Scandinavian Showcase set Jan. 7 in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Three nationally known performers will present a Scandinavian Showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium (Door No. 3).

Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley each brings a different skill set to this smorgasbord of Norwegian and Swedish entertainment.

This family-friendly evening will feature Scandinavian singing, traditional Nordic music, comedic acting and Scandinavian storytelling.

Vaughan is a world-renowned nyckelharpa (a Swedish fiddle) player. She has played all over the United States and Sweden, and had a private audience with the King of Sweden.

Danielson has been portraying Ole for decades and has racked up the laughter and miles traveling around sharing his hilarious view on life with Lena. He also works with musician Byron Nelson, from Little Falls.

Filley performs Scandinavian storytelling and standup comedy. He has performed at festivals, showcases and events all over the United States and Canada. He even had the opportunity to share laughter while on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Not only is this 90-minute program a walk down nostalgia lane, but it will leave people laughing, longing for the days gone by and with a whole new appreciation for Scandinavian culture.

Tickets can be purchased from Pequot Lakes Community Education online at https://www.isd186.org/domain/63 , by phone at 218-568-9200, or in person starting one hour before the show.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.