Six from Pequot Lakes speech team advance to state

PERHAM — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team finished third behind Staples and Perham at the Section 6A tournament Saturday, April 15.

Pequot Lakes speakers placing and advancing to state were:



Veronica Broskovetz, first in discussion.

Ryan Fritz, first in extemporaneous speaking.

Sammy McMahon, first in drama.

Avery Larson, second in informative speaking.

Zoe Huber, third in extemporaneous reading.

Tabitha Kibwaa, third in prose.

Placing but not advancing were Amani Kibwaa, sixth in drama; and Madeleine Hoag, sixth in extemporaneous reading.

The state speech tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.