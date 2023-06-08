Should Pequot Lakes build road for developer?

PEQUOT LAKES — Work toward an eight-parcel housing development off County Road 11 in Pequot Lakes continues.

Kyle Narveson asked the Pequot Lakes City Council on Monday, June 5, for city help to build a road for the development.

However, the three council members present were hesitant to set that precedence. Council members Scott Pederson and Dan Ronning were absent.

In the end, the council sent the issue to the Economic Development Commission for discussion, saying they love the idea for the housing development.

Narveson said talks about a housing crisis in Pequot Lakes led to a question of why no one was building here. Three answers surfaced:

Cost to build.

Availability of land that makes sense to develop financially.

The housing market in Pequot Lakes.

Narveson said they found land and a home design that is higher quality but at an affordable price.

“Where we struggle is with that cost to build,” he said.

He asked the city to pay for all or part of an 890-foot road. Cost estimates were $115,000 for a gravel road and $175,000 for a paved road.

Homes are expected to sell for $580,000-$799,000.

However, if developers pay for the road, home prices would likely increase, possibly by $20,000 per home.

City Engineer Tim Houle, with Widseth engineering firm, said cities generally don’t pay for new development streets.

“You’re starting down a road - pun intended - of setting precedence,” Houle said.

Mayor Tyler Gardner and council members Cheri Seils and Pete Clement leaned toward saying no to the city paying for the road because of the precedent.

“If developments all of a sudden start taking off, we’re already struggling with how to pay to maintain roads we already have,” Gardner said.

Seils asked how the council would say no to the next developer asking for a similar incentive.

Public safety

Police Chief Mike Davis shared community policing recognition for officer Derek Johnson and Sgt. Ryan Franz.

Johnson stopped at a residence to say hi to a family playing outside in the yard. The children asked for stickers. Johnson went back to city hall and returned with stickers and tattoos for the children, receiving praise from the father, Justin Franke.

Franz, who took over as school liaison officer, was praised in a letter from Linda Ehlenfeldt, of the Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, in reference to Franz’s involvement in an LARJP case.

The council agreed to hire two full-time officers - John Hopps and Parker Moan - to fill the two open positions. Both hires are pending successful completion of tests and evaluations.

Hopps works as a corrections officer in Rice County.

Moan is a 2021 Pequot Lakes High School graduate who is finishing the law enforcement program at Central Lakes College. He will need to pass the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board test to be licensed as a peace officer.

In the meantime, he will work as a reserve officer to familiarize himself with department operations.

Police reported 286 calls for service in April.

In other business Monday, the three-person council:

Learned Sara Boulka resigned from the planning commission because she moved out of the city.

Tabled discussion of a preliminary plat for Patriot Pines because Gardner is involved in the proposal and only two other council members were present to vote, which wasn’t enough. Gardner and Nick Makowsky propose to subdivide an 18.7-acre parcel at the south end of Lilac Drive into eight residential lots.

Approved the preliminary plat and final plat of the Heart of the Good Life first addition. The city proposed to create two additional lots and an extension to Larsen Parkway within the development.

Lot 1 is 3.3 acres adjacent to Derksen Road and Larsen Parkway. Lot 2 is 4.1 acres adjacent to the south of lot 1.



Learned the city was selected to receive a $50,000 grant as part of Sourcewell’s Community Impact Funds Grant Program. The grant will go toward remodeling city hall to move the police department downstairs.

Appointed Keith Simar to a partial term on the park commission through this year, and Andrew Ellering to the planning commission for a partial term through 2024.

Approved Juneteenth on June 19 as a paid holiday for all city staff, because of a state law enacted.

Agreed to change the regular July meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 (instead of Monday, July 3).

Approved a final striping plan for the downtown part of Patriot Avenue ahead of Crow Wing County chip sealing and striping work in mid-June.

Said they were happy with the splash pad celebration Thursday, May 25.

“I have not driven by it during open hours that there hasn’t been somebody there,” City Administrator Rich Spiczka said, noting it was the best grand opening he’s attended.

