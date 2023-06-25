Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for scams

WALKER — In recent weeks, we have taken several reports of numerous scams with variations in their delivery and “phishing” methods.

Still, they all have something in common: They are a scam, not accurate or legitimate, and what they offer or promise does not come to fruition.

Read more Sheriff's Corner columns





It would be impossible to inform you of each variation of scam call we hear about, but they all have similar themes that we encourage our readers to be aware of and learn more about.

One alarming variation and commonly reported scam is callers pretending or identifying themselves as the sheriff’s office or some other official government organization.

The scam is done over the telephone, with the scammer pretending to be an actual officer or government official. The scammer advises the person they call that they missed a court date and that there is a warrant for their arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scammer then proceeds to ask various questions designed to gain the victim's personal information.

Law enforcement doesn't typically call advising of warrants, nor do we request additional personal information or collect payment over the phone.

The sheriff's office advises that if you receive a call of this nature, you should hang up and not give out any of your private information.

Additionally, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Attorney General’s Office remind citizens of the following tips to avoid potential scam and fraud situation:

Be cautious when dealing with individuals outside of your own country.

when dealing with individuals outside of your own country. Be leery if you do not remember entering a lottery or contest.

if you do not remember entering a lottery or contest. Be cautious if you receive a telephone call stating you are the winner in a lottery or a prize.

if you receive a telephone call stating you are the winner in a lottery or a prize. Beware of lotteries that charge a fee prior to delivery of your prize.

that charge a fee prior to delivery of your prize. Be wary of demands to send additional money to be eligible for future winnings.

of demands to send additional money to be eligible for future winnings. It is a violation of federal law to play a foreign lottery via mail or phone.

of federal law to play a foreign lottery via mail or phone. Never give your personal details to people you don't know. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from your bank or any other organization, don't give them your details.

Call the organization in question to check if it is really them calling. Never click on a link or call a phone number in an email. Use a phone directory to look up the correct number.

Check your bank statements. If you see any unusual transactions, contact your bank or credit card provider.

bank statements. If you see any unusual transactions, contact your bank or credit card provider. Review your credit report. Get your credit report from a credible agency. This allows you to check that no one uses your name to borrow money or run up debts. See credit reports and credit repair for tips on how to check your report.

credit report. Get your credit report from a credible agency. This allows you to check that no one uses your name to borrow money or run up debts. See credit reports and credit repair for tips on how to check your report. Carry only essential information. Avoid taking important documents out of your home to minimize the chance of them being lost or stolen.

essential information. Avoid taking important documents out of your home to minimize the chance of them being lost or stolen. Secure personal documents at home. Store your important documents in a fire and waterproof container or a safe deposit box in case your home is burgled or damaged.

documents at home. Store your important documents in a fire and waterproof container or a safe deposit box in case your home is burgled or damaged. Destroy personal information. Shred or cut up your bills, statements and expired cards to prevent thieves from using them.

information. Shred or cut up your bills, statements and expired cards to prevent thieves from using them. Secure your mail. Secure your letter box with a lock and collect your mail regularly. If you move houses, notify the post office to redirect your mail. Mail sent to the wrong address could be used to steal your identity.

mail. Secure your letter box with a lock and collect your mail regularly. If you move houses, notify the post office to redirect your mail. Mail sent to the wrong address could be used to steal your identity. Protect your mobile or smartphone. Be wary when installing applications onto your phone. Scammers may send you applications designed to download malicious software onto your phone and steal bank account details.

If you are the victim of a scam or identity theft, you need to follow through to ensure that your accounts, ID, credit and Social Security number are protected.

1. Analyze your situation.

How have you or your accounts been affected? If you are a victim, your case might involve one or more of the following types of fraud: credit, banking, taxes, employment, government benefits, medical, and criminal.

2. Place a fraud alert with a national credit reporting agency.

Contacting one of the three CRAs reduces the risk of accounts being opened in your name without your authorization. Sign up for a credit monitoring service (paid yearly service, usually around $100 per year. This is highly recommended and good peace of mind.)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Check your financial accounts.

Close any accounts that were opened without your permission, and close any of your existing accounts that have seen unauthorized activity.

4. File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Share information about your situation with the FTC so they can collect it for possible use by law enforcement nationwide. You may file online and print a copy to show to the police when you file your report.

You may also file a complaint by calling the FTC Identity Theft Hotline at 877-IDTHEFT or 877-438-4338.

5. File a police report.

You can contact our office to file a local police report. A report number will be generated that you can share with financial institutions or other agencies.

6. Keep a record of your actions.

Log the steps you take to address the situation. Include numbers called, names of people you talked to, dates of calls, faxes and mailings. Keep copies of all correspondence, affidavits, reports, etc.

We share this information yearly from a variety of sources in the hope of keeping you and your personal information safe and secure. We understand that there are a lot of variations and questions about scams, and we encourage you to please contact our office if we can assist you with these potentially very damaging financial crimes.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods:

Email bryan.welk@casscountymn.gov; call 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677; mail or visit the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave., WPO Box 1119, Walker MN 56484.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Welk is the Cass County sheriff.