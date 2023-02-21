99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Significant winter storm expected Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning

Travel disruptions likely due to heavy, blowing snow

022123-winter-storm-duluth.jpg
The southern portion of Cass County and all of Crow Wing County are included in a significant winter storm watch Tuesday through Thursday which could include upward from six inches of snow, 40 mile per hour winds and -20 degree wind chills starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Contributed / National Weather Service
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 21, 2023 05:57 AM

The National Weather Service in Duluth continues to forecast a significant winter storm event affecting much of central Minnesota, including the lower half of Cass County and all of Crow Wing County.

Area snow is expected as early as noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, and continuing until after noon Thursday, Feb. 23, with a slight lull early in the morning Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated Wednesday night into Thursday with likely dangerous travel conditions. The snow is expected to die off Thursday afternoon into evening.

For much of the state under the winter weather watch, six or more inches of snow is likely.

The storm is expected to bring cold wind chills to some areas. Wind in Brainerd is expected near the high 20s and into the 30s Wednesday, increasing to as high as 40 miles per hour Thursday, with wind chills of 20 below zero to 30 below zero possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news
Bonfire 2020.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon Preserve in Pine River to host annual bonfire event Feb. 25
Snowshoeing, show sculptures and more will entertain participants
February 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Area students named to Academic High Honor and Honor lists
February 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Parade grand marshals
Local
Lake Country Faces: Riverside Inn owners in Crosslake named St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorary grand marshals
The annual parade may have ended years ago without Bob and Bonnie Mudek
February 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Families play around a colorful snow sculpture featuring a giant snowman catching a fish and a tunnels to go through.
Local
Nisswa Jubilee embraces winter
Photos and video from the Nisswa Winter Jubilee.
February 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Pequot Lakes speech Staples2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team takes first in Staples
Veronica Broskovetz and Samantha McMahon each have a first-place finish
February 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa church lists Ash Wednesday and Lenten services
February 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
1024happy-dancing-turtle.jpg
Local
Pine River discussion group to continue focus on soil health
February 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Forecast snow amounts Feb. 20, 2023.png
Local
More snow! Big midweek storm forecast, including for Cass and Crow Wing counties
February 19, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal