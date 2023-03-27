99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Seven will seek Miss Pine River title on April 1

Prizes ranging from $250 to $2,500 available

miss-pine-river-shutterstock.jpg
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Seven Pine River-Backus area high school students will compete in the Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the high school gym.

The theme is “A Night of Magic & Mischief.”

Contestants will have interviews with a panel of three judges the afternoon of the pageant. During the pageant, they will participate in business casual wear, talent and evening gown competitions.

Scholarships include: $2,500 for Miss Pine River, $1,500 for First Princess, $1,000 for Second Princess and $250 for Miss Congeniality.

A $500 prize will go to the winner of an essay the girls will write about why Pine River is special. This prize will be given in memory of Jeanne Stranne.

Candidates are:

  • Brianna Hanneken: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Chris and Tina Hanneken.
Brianna.jpg
Brianna Hanneken: Pine River-Backus High School Junior, daughter of Chris and Tina Hanneken. Hanneken is competing in Miss Pine River on April 1, 2023.
Contributed / Miss Pine River Committee

  • Maegan Irish: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Roger and Tera Irish.
Maegan.jpg
Maegan Irish: Pine River-Backus High School Junior, daughter of Roger and Tera Irish. Irish is competing in the Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant on April 1, 2023 at Pine River-Backus High School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River committee

  • Victoria Koering: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Ron and Gretchen Koering.
Tori.jpg
Victoria Koering: Pine River-Backus High School Junior, daughter of Ron and Gretchen Koering. Koering is competing in the April 1, 2023, Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at Pine River-Backus High School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River Committee

  • Chandra Minion: Homeschooled junior and the daughter of Cory and Charlie Minion.
Chandra.jpg
Chandra Minion: Homeschooled Junior, daughter of Cory and Charlie Minion. Minion is a contestant in the April 1, 2023 Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at Pine River-Backus HIgh School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River Pageant committee

  • Destiny Rice: Pine River-Backus High School senior and the granddaughter of Rocky and Barb Bumgarner.
Destiny.jpg
Destiny Rice: Pine River-Backus High School Senior, granddaughter of Rocky and Barb Bumgarner. Rice is an April 1, 2023 candidate in the Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at Pine River-Backus High School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River committee

  • Ashley Shamp: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Matt and Kyann Shamp.
Ashley.jpg
Ashley Shamp: Pine River-Backus High School Junior, daughter of Matt and Kyann Shamp. Shamp is competing in the April 1, 2023, Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at Pine River-Backus High School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River committee

  • Alexa Tuchtenhagen: Central Lakes College post secondary enrollment option junior and the daughter of Doug and Barb Tuchtenhagen.
Alexa.jpg
Alexa Tuchtenhagen: Central Lakes College PSEO Junior, daughter of Doug and Barb Tuchtenhagen. Tuchtenhagen is a candidate in the April 1, 2023, Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at Pine River-Backus High School.
Contributed / Miss Pine River committee

