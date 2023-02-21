Significant winter storm expected Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service in Duluth continues to forecast a significant winter storm event affecting much of central Minnesota, including the lower half of Cass County and all of Crow Wing County.

Area snow is expected as early as noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, and continuing until after noon Thursday, Feb. 23, with a slight lull early in the morning Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated Wednesday night into Thursday with likely dangerous travel conditions. The snow is expected to die off Thursday afternoon into evening.

For much of the state under the winter weather watch, six or more inches of snow is likely.

The storm is expected to bring cold wind chills to some areas. Wind in Brainerd is expected near the high 20s and into the 30s Wednesday, increasing to as high as 40 miles per hour Thursday, with wind chills of 20 below zero to 30 below zero possible.