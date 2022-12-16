Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest

Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events

Savi Skin Studio.jpg
Savi Skin Studio in the Jack Pine Center in Pequot Lakes won Community Action of Pequot Lakes' Business Decorating Contest in December 2022.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 16, 2022
PEQUOT LAKES — Savi Skin Studio won Community Action of Pequot Lakes' Business Decorating Contest and the $300 prize.

The business is in the Jack Pine Center.

Bosh Lash Studio.jpg
Bosh Lash Studio is the second place winner in the 2022 Community Action of Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest.
Contributed

Bosh Lash Studio on Government Drive took second place and a $150 prize.

Aww Shucks.jpg
The Aww Shucks store on Main Street in Pequot Lakes took third place in the 2022 Community Action of Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest.
Contributed

Aww Shucks, on Main Street, was selected as the third place winner and received $50.

All winners also received $175 gift certificates from Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event sponsors.

