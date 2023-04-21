Six from Pequot Lakes speech team advance to state
The Patriots took third at the section meet Saturday, April 15
PERHAM — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team finished third behind Staples and Perham at the Section 6A tournament Saturday, April 15.
Pequot Lakes speakers placing and advancing to state were:
- Veronica Broskovetz, first in discussion.
- Ryan Fritz, first in extemporaneous speaking.
- Sammy McMahon, first in drama.
- Avery Larson, second in informative speaking.
- Zoe Huber, third in extemporaneous reading.
- Tabitha Kibwaa, third in prose.
Placing but not advancing were Amani Kibwaa, sixth in drama; and Madeleine Hoag, sixth in extemporaneous reading.
The state speech tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
