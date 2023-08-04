Second part of Wise Road closed for improvements

BRAINERD — Wise Road from County State Aid Highway 5 (Beaver Dam Road) east to CSAH 3 is now closed for improvements.

Wise Road from Highway 371 to CSAH 5, which was closed for improvements, is now open after road work was completed in phase 1 of this project.

Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for full depth road rehabilitation on CSAH 49 (Wise Road) between Highway 371 and CSAH 3.

The second phase of this project, between CSAH 5 and CSAH 3, began Monday, July 31. A detour using Highways 371 and 210, and CSAHs 3 and 49, is in effect.

The roundabout at the intersection of CSAH 5 remains open.

For more information on this project, visit the county’s website or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.