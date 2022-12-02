Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Shorthanded Lake Shore City Council takes no action on Fritz Loven Park bridge replacement

Council wants to take its time and get questions answered

083022-fritz-loven-bridge-deck.jpg
The worn deck surface of the Fritz Loven Park bridge.
Denton Newman Jr. / PineandLakes.com
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 02, 2022 05:01 AM
LAKE SHORE — A three-person Lake Shore City Council tabled action on options to replace the Fritz Loven Park bridge that goes over Stony Brook.

“I’m thinking we’re moving too fast on this and we have some things to discuss,” council member Wayne Anderson said at the Monday, Nov. 28, regular meeting.

Mayor Krista Knudsen and council member Henry Cote were absent.

Estimated costs to build a 48-foot long replacement bridge were:

  • $352,200 for a 12-foot wide, single-lane manufactured bridge financed solely by the city.
  • $476,000 for a 20-foot wide, two-lane state compliant bridge that would be eligible for state bridge bond funding. The city would be responsible for $20,000.

Widseth, the city’s engineering firm that did the feasibility report on the bridge replacement, and the city’s road committee recommended the council choose the 20-foot wide bridge.
Council member Doug Miller, acting as mayor, suggested the council table the issue until next month.

“The council should take its time to get answers to questions and make a good, sound decision,” said City Administrator/Planning and Zoning Administrator Teri Hastings, and the three council members in attendance agreed.

The bridge must be replaced after significant deficiencies were found, and repairing it was determined not to be a long-term solution.

The current bridge was built in 1972 and is a 42-foot, single-lane, steel beam bridge with a timber deck.

Public safety

Police reported 71 incidents in October, including 28 traffic-related incidents and 43 miscellaneous calls.

Police issued 24 traffic warnings and two traffic citations.

Miscellaneous calls included three suspicious activity reports, one trespassing complaint and eight property watch requests. Lake Shore police assisted other agencies three times.

The Nisswa Fire Department, which covers Lake Shore, reported 43 calls in October, including 34 emergency medical services calls, four fire alarms, two car crashes and one each basement fire, grass fire and boat rescue call.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Appointed Patrick Smith and Sean Weldon to the city’s board of adjustment/planning and zoning commission.
  • Learned the city issued six building permits in October for a total valuation of $1,556,600.
  • Approved the city’s draft capital improvement plan for 2023 projects, which include Waseya Woods Drive and Fernmont, Bent Arrow, Nottingham and Little John roads. 
  • Learned the city canceled its wastewater service contract with the Pine River Area Sanitary District and will contract with Pequot Lakes for these services starting in January.
  • Agreed to donate $750 to the Lakes Area Food shelf in 2023.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
