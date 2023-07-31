Seniors Going Places visits Grand Rapids

CROSSLAKE — Seven Crosslake area seniors visited the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids on July 19 with the Seniors Going Places group.

They gathered at Crosslake Lutheran Church to carpool for the drive to Grand Rapids. At the history center, they spent a couple hours watching a video about logging on the Big Fork River in the early 1900s, and another video about the devastating fire in 1919 that destroyed Cloquet, Hinckley and over 30 other communities and forested areas.

They also viewed the many displays about the history of logging and the forest-related industries in Minnesota and toured the re-enactment of a logger's camp.

They saw the equipment used to cut down trees and create ice roads to move the cut logs, and they heard several stories from guides in period costumes about the loggers’ duties and living conditions.

After visiting the history center, they gathered for lunch at a pizza parlor in Grand Rapids.

The Forest History Center is one of several places for local seniors to visit this year, as organized by the Crosslake Cares Seniors Going Places Committee. The next outings include the Cass County Museum in Walker on Aug.15, touring the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd on Sept. 19, and visiting an alpaca farm in Pine River on Oct. 17.

For more information, contact Judy Cotton at 218-692-4037 or Pamela Vaughan 651-692-0004.