibwaa, Madeleine Hoag, Zoe Huber and Avery Larson; back row includes Teagan Johnson, Taya Hoffmann, Lil Corbett and Cam Zinda.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PERHAM — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team finished third behind Staples and Perham at the Section 6A tournament Saturday, April 15.

Pequot Lakes speakers placing and advancing to state were:

  • Veronica Broskovetz, first in discussion.
  • Ryan Fritz, first in extemporaneous speaking.
  • Sammy McMahon, first in drama.
  • Avery Larson, second in informative speaking.
  • Zoe Huber, third in extemporaneous reading.
  • Tabitha Kibwaa, third in prose.

Placing but not advancing were Amani Kibwaa, sixth in drama; and Madeleine Hoag, sixth in extemporaneous reading.
The state speech tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

