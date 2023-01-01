99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Single mother battling cancer is blessed with gifts at her Brainerd home

Family receives money and gifts from strangers through Best Christmas Ever program

BCE Cassie Stenson with kids.JPG
Cassie Stenson and her children - Luka Lundbohm, 2, and Ruby Carlson, 14 - sit amongst the gifts piled under their Christmas tree thanks to the Best Christmas Ever program Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 01, 2023 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Cassie Stenson watched in awe as more than a dozen strangers — their arms filled with festively wrapped gifts — squeezed into the living room of her Brainerd home Wednesday night, Dec. 21.

Oh, my gosh, this is all so much. This seriously is the best Christmas ever.
Cassie Stenson

“I couldn’t believe when I opened the door and saw all the people lining the driveway,” she said.

BCE Kathy and Cassie Stenson.JPG
Kathy Stenson holds her daughter, Cassie, while they are told about all the Christmas help Cassie and her two children received through the Best Christmas Ever program Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Cassie's Brainerd home.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“Shocked,” “overwhelmed,” “blessed” and “thankful” are the words Stenson shared after everyone left about a half hour later. She was still processing being chosen as the recipient of the Best Christmas Ever program.

“Oh, my gosh, this is all so much,” a tearful Stenson said. “This seriously is the best Christmas ever.”

The Best Christmas Ever program helps families who have fallen upon tough times through no fault of their own. Sponsor Woods to Water Real Estate in Nisswa took applications for eligible families in the lakes area, ultimately choosing Stenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stenson’s friends, Nicole Mason and Monica Schrader — a friend from elementary school — nominated Stenson and her two children, Ruby Carlson, who just turned 14 on Dec. 28, and Luka Lundbohm, 2.

Cassie has a long road of recovery and will not be working for months and has bills to pay and Christmas coming around the corner.
Nicole Mason in nomination letter

A single mom, Stenson, 33, was diagnosed Aug. 2 with stage 4 invasive ductal carcinoma — breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy Sept. 7, and got a power port placed to start chemotherapy Sept. 27.

On Oct. 11, she started her first of four rounds of biweekly chemotherapy, followed by four rounds of biweekly Taxol chemotherapy. She faces six more months of chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries.

“Cassie has a long road of recovery and will not be working for months and has bills to pay and Christmas coming around the corner,” the nomination letter said.

BCE volunteers with family.JPG
Volunteers with Woods to Water Real Estate in Nisswa pose with Cassie Stenson and her family and friends after delivering gifts to Stenson's Brainerd home Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. From left in the front row are Kathy Stenson, Cassie's mom; Ruby Carlson, Cassie's daughter; Cassie; Luka Lundbohm, Cassie's son; and her friends, Nicole Mason and Monica Schrader, who nominated Stenson for the Best Christmas Ever program.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Ruby, decked in a Santa hat, was perhaps the first to notice a familiar face in the group of strangers - her grandma and Stenson’s mother, Kathy Stenson, dressed in a Santa sweater. She surprised her daughter and grandchildren with a visit from Bayfield, Wisconsin, with plans to stay for a few days.

“I’m really surprised that my grandma is here and that my family is in on this without me knowing,” Ruby later said.

Stenson’s father and sister also were there, though not physically. Both Dan Stenson and Sam Stenson watched the goings-on via Facetime - the father from Alaska and the sister from California.

BCE Ruby opens a keyboard.JPG
Ruby Carlson opens her gift - a keyboard - from the Best Christmas Ever program Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, as her grandma, Kathy Stenson, Facetimes with her daughter, Sam Stenson, from California.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The two kids and Stenson each opened one gift. Luka was enamored with a box of Hot Wheels cars, repeating, “open,” “open,” until his grandma helped him get to the cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruby received a keyboard, and Stenson received a basket filled with gift cards to stores for home needs, a gas card, an outing to the spa at Grand View Lodge to get pampered and $500 toward new tires she had been talking to her dad about getting.

BCE Luca opens Hot Wheels.JPG
Luka Lundbohm was excited to open his gift from the Best Christmas Ever program Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 - Hot Wheels cars.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“Things to help lighten the burden,” said Colton Maher, broker/owner of Woods to Water Real Estate.

Maher explained how the Brainerd lakes area community banded together with donations, telling Stenson to expect a check for around $10,000 to go toward bills and possibly a family trip when Stenson regains her health.

Schrader told her friend they’d lined up someone to plow her driveway all winter as well.

I'm really happy for my mom ... I love my mom.
Ruby Carlson

In all, about 160 people donated financially, and 60 gifts were donated.

“There’s a whole lot of people who came together,” Maher said.

Ironically, upon seeing Stenson’s address the day before delivery, Woods to Water employees realized they’d sold Stenson her home.

Read past Best Christmas Ever stories
122221.PEJ.BCEGRONHOLZ1.JPG
Community
Best Christmas Ever: Nisswa family sheds tears of joy at end of trying year
Family deaths, serious car accident, cancer diagnosis affect Justin and Laura Gronholz family
December 24, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
122221.PEJ.BCEHanson (1).JPG
Community
Best Christmas Ever: Rural Pequot Lakes family dealing with brain cancer treatments is showered with gifts
Lisa Hanson said she had been watching the Best Christmas Ever efforts on Facebook without realizing they were raising donations for her.
December 24, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
122221.PEJ.BCEAune (1).JPG
Community
Best Christmas Ever: Rural Pequot Lakes family receives Christmas surprise
Outpouring of community support was complete surprise.
December 24, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
122320.PEJ.BCEKozelkasPg1.JPG
Community
Best Christmas Ever: Young Pine River couple is surprised with gifts after taking in five foster children
“This summer we got a call saying the kids needed somewhere to go. We went from a couple of two and boomed into a family of seven overnight.” - Kendra Kozelka, age 24, rural Pine River
December 25, 2020 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
122619.PEJ.BestChristmasEver2.JPG
Community
Pequot Lakes family experiences Best Christmas Ever
Community helps family facing medical struggles due to illness, grief due to the loss of loved ones, financial burdens.
December 25, 2019 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Reflecting on the whirlwind evening, Ruby said: “I’m really happy for my mom. I feel really touched, I guess happy for my mom. I love my mom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her grandma said she was grateful for the community and how much they gave to her daughter and grandchildren.

“Unbelievable,” she said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: BRAINERDCHRISTMASFAMILYHEALTHCENTERPIECE
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
Find Echo Journal e-editions every day of the week at www.pineandlakes.com and click the yellow "Read Today's Paper" button on the left side of the page.
Local
E-paper highlights: Read Dec. 22-27, 2022, headlines in the Echo Journal e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
December 31, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
102420_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 31, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Zahn LAFS donation
Local
Lakes Area Food Shelf receives $13,000 donation just in time for Christmas
Zahn Energy Group of Nisswa donated collections from a food and clothing drive
December 31, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
card-games-4-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 20, 2022
Play 500 in Pine River
December 31, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal