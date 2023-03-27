Seven will seek Miss Pine River title on April 1

PINE RIVER — Seven Pine River-Backus area high school students will compete in the Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the high school gym.

The theme is “A Night of Magic & Mischief.”

Contestants will have interviews with a panel of three judges the afternoon of the pageant. During the pageant, they will participate in business casual wear, talent and evening gown competitions.

Scholarships include: $2,500 for Miss Pine River, $1,500 for First Princess, $1,000 for Second Princess and $250 for Miss Congeniality.

A $500 prize will go to the winner of an essay the girls will write about why Pine River is special. This prize will be given in memory of Jeanne Stranne.

Candidates are:



Brianna Hanneken: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Chris and Tina Hanneken.

Maegan Irish: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Roger and Tera Irish.

Victoria Koering: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Ron and Gretchen Koering.

Chandra Minion: Homeschooled junior and the daughter of Cory and Charlie Minion.

Destiny Rice: Pine River-Backus High School senior and the granddaughter of Rocky and Barb Bumgarner.

Ashley Shamp: Pine River-Backus High School junior and the daughter of Matt and Kyann Shamp.

Alexa Tuchtenhagen: Central Lakes College post secondary enrollment option junior and the daughter of Doug and Barb Tuchtenhagen.