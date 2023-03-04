Senior self defense among topics at Pine River church

PINE RIVER — Pine River United Methodist Church will host three sessions of Old Age is Not for Sissies in the coming months featuring topics that include self defense and gardening.

Pine River Police Officer Andy Rooney will teach the first session from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The event is "Situational Awareness and Self-Defense for Seniors."

Motivational speaker Dan Hegstad will present from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. His topic is "Aging with Attitude and an Intro to Tai Chi."

Master Gardener Mary Keppers will present from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, on "Jumping Worms in Your Garden? and More Questions."

Sessions will be held in the church's lower level dining hall. Use the Third Street entrance.

This series is for anyone aging. It is presented at no charge and no commitment. People may attend one or all events. Refreshments will be provided.