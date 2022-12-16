Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest

PEQUOT LAKES — Savi Skin Studio won Community Action of Pequot Lakes' Business Decorating Contest and the $300 prize.

The business is in the Jack Pine Center.

Bosh Lash Studio is the second place winner in the 2022 Community Action of Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest. Contributed

Bosh Lash Studio on Government Drive took second place and a $150 prize.

The Aww Shucks store on Main Street in Pequot Lakes took third place in the 2022 Community Action of Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest. Contributed

Aww Shucks, on Main Street, was selected as the third place winner and received $50.

All winners also received $175 gift certificates from Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event sponsors.