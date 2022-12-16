Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
PEQUOT LAKES — Savi Skin Studio won Community Action of Pequot Lakes' Business Decorating Contest and the $300 prize.
The business is in the Jack Pine Center.
Bosh Lash Studio on Government Drive took second place and a $150 prize.
Aww Shucks, on Main Street, was selected as the third place winner and received $50.
All winners also received $175 gift certificates from Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event sponsors.
