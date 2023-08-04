Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Second part of Wise Road closed for improvements

Wise Road from Highway 371 to roundabout is now open

wise road construction map.png
Wise Road between Highway 371 and County State Aid Highway 5 (Beaver Dam Road) is now complete and open. Work is now underway on Wise Road from CSAH 5 east CSAH 3.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 11:57 AM

BRAINERD — Wise Road from County State Aid Highway 5 (Beaver Dam Road) east to CSAH 3 is now closed for improvements.

Wise Road from Highway 371 to CSAH 5, which was closed for improvements, is now open after road work was completed in phase 1 of this project.

Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for full depth road rehabilitation on CSAH 49 (Wise Road) between Highway 371 and CSAH 3.

The second phase of this project, between CSAH 5 and CSAH 3, began Monday, July 31. A detour using Highways 371 and 210, and CSAHs 3 and 49, is in effect.

The roundabout at the intersection of CSAH 5 remains open.

For more information on this project, visit the county’s website or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
